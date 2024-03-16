Home

Destination

Taste Paradise Munnars Top Restaurants For Food Lovers

Taste Paradise: Munnar's Top 6 Restaurants for Food Lovers

Unveiling Munnar's Most Happening Restaurants

Nestled amid Kerala's misty hills and sprawling tea estates, Munnar is not only blessed with awesome natural beauty but also cool restaurants! From traditional sadhya meals to continental and fusion experiments, I handpicked 6 solid options to treat your tastebuds.

1.Rapsy Restaurant

Quintessential Kerala Pretty much living up to its rhyming name, Rapsy Restaurant serves comforting fish curries, appams and other favorites channeling the cozy warmth of authentic Keralite family meals in its wooden rustic decor.

Key Highlights:

Known for homestyle regional cuisine

Menu stars dishes like karimeen fry

Snug family restaurant vibe

2.Sree Mahaveer Bhojanalaya

Vegetarian Haven Located conveniently near the bus stand, Sree Mahaveer Bhojanalaya offers wallet-friendly South Indian thali meals bursting with flavors and perfect for hungry backpackers on a budget!

Key Highlights:

Specialized South Indian vegetarian fare

Pocket-friendly rates attractive to tourists

Efficient, quick service style

3.Alibaba & 41 Dishes

Creative Experiments Quirky decor sets the stage for fusion invention and experimentation at Alibaba & 41 Dishes which brings together Indo-Chinese starters, continental mains and out-of-the-box cocktail combos under one artsy roof!

Key Highlights:

Inventive East-meets-West mishmash menu

Vibrant, offbeat restaurant and bar decor

Known for out-of-the-box alcoholic drinks

4.Saravana Bhavan

Reliably Delicious With outlets across India, Saravana Bhavan needs no introduction! Drop in for flawlessly crisp dosas, aromatic filter coffee and other South Indian classics churned out efficiently in their trademark minimalist setting.

Key Highlights:

Popular vegetarian chain serving scrumptious regional staples

Clean setting and swift service

Signature dishes like ghee roast dosa

5.Abad Copper Castle

Scenic Hilltop Feasts Take your tastebuds on a lush green hilly vacation at Copper Castle which complements panoramas of misty valleys from its rooftop tables with multi-cuisine dishes spanning Indian, Chinese and continental flavors.

Key Highlights:

Rooftop fine dining restaurant

Gorgeous views alongside global menu

Perfect for romantic outdoor special meals

6.Hotel Gurubhavan

Home Away From Home Hotel Gurubhavan's homestyle cuisine, cozy decor and warm hospitality by staff make you instantly feel like you're enjoying yummy comfort food inside your Kerala grandma's kitchen.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in delicious regional home-cooked food

Inviting family restaurant setting

Attentive service add to comfort

From native nostalgia to continental flavors, Munnar lays out quite a flavorful feast! Start planning your foodie adventure here.