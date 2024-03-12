Home

Best Restaurants To Eat In Jaisalmer

Trio To Desert Boys Dhani : Best Restaurants To Eat In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer's Scrumptious Secrets Revealed - 6 Flavorful Eateries

Beyond magnificent havelis and desert landscapes, Jaisalmer steals my heart through eateries lined across ancient lanes dishing out aromatic curries, fiery grill preparations and more translating the generosity of desert state royals into recipes for us to relish.

Accompany me to 6 incredible dining gems reflecting Jaisalmer's rich culinary repertoire - one flavorful bite at a time!

1. Trio - For Royal Rajasthani Feasts

My Jaisalmer food memories kickstart at Trio restaurant hidden in a quiet corner serving the royal cuisine of Rajasthan in family run warmth. Under ethnic embroidery work shone, I lose myself relishing daal baati churma, spicy ker-sangri sabzi and more on traditional leaf plates as strains of haunting ballads and dances transport me to desert heartlands. For regal Rajasthani feasts coupled with cultural delights, Trio always tops the list!.

Family run award winning heritage restaurant

Famed for Rajasthani thali with authentic dishes

Cultural performances during dinner

Royal Rajputana heritage decor

2. The Turban Cafe - Scenic Al Fresco Delights

Whenever I fancy continental flavors alongside catching golden sunsets, The Turban Cafe perched rooftop opposite sprawling Jaisalmer fort makes me swoon through their cheese overloaded thin crust pizzas, creamy pastas and more as I admire the rugged fortress glowing in crimson hues. Chilling with French fries and frothy shakes as this desert gem turns into gold, priceless memories are made!.

Al fresco rooftop dining restaurant

Panoramic views of the golden Jaisalmer Fort

Multi-cuisine menu spanning Indian, Italian etc

Beautiful Amber Fort facade

3. Gaji's Restaurant - Flavoursome Homestyle Meals

Gaji's little restaurant tucked in a corner near the famous Patwa Haveli pulls me everytime with aromas of homestyle dishes flavoured generously with local spices and herbs. Under kitschy walls, bond with fellow diners on long tables over unlimited Rajasthani thalis served lovingly by turban clad staff. For a hearty meal coupled with legendary hospitality the desert state is famed for, Gaji's remains my delicious secret.

Award winning family managed restaurant

Specializes in traditional Rajasthani cuisine

Famed for laal maas and safed maas dishes

Modest seating in vibrant interiors

4. Saffron - Fine Dine amid Royal Opulence

Saffron restaurant at Hotel Jaisal Vilas offers royal treatment through refined ambiance and delicacies reinvented from recipes patronized by erstwhile nobles. The velvety dal bukhara simmering overnight in creamy tomato gravy or the juicy stuffed chicken roasted in clay oven are couple of rich preparations that satiate the soul as much as palate at this majestic restaurant in Jaisalmer!

Award-winning fine dining heritage hotel restaurant

Royal setting coupled with inventive food presentation

Patronized by local noble families through decades

North Indian, Rajasthani, continental cuisine

5. Pleasant Haveli Rooftop - For Enchanting Twilight Meals

As dusk descends on Jaisalmer, I head to Pleasant Haveli's rooftop swathed in warm lights perfect for twilight special meals with close ones. Under strings of bulbs gaze at fairytale Jaisalmer glowing ethereally in dark before digging into selection of vegetarian favorites whipped lovingly as lingering conversations stretch for hours. For indulgent al fresco dining soaked in old world allure, Pleasant Haveli charms.

Rooftop candlelight fine dining restaurant

Panoramic views of the illuminated golden fortress

Multi-cuisine menu of mainly vegetarian dishes

Romantic setting great for couples

6. Desert Boys Dhani - Cultural Extravaganza

I wrap up relishing Jaisalmer's treasures at Desert Boys Dhani designed as a traditional rural village complete with thatched huts, low seating and starlit skies. Folk singers and dancers entertain as you soak generous Rajasthani flavors from hot bajra rotis, spicy sangri subzis served traditionally on leaves stretched on floors. An evening well spent immersed in cultural extravaganza - a perfect goodbye to Jaisalmer until next time!.

Open air restaurant conceptualized as traditional village

Seating on ground as per olden customs

Rajasthani folk artists perform through evening

Royal thali with traditional dishes specialty here

Jaisalmer kept me hooked through eateries ringing stories of a rich legacy - be it royal recipes crafted from secret spices or hearty home food still made wrapped in warmth of legendary hospitality.