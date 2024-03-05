Home

Solani To Crystal World: 5 Best Places To Visit In Roorkee

Discovering Offbeat Allures in Roorkee

When we think of Roorkee, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee pops up instantly, shadowing the fact that beyond just engineering education, this North Indian city packs delightful secrets. Nestled amid nature's lap on the Himalayan foothills in Uttarakhand, my Roorkee trail uncovered stunning sights showcasing a blend of history and slick colleges to spiritual solace. Through aqueducts, campuses, shrines, cantonments and parks; join me in exploring 5 places that unveil Roorkee's offbeat soul.

1. Soaking in Solani Aqueduct's Charm

As I reached Roorkee, the sight of a magnificent structure spanning across the Solani River piqued my interest - this was the 200 year old Solani Aqueduct. Built by the British, its purpose was carrying Ganges canal water enabling better irrigation. But the sheer symmetry and stonework mastery on display captivated me.

Walking on the aqueduct let me admire the creativity in its double arc design allowing flowing water. The sound of flowing canal water and scenic hills in distance set a soothing backdrop. Early sunrise is perfect for photography when the structure glints beautifully in golden light. Through Solani Aqueduct, I got introduced to Roorkee's engineering marvels, still functioning efficiently carrying water!.

Over 200 year old aqueduct still channelizing water

Built during British rule for Ganges canal project

Symmetrical double arc architectural design

Scenic and peaceful surroundings

2. Blend of Heritage and Education at IIT Roorkee

My next stop took me to sprawling 1300 acre campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee nestled by river Ganges. Established in 1847, IIT Roorkee is among Asia's oldest engineering institutions now imparting cutting edge education but its colonial architecture is still intact.

Strolling through a vibrant campus with historic buildings styled with domes, arched doors and columned corridors made me nostalgic about college life once again! The campus houses modern amenities alongside institutions like earthquake engineering department which highlight Roorkee's academic diversity. The lush greens, water bodies and Himalayan views soothed my senses as IIT Roorkee revealed to me its legacy through harmony of heritage and education.

One of oldest engineering institutions in Asia operational since 1847

Blends British era architecture with slick infrastructure

Houses India's pioneering earthquake engineering department

Replete with tree lined walkways, gardens and scenic views

3. Seeking Divine Blessings at Piran Kaliyar Sharif

After covering Roorkee's academic and architectural wonders, I headed to seek spiritual nourishment at Piran Kaliyar Sharif located on the city outskirts. Considered among key Islamic shrines, this dargah was constructed for revered 13th century Sufi saint Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari.

The resplendent white shrine domes and minarets greet you as you enter its premises dotted by devotee crowds. The vibrant ambiance, soulful qawwalis, azaan echoes and floating incense aromas instantly relaxed me as I sat praying inside the hall housing the saint's tomb. The annual Urs festival celebrations portray the inclusivity of faith through believers from various religions visiting. This Sufi abode's sublime aura filled my heart with bliss.

Prominent Sufi shrine established in 13th century

Houses tomb of revered saint Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari

Known for spiritual ambiance and annual Urs festival

Attracts Hindu and Muslim devotees alike

4. Roorkee Cantonment Walking Through History

For my next dose of culture, I visited the heritage-soaked Roorkee Cantonment - one of British India's earliest military bases operational since 1853 AD.

I was delighted walking the Cantonment's oak lined avenues and gazing at elegant colonial mansions styled with pretty porches, arresting arches and wide balconies. I saw vintage bungalows still serving as government offices and residences retaining old school charm. The 19th century St. John's Church with Gothic windows appealed aesthetically. The well-kept war memorial and parade ground indicated rich military history as I visualized fierce battles of the British Indian army. Through this window to the past, Cantonment offered me nostalgia spiced with tranquility.

Estd. in 1853 AD, among India's oldest Cantonments

Avenue dotted by British era bungalows and architecture

Houses vintage St. John's Church with Gothic aesthetics

Parade ground and war memorial indications to glorious military history

5. Making a Splash at Crystal World

After fortifying my soul with heritage, spirituality, education and history; I headed for a day of fun and frolic at the expansive Crystal World waterpark offering aquatic adventures.

As I changed into a swimming costume, tall vibrant water slides beckoned me. I shrieked in thrill, sliding down vertical falls and curly loops before splashing into cool blue pools. In the leisure zone, I floated lazily in the lazy river waving at kids jumping on rain dances. After swimming lengths at the wave pool, I relaxed with snacks gazing at families enjoying paddle boating and rain dances. Crystal World offered aquatic fun with safety making it the perfect family holiday spot!.

Colorful and lively family waterpark

Numerous water slides for thrill seekers

Rain dances, wave pools and more amenities

Ideal and safe spot for family excursions

Roorkee's Multifaceted Soul Charms Me!

My impressive Roorkee trail spanning ancient aqueducts to slick campuses, spiritual abodes, heritage cantonments and amusement parks unveiled its unique charm blending education, faith, history, architecture and nature. Beyond just engineering fame, Roorkee has architectural marvels, top colleges, divine shrines, military relics and recreational parks for multifaceted tourism.

As I reminisce about the aqueduct's stonework precision, campus greenery captivating me alongside finding divine connection and nostalgia kick through timeworn cantonments and shrines; Roorkee leaves an indelible mark through its versatile experiences. This relatively underrated city can captivate different travelers through its distinctive m lange!