Home

Destination

Tunday Kababi To Mughal Dastarkhwan Best Restaurants To Eat In Lucknow

Tunday Kababi To Mughal Dastarkhwan: 5 Best Restaurants To Eat In Lucknow

Indulging in Culinary Delights: Exploring Lucknow's Top 5 Restaurants

Famed for rich creamy curries and melt-in-mouth kebabs, Lucknow has my heart and tummy through streets dotted by decades old eateries and cafes retaining spices and secrets passed down for generations urging foodies like us to come indulge!

Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Lucknow's culinary tapestry - one morsel at a time!

1. Tunday Kababi - Flavours from the Nawabi Era

My Lucknow food trail kicks off deliciously at Tunday Kababi, a modest shop whipping up royal delights from century old recipes perfected in royal kitchens.

Image Source: tundaykababi.com/branch/Tunday-Modern-Restaurant

Watch skewers of mutton dipped generously into spiced oil before plunged over charcoal fire. Under basic walls, relish the galouti kebabs with roomali rotis served lovingly as strains of soulful music play smoothly transporting you straight into the rich Nawabi food heritage!.

Over a century old shop retaining royal recipes

Known for one-of-a-kind succulent Galouti kebabs

Promises delicious royal era vegetarian/non-veg fare

Draws massive crowds through years

2. Royal Cafe - Feast Fit for Kings!

Royal Cafe spells indulgence through aroma filled curries, silky kormas and more fit for royalty under opsulent chandeliers and artwork. For my favorite Mughlai dishes from royal kitchens, this regal restaurant recreting the grandeur of Nawabi era through architecture and food remains my go-to place for special meals.

Royal Cafe Lucknow

Fine dine restaurant presenting royal Awadhi gems

Opulent Nawabi architecture themed decor

Mutton Korma, Raan and Nalli Nihari must try meaty affair

Promise of first class hospitality and food

3. Dastarkhwan - Flavours to Satiate Every Appetite

When I fancy royal flavors from meaty curries, smoky kebabs to fluffy biryanis without burning hole in pocket, Dastarkhwan fits the bill through classy decor alongside affordable pricing attracting families, groups and solo diners like me.

Dastarkhwan, Lucknow

For generous portions celebrting textures and spices defining Lucknowi cuisine, this place never disappoints.

Iconic fine dining restaurant with multiple city outlets

Extensive menu of kebabs, curries and biryanis

Value for money pricing attracting crowds

Promise of consistent flavors and hospitality

4. Oudhyana - Royal Culinary Marvels

Oudhyana restaurant at luxury hotel Vicanta promises to pamper your palate through reinvented royal recipes coupled with indulgent hospitality. Under manicured gardens, relish innovative galouti kebab brochette or classic subz dum biryani, flavors spanning royal kitchens innovatively plated by expert chefs.

Oudhyana, Lucknow

For contemporary rendition of Nawabi era flavors, Oudhyana shines bright!.

Award winning fine dining space within 5 star property

Royal recipes presented innovatively

Subz Dum Biryani, Murg Musallam must try meaty marvels

Open air seating amidst water fountains

5. Naushijaan - Street Food Marvels

I discover state's vibrant street food culture hidden in bustling alleys at Naushijaan serving royal era favorites through skewers of juicy chicken tikka, crispy kachoris and frothy chai. Perch on rickety benches, gorge on flavors unchanged over decades as you soak in quintessential Purani Lucknow just outside.

Image Source: instagram.com/naushijaan.lucknow/

For budget bites doused in royal touch, Naushijaan delivers big on taste and experience!.

Small local favorite budget restaurant

Lip smacking street food menu

Strategic location near key landmarks

Floor seating adding cultural charm

Through age old kitchen treasures reinvented inventively to experimental global plates infused judiciously with native goodness - Lucknow kept me thrilled with its versatile and irresistible flavors spanning roots and shores!.