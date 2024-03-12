Suraj Kund To Gandhi Bagh: 10 Hidden Gems To Discover In Meerut

Home

Suraj Kund To Gandhi Bagh Hidden Gems To Discover In Meerut

Flanked by the serpentine Hindon River lies Meerut, a historic city in western Uttar Pradesh thriving as a heritage hub interwoven with rich architectural undertones. Though prominent attractions like Augarnath Temple and Jama Masjid see perennial tourist footfalls, numerous hidden gems still remain obscured off popular guides. Tucked inside sleepy hamlets, forgotten battlegrounds and wild orchards exist sublime treasures from legendary pasts waiting to be discovered by venturesome souls willing to abandon highways. From ancient rock carvings reflecting Buddhist glory days to culinary secrets still served in family-run kitchens as per medieval Pashtun recipes, Meerut beckons for self-guided trails full of pleasant surprises. Come let's uncover ten sequestered attractions beyond conventional travel checklists promising rich experiences!

1. Suraj Kund - Scenic Lakefront Retreat

Metropolitan existence limits nature immersion to patchy gardens between steel flyovers but remarkably Meerut retains ample hideaways. The relatively obscure Surajkund near Lohia Nagar nurtured since the 1980s transforms into a rustic sanctuary brimming with vibrant migratory birds and soothing foliage despite concrete neighbourhoods all around. Early mornings make for leisurely strolls watching children toss crumbs as dozens of resident ducks waddle closer through the mist.

Try dozing upon cemented benches watching golden sunbeams dapple across placid waters framed by the Aravallis stretched beyond. When urban frenzy starts overwhelming find inner harmony beside these waters for the lake sings timelessly just like seasons work quiet alchemy in the soul. For brief pastoral escapades sans leaving city limits Suraj Kund remains an accessible soul-enriching retreat with extra rewards during the annual heritage festival here!

2. Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary - Into The Wilderness

Craving exclusive wildlife encounters minus touristy chaos, venture just 37 kms beyond Meerut city limits towards the relatively obscure Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary straddling the Ganga River. Safaris here promise frequent sightings of nilgai, wild boar and jackals though larger predators also roam these parts framed by ancient Banyan trees and abandoned Chaubara fort ruins steeped in history.

Try exploring wooded hills dotting the sanctuary besides exotic flora sightings for traces of ancient settlements mentioned across Hindu epics and Jain scripts. As your guide points towards mammoth urn discovered here indicating lost cemetery possibly 2000 years old, one feels history merging seamlessly into wilderness promising a soul-stirring voyage through important epochs. For unusual wildlife spotting coupled with heritage discoveries Hastinapur sanctuary makes for an accessible weekend expedition.

3. Chandi Devi Temple - Sacred Summit of the Goddess

Roughly 20 kilometres from chaotic Mawana Road near Sardhana town lies an astonishing temple complex sprawled across verdant hills and dedicated to supreme Goddess Chandi, fierce incarnation of Shakti herself. Flanked by sacred kunds and gateways bearing symbolic mason marks the relatively obscure Chandi Devi temple remains steeped in legends and vibrant spiritual traditions still thriving since the 8th century though current shrine seems more recent.

Savour the sublime ambiance while participating in the special Navratri festivities here when resplendent panoramas encircling the forested site assume almost magical tones. For discovering enduring faith traditions rooted charmingly across provincial heartlands this peaceful hideaway makes the perfect pitstop.

4. Jama Masjid - Exquisite Mosque Architecture

Beyond chaotic bylanes and honking vehicles lies camouflaged a splendid sandstone edifice swathed in enduring grace and simmering activity both - the imposing Jama Masjid near Clock Tower, still the premier mosque of Meerut city. Believed to be constructed during Emperor Shah Jahan's reign in mid 17th century, this architectural site served as prominent centre of Islamic faith for families employed in the military cantonment nearby.

Climb up the central stairs to admire the sprawling courtyard lined with arches leading towards altar. Do observe intricately engraved stonework and lattices that allow playfully filtering glow during evenings as harmonium strains resonate gently under glowing chandeliers swaying softly to the rhythm of devotees circumambulating prayerfully. For getting rare glimpses into enduring religion heritage still thriving energetically this remains a compelling pitstop.

5. Appu Ghar - Thrilling Escapades Beckon!

Most metropolitan cities limit entertainment options to chaotic amusement parks crammed with rowdy patrons and serpentine queues. But remarkably Meerut offers the relatively obscure Appu Ghar near Parikshitgarh expressway promising thrilling escapades minus urban frenzy! Family and friends flock here during weekends to soak in leisurely action enjoying rides like Hurricane or Ferris Wheel before settling down on sprawling lawns for unwinding over delectable snacks as tiny tots shriek past on battery-powered cars.

When dreaded Monday seems eons away nothing recharges better than losing oneselves momentarily in carefree laughter and childlike joy discovering holiday delights remarkably just half hour's drive across the city at this hidden family-friendly hangout! For an excursion reminding that true bliss needn't warrant distant vacations, Appu Ghar makes ideal destination.

6. St. John's Church - Tranquil Architectural Poetry

Wandering past obscure village roads hardly hints what concealed treasures await like quaint St John's Church nestled atmospherically behind imposing South Gate of Cantonment Area itself. Built around 1935 during height of British Raj rule one discovers classic Gothic architecture beautifully manifesting through its red brick facade and arched recesses reminiscent of neat English country churches.

The hushed interiors swathed by stained glass windows resonate with mellifluous hymns as mildly curious visitors immerse amid empty pews possibly occupied by uniformed sahibs and elegant memsahebs dressed in flowery hats decades ago! Though the church precincts stay relatively obscure on regular days attending special Easter or Christmas festivities here lets one soak easily in enduring heritage spanning 175 years - allowing fleeting glimpses into a charming bygone era as carols waft gently under glowing chandeliers!

7. Suraj Kund Mela - Rustic Revelries Beckon!

Beyond chaotic roundabouts and urban sprawl few destinations paint provincial culture as colorfully as vibrant heritage melas and remarkably Meerut preserves distinguished annual traditions. Visit relatively obscure Surajkund Mela grounds during early February to discover folksy heartland essence immersed amid month-long celebrations revolving around music, crafts showcases and vibrant religiosity.

Sprawling fair campus comes alive as devotional dances worship regional deities while handmade artefacts stack artisan stalls from nearby villages. When subdued winter sunshine gives way under unabashed golden hues savor legendary Holi festivities bursting with enthralling masti as Surajkund transforms into a grand carnival where one can experience UP's distinctive charm through hearty interactions beyond superficial sightseeing.

8. Augarnath Temple - Ancient Architectural Wonder

Myths remain undocumented often while relatively obscure ruins still silently guard secrets from bygone times for history seekers wandering beyond prominent attractions. One such religiously important site remains the Auganath Mandir nestled deep inside the city center itself though remaining surprisingly isolated as per medieval temple architecture traditions.

Flanked by small houses and wholesale shops this modest eighth century shrine enshrines broken Shivling relics crafted from black glazed basalt stone of the kind associated with Gupta dynasty reflecting its jaw dropping antiquity spanning possibly 1300 years! Though main temple now remains renovated to uplift ambiance yet lingering spiritual vibrations from ancient carvings hint how heritage and divinity merge seamlessly at such power places retaining hoary secrets for patient interpreters.

9. Jain Swetambar Temple - Seeking Peace Within

Most pilgrim hotspots remain crowded with extensive tourist footfall but hidden beyond Meerut's chaotic lanes lies swathed in meditative calm a magnificent jewel devoted to Lord Mahavir. Flanked by commercial markets the relatively obscure Jain Swetambar temple opens into an ornamental oasis with profusely carved shrines and gilded paintings depicting the ascetic tirthankaras. Attend the melodious aarti rituals or admire the costly friezes from white marble and stained glass sparkling in softened glow as spiritual hymns resonate gently from inner sanctum.

For discovering elegant manifestations of a pacifist philosophy now thriving through inspiring upkeep do visit this charming temple spread generously with marigold chains and sublime tranquility perfect for brief timeouts from worldly tumults.

10. Gandhi Bagh - Verdant Community Haven

Most urban neighborhoods limit green spaces to manicured parks bereft of soul but remarkably some old quarters in Meerut still retain distinguished legacies. Gandhi Bagh near Begum Bridge is one such sprawling botanical paradise nurtured since 1930s dedicated to the father of the nation himself. Shaded pathways cut through little woodlands inhabited frequently by frolicking birds as the famous Victoria Clock Tower rises regally from distant mint-hued lawns.

Try dozing under canopies of gulmohar or sip steaming chai beside burbling fountains as mellifluous chants waft occasionally from prayer halls nearby. When blaring traffic threatens to overwhelm take time out immersed amid these undulating gardens for brief communion with nature herself promising enriched sojourns clearly manifesting the city's compassionate blueprint.

Unravelling Distinctive Cultural Dimensions

Through verdant gardens lush with bright corymbs, ancient shrines immersed in hoary antiquity or gurgling lakes framed by mist-laden Aravalis - one realizes Meerut holds distinctive magnetism beyond memorable historic episode. One merely needs to abandon predictable mindsets and let delightful surprises shape slow city trails soaking in profound heritage interwoven with diverse faith visible clearly across the multilayered settlement.

Indulge overwhelmed senses through chaotic bazaars before finding harmony beside pristine waters serenaded eternally by playful avians hinted alike in faded frescoes of derelict tombs and forgotten shrines still emitting sacred energies! For the curious at heart Meerut's hidden treasures await eager discovery.