Shreyas To German Bakery: 5 Best Restaurants To Eat In Pune

Calling Out All Foodies to Pune - 6 Droolworthy Eateries Revealed!

Beyond IT hubs, Pune charms through century-old bakeries retaining culinary heirlooms and chic bistros reinventing global flavors persuading foodies like us to savor versatile delicacies this Maharashtrian hub offers!.

Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Pune's culinary tapestry - one flavorful bite at a time!

1. Shreyas - Traditional Vegetarian Marvels

My food rendezvous starts at Shreyas near Deccan Gymkhana whipping unlimited Maharashtrian thalis spanning amti, puran poli, bhakri and more neighborhood delights.

Image Credit: www.hotelshreyas.in/

Under rustic paintings, gorge on soulful fare served ceremoniously on patented Shreyas platters. For an authentic vegetarian feast tracing culinary roots, this place tops my list!.

Family restaurant retaining Maharashtrian vegetarian heritage

Known for unlimited Maharashtrian thalis

Cultural decor and warm hospitality

Cooks trace ancestral recipes

2. Kayani Bakery - Sweet Whiffs of Parsi History

Kayani Bakery near East Street adds dollops of sugar rush to my Pune food trails through melt-in-the-mouth Shrewsbury biscuits, flaky Napoleons and more baked by Parsi founders since 1955.

Kayani Bakery, Pune

Under vintage interiors, I sink my teeth into hot mawa cakes as tourists pose with Kayani's quirky signage promising the best bakery in town. For a delicious glimpse into Pune's Parsi culinary history, this baked heaven shines bright!.

Parsi founded bakery operational since 1955

Best known for signature Shrewsbury biscuits

Old school charm and quirky tourist-friendly storefront

Mawa cakes, Napoleons other specialties

3. Malaka Spice - For Tantalizing Southeast Asian Flavors

My Asian food cravings demand attention at Malaka Spice, a chic Pan-Asian diner celebrating recipes from Malaysia, Vietnam through zesty curries, aromatic stir fries and more.

Image Credit: www.malakaspice.com

Under contemporary artwork, relish the crunch of Chilli Garlic Prawns or the complexity of Green Thai Curry as culinary wisdom of distinct cultures fuse to pamper your palate at this suburban treasure. !.

Award-winning restaurant showcasing Southeast Asian fare

Vietnamese, Malaysian and Thai delicacies

Doubles up as an art gallery

Al fresco garden seating available

4. Wah Marathi - Celebrating Maharashtrian Flavors

Nestled in Pune, Wah! Marathi pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of Maharashtra by offering a blend of traditional delicacies with a contemporary twist.

Image Credit: www.wahmarathi.com

Prepare to embark on a flavorful journey as you indulge in authentic Maharashtrian dishes infused with modern elements.

Treat your taste buds to the irresistible flavors of Thalipeeth, a crispy handmade pancake served with creamy curd, along with the Alani Chicken Rassa, a delightful Maharashtrian chicken clear soup.

Don't miss out on the tantalizing Prawn Khichdi, a dish sure to pamper your palate with its unique blend of spices and textures.

Located at the 3rd Floor, Seasons Mall, Magarpatta Police Station Road, Magarpatta City, Pune.

5. German Bakery - Bohemian Hangout Hub

I soak in Koregaon Park's cosmopolitan vibe at German Bakery, an artsy cafe driving the cultural scene through book readings, exhibitions and more. Under quirky lamps, bond over berry pancakes, sausage platters with creative souls from everywhere lured by the chilled ambiance as much as hearty European bites.

German Bakery Pune

For informal community dining that feeds stomachs alongside souls, German Bakery is my haunt.

Relaxed European style bakery operational since early 90s

Artsy interiors attracting creative tribe

Known for sausages, breads and piping hot teas

Hosts music events and readings

Through ancient family treasures recreated daily or slick spaces thoughtfully fusing global lessons into local favorites - Pune keeps me hooked with its versatile flavors spanning heritage and shores!.