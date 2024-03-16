Home

Top Must See Tourist Spots In Nashik Revealed

Top 9 Must-See Tourist Spots In Nashik Revealed

9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Nashik Trip

From vineyard visits to ancient caves - Nashik brings alive history, nature and food flavours into delightful experiences across its verdant terrain! Let's explore the top 9 attractions you shouldn't miss to fill your Instagram with travel joy.

1.Vineyard Tour & Tasting at Sula Vineyards

Let the epicurean vibes flow by indulging in wine tasting sessions as you wander picturesque rolling slopes dotted with grapes ripening happily under golden skies at India's leading wine producer Sula Vineyards near Gangapur! End the tour with a Mediterranean meal paired with the finest Sauvignon Blanc at their restaurant midst chatting vineyards.

Built in: 1999

Entry fee: Rs. 350 with meal

Best for: Groups, couples

Enjoy the sunshine, views and laughter over fine wine and cheese platters!

2.Admire Ancient Architecture at Ramkund

Step back in time rambling the stone steps of historic Ramkund, one of the holiest bathing ghats believed since Satyuga era where Lord Rama and Sita performed purification rituals post exile. With over 100 ancient shrines dotting the Godavari river bank and holy atmosphere enhanced during Kumbh Melas, history and faith blend seamlessly. Don't miss the spectacular evening aarti!

Built in: Ancient eras nearly

Location: Banks of Godavari

Entry fee: No entry charges

Carry a lotus flower offering seeking blessings as temple bells chime in the distance!

3.Thrilling Caves Exploration at Pandavleni

Be amazed wandering the eerie chambers and stone carved halls inside age old Pandavleni Caves nestled within hills since the era of Emperor Ashoka! Believed to be carved by Buddhist monks, some caves feature inner sanctums with etched images of Buddha serenely meditating. But steep stairs and bat inhabitants promise engaging adventure along with history lessons too!

Built: Circa 1st century BCE

Height: Nearly 40 meters

Entry fee: Rs.15 per person

Wear sport shoes for good non slippery grip over rock carved steps.

4.Immerse in Ancient Architecture at Trimbakeshwar

Discover 28 intricately engraved shrines, towering pillars and sacred artifacts inside atmospheric 12th century temple complex dedicated to Lord Shiva as one of holiest Jyotirlinga sites. With spiritual aura permeating due to somber chants, flickering diyas and flowers scent, it makes for sublime experience too! Don't forget trying the famous Trimbak ladoos with dry fruits.

Built: Circa 1760 CE

Dress code: Traditional wear recommended

Entry: Free

Carry fruit baskets or flowers paying obeisance to the divine residing in the garbha griha sanctum.

5.Walk under Wisteria Blossoms

When spring arrives, Nashik's Muktainagar neighbourhood located 25 km from city awakens into magical blooming beauty like you've never seen before! Imagine walking under canopies bursting with fragrant Wisteria blossoms in pink, white and violet colours amid cosy cafes in a dreamy floral paradise that promises perfectly envy-inducing Instagram backdrops!

Location: Muktainagar near Gangapur road

Best season: Mid January to February

Entry: No entry charge

Don pretty florals and strike that spring girl pose for trending social media updates!

6.Go Tribal Shopping near Dwarka Circle

From vibrant Warli artwork on canvases, handpainted terracotta jewellery to woven jackets - rustic lanes near Dwarka Circle promise indigenous craft treasures to fill up your home styled beautifully too! Interact with Warli tribe artists as they symbolically depict nature tales or simply refresh with street side chai sipping. Remember to bargain politely!

What to buy: Kandil art lampshades, Warli paintings

Market name: Shilpa Nagar Handicraft Market

Budget buys: Fridge magnets, coasters

Flaunt those pretty tribal prints, mud mirrors photo frames and your Nashik holiday moments creatively!

7.Sunset Views from Anjneri Hill

Be dazzled by crimson and pink hues over Godavari river waters faraway from hilltop Anjneri near Nanduri village while breeze caresses your hair enjoy sweeping views at this offbeat spot untouched by tourists. With ponds, shrines and greenery all around, old Hemadpanti ruins scattered nearby add historic perspective too for wholesome Instagrammable holiday moments.

Terrain: Anjneri and Nanduri hill slopes

Nearby site: Someshwar Temple ruins

Entry fee: No entry charges

Nothing like sipping adrak chai against dreamy sunsets over timeless ruins!

8.Waterside Fun at Gangapur Lake

Just 8 km outside Nashik near the Godavari River lies placid Gangapur Lake promising both Instagram glory and waterside recreation fun! Go speed boating adventures or simply relax on shikaras spotting kingfishers swoop down glittering blue waters chasing tiny fishes perfect for loved-up couple moments too soaked in laughter and salty breezes.

Built alongside: Ancient Kalaram Temple

Best activity: Pedal boating amidst hills

Entry fee: Boating ride charges only

Pack your wide angle lenses to capture majestic sunrises over mountains behind!

Hope this list inspires your own dreamy Nashik holiday - when are you planning the vineyard visits and caves adventure?