Uncover Ayodhya's Hidden Gems with These Budget-Friendly Tips

Ayodhya: Where history meets reverence

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is a city that reeks of history and spirituality. Located in Uttar Pradesh, this city by the sacred Sarayu River has become a tourist destination for pilgrims, historians, and tourists from all over the world. However, Ayodhya is not just about historically significant religious sites; it's an ancient city that you can explore without having to break your wallet. Plan your budget wisely with these five tips to experience Ayodhya.

1. Dig into History at Ramkot

The first stop on your journey through Ayodhya should be Ramkot believed to be Lord Rama's actual birthplace which indicates how important it is for the city's religious and historical background. Inside exists Ram Janmabhoomi Temple held in high reverence by its devotees. While entering is free of charge there might be long queues during peak pilgrimage seasons.

If you want to avoid waiting in line for too long then try visiting during off-peak hours or participate early morning or evening aarti (prayer ceremony). Once inside make sure you take a casual stroll around the temple complex while admiring its marvelous structure as well as check out nearby ghats along Sarayu River where devotees perform rituals and dip themselves in holy water. You needn't spend much money here; completely immersing yourself in what Ramkot has to offer will give you an essence of Ayodhya.

2. Stroll through Old City

Immerse yourself in Ayodhya's Old City by strolling through narrow lanes and bustling markets. By doing so you'll stumble upon hidden gems that would otherwise go unnoticed if you went straight to their location without any exploration. From temples and monuments to vibrant markets and street food stalls, Ayodhya's Old City is full of rich culture without breaking your bank.

You don't necessarily need a guide to tour this city, just walk around and explore landmarks such as Hanuman Garhi a popular temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman or Kanak Bhawan which is actually a palace turned into a temple all for Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. While walking indulge yourself in some budget-friendly street food; your taste buds will be rewarded while not hitting your wallet too hard. All in all by exploring the charms of Ayodhya's Old City gives you an understanding of the city while staying within your budget.

3. Sunsets at Guptar Ghat

If you want to get away from all that noise pollution then head on over to Guptar Ghat, one of Ayodhya's most famous ghats found along banks of Sarayu River. Not only does it offer stunning views but its spiritual significance is also worth noting as it has been mentioned that Lord Rama took Jal Samadhi (immersion in water) there upon ending his earthly incarnation.

Take in the sunset at Guptar Ghat

Sarayu River is home to Guptar Ghat that makes for an ideal late afternoon visit. The ghat offers tranquility and serenity while the sun surrenders to the waters, giving you a chance to watch it happen firsthand. A sky that was once a solid blue now changes color like a chameleon, glowing around the area until nightfall which gives you just enough time to snap some photos or simply bask in its beauty.

This place doesn't offer anything overpriced either, which is good news if you're someone who loves nature, has a passion for photography or wants to find inner peace while sitting and reflecting for hours on end. So keep this location at the top of your list when visiting Ayodhya because watching the sunset here is mandatory.

4. Naya Ghat: Ayodhya's hidden gem

Naya Ghat might be located on the outskirts of Ayodhya City but it's still considered one of their hidden gems. It's believed that King Vikramaditya of Gupta Dynasty constructed this ancient ghat back in the day making it perfect for history lovers who are thirsty for knowledge or architectural enthusiasts.

If there's ever been a time where you were looking to clear your head and get some fresh air then take a walk down Sarayu River because all along it stands many temples of Naya Ghat sculptures built with care back when everything was handmade. All of them are picturesque!

5. Get cultured at Ayodhya Art Gallery

Ayodhya Art Gallery isn't like any other gallery out there; it features exhibits from local artists so visitors can experience just how rich Indian culture really is and what they missed their whole lives before stepping through these doors.

Not only do they host events when showcasing these locals but they allow them to demonstrate their art and craftsmanship through workshops that anyone can attend; regardless of age! If classical music or a dance performance is more of what you're looking for then don't worry, they have that too.

By participating in these events and activities, you'll catch a glimpse of Ayodhya's vibrant arts and culture scene without hurting your wallet. Not only are you enriching your own experience but supporting someone else's dream by supporting their work.