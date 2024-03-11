Home

Taste Paradise Must Visit Restaurants For Food Lovers In Mysuru

Taste Paradise: 6 Must-Visit Restaurants For Food Lovers In Mysuru

Beyond majestic palaces and colorful silk bazaars, historic Mysuru tempts me through eateries retaining culinary treasures passed within families for generations or reinventing global flavors using native touches. Be it tiny joints dishing up paper thin dosas or alfresco European cafes under trees, we uncover 6 delicious dining gems packed with cultural spirit!.

Let's venture into handpicked places guaranteed to make you relish this cultural city's gastronomic tapestry - one flavorful bite at a time!

1. Vinayaka Mylari - Fluffy Crisp Dosa Heaven!

My Mysuru food trail starts at Vinayaka Mylari - a modest little corner space dishing out melt-in-the-mouth dosas for over 8 decades now! Watch the seasoned owner smear hot tawa in swirling motions before layering spongy batter mixes. Relish with flavorful chutneys as the fluffy crisp dosas arrive at your table enticing even the stuffed souls. For breakfast bliss doused in ghee, Vinayaka tops my list!.

Tiny eatery whipping scrumptious dosas since 80 years

Famed for their uniquely textured Mylari dosas

Served best with coconut chutney and sagu

Unpretentious seating attracts even celebrities

2. The Old House Cafe - Alfresco European Fare

When I fancy wood-fired pizzas under sunshine, Old House Caf in Nazarbad charms through its alfresco seating amidst greens serving crispy Italian favorites beyond pastas and risottos on days I want meals with fork instead of hands!. Under fluttering fairy lights, I lose myself feasting on thin crust Quattro For maggi as I admire the lush lawn dotted by sprightly children. For European feasts wrapped in old-world warmth, Old House Caf tops my list.

Al fresco family managed European cuisine cafe

Specializes in thin crust pizzas and pastas

Set within a heritage house with gardens

Cosy date-ready ambiance

3. Depth n Green - Wholesome Goodness Redefined

Depth n Green cafe tucked inside a yoga center excited my palate through nutritious salads bursting with indigenous produce, colourful smoothies boosting fruit benefits and more thoughtfully created to feed the soul. I relish every byte of perfectly textured vegan wraps as intermittent laughter from yoga practitioners enjoying their post-session juice cleanse fills the air. For clean eating without compromising taste, this little cafe qualifies big time!.

Specialty yoga studio cafe with emphasis on healthy fare

Vegan, gluten-free and keto friendly menu

Organic smoothies feature indulgent ingredients like almond and dates

Soothing interiors with ample natural light

4. Oyster Bay - Seaside Flavors in Interiors

Oyster Bay restaurant spells luxury through chandelier lit interiors even as flavors from India's extensive coasts play mischievously with your palate - be it through Keralite prawn coconut fries or Goan pomfret recheado masala! Between choosing wide ranging sea food appetizers, I steal glances at elegant furniture and artwork until food arrives diverting all my attention through visual appeal matching sophisticated surroundings. For lavish seafood spreads minus sandy feet, Oyster Bay shines bright!.

Fine dining seafood specialty restaurant

Creations imbibe coastal culinary influences

Sophisticated contemporary interiors

Extensive menu spanning Indian and Asian shores

5. Hotel RRR - Feeling the Andhra Heat

Mysuru heat reaches spicy heights at iconic Hotel RRR started in 1940s specializing in meals from Andhra Pradesh known for fiery curries and flavor packed rice preparations. My favorite remains the mutton pepper fry soaked in chilli heat guaranteed to make you sweat even in airconditioned halls!. Hot Andhra meals end suitably with cooling phirni served in tiny earthen pots making RRR a culinary pilgrimage promising a memorable burning aftertaste I crave time and again!.

Legacy restaurant specializing in Andhra cuisine

Flagship branch on prime Gandhi Square

Try hot gongura mutton, popular pepper chicken fry etc

Round off meal with phirni dessert

6. Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets - Traditions in Saffron and Gramflour

I happily conclude my gastronomic rendezvous across Mysuru at century old Shree Mahalakshmi Sweets set up in Gupta era. Under aesthetic murals, relish the golden Mysore Pak treasure blending gram flour and ghee or rich creamy Dharwad Peda - recipes symbolic of India's sweet legacies still made lovingly through generations. For a memorable sugar-sprinkled culinary farewell, visit the iconic sweet shop!.

Renowned Indian mithai outlet operational since 1900s

Famed for rich sweetmeats like Mysore Pak and Peda

Old school interiors reflecting gracious hospitality

Makes for great edible gifts to share smiles

Through decades old family treasures recreated daily or contemporary global cuisines localized innovatively - Mysuru keeps me hooked with its versatile flavours spanning eras and shores!