Home

Destination

Top Must See Tourist Spots In Goa That Will Leave You In Awe

Top 9 Must-See Tourist Spots In Goa That Will Leave You In Awe

Top 9 Must-Visit Attractions for Travelers in Goa, India

Known for its serene beaches, tropical greenery, and historic Portuguese-influenced architecture, Goa offers visitors a vibrant culture and natural beauty unlike anywhere else in India. If you're planning a trip, here are 9 attractions you should not miss:

1.Basilica of Bom Jesus

UNESCO World Heritage Baroque-style church built in the late 1500s

Houses the tomb and relics of Goa's patron saint, St. Francis Xavier

Features gilded altars, frescoes depicting the saint's life, and intricate carvings

Regular prayer services open to visitors of all faiths

2.Fort Aguada

scenic 17th century Portuguese fort overlooking the Arabian Sea

Constructed high on a hill for optimal defense against invaders

Panoramic views of jungles, shoreline, sunsets from the lighthouse top

Open courtyards, freshwater storage tanks and fortified battlements

3.Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Natural wonder with milky white water cascading 300+ meters off a rocky cliff

Located deep within the dense forests of the Western Ghats mountains

Accessible by hikes through tropical jungle or train rides with stellar views

Perfect for photography, swimming in natural pools, and enjoying picnics

4.Old Goa/ Velha Goa

Once the flourishing capital of Portuguese India in the 15th - 17th centuries

Home to historic cathedrals, churches, convents, monuments and more

Must-see sites include the enormous Se Cathedral, Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Church of St. Cajetan styled after St. Peter's Basilica, and more

Walkable area for exploring Goa's Portuguese colonial heritage

5.Anjuna Beach

Scenic shoreline famed for its red laterite clay cliffs and bohemian ambiance

palms overlook golden sands perfect for relaxation, sunbathing, revelry

Well-known for its lively tourists scene and popular Wednesday flea markets

Array of beach shacks serve fresh seafood, drinks late into the night

6.Baga Beach

Lively North Goa beach renowned for adventure water sports and nightlife

Parasailing, jet skiing, banana boating, dolphin trips available

Beach shacks dish out delicious local seafood and tropical cocktails

Adjacent Baga Creek offers serene boat tours of fishing villages and mangroves

7.Chapora Fort

Historic Portuguese citadel perched dramatically on a hilltop

Made famous after appearing in Bollywood film "Dil Chahta Hai"

Offers spectacular Arabian Sea vistas, secluded ruins to explore

Site of vibrant parties, sunset gatherings with backpackers

8.Naval Aviation Museum

Showcases history of naval air power and maritime heritage in India

Extensive exhibits feature vintage naval aircrafts, helicopters, jets,bombers and more

Interactive displays cover contributions of Indian naval pilots and advances in aviation technology

Highlights include a Sea Harrier jump jet, Westland chopper, aviation memorabilia

9.Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

Lush rainforest reserve spanning the Western Ghats mountains' foothills

Habitat for exotic birds like kingfishers, hornbills plus spotted deer, leopards

Nature trails wander past tranquil ponds, grasslands, waterfalls, dense jungle

Park rangers lead safaris to find tigers, monkeys, sloth bears and countless species

From beachfront relaxation to glimpses into Goa's storied past to wildlife encounters, these attractions promise memorable experiences for all types of travelers. Immerse yourself in rich culture, venture into tropical wilderness, or simply unwind along breezy palm-fringed shores for an unforgettable Goan getaway.