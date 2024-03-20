Uncover The Hidden Secrets Of Mount Abu Before Your Visit

Nestled in the Aravalli hills, Mount Abu is an oasis of natural beauty, cultural riches and spiritual calm in Rajasthan. Before visiting this popular hill retreat, get key insights to make your trip truly fruitful. From admiring magnificent temples to tasting delectable cuisine, here are 8 things to know.

Meditate in tranquil gardens and explore the museum.

See the peaceful Brahma Kumaris Spiritual University.

Marvel at the exquisite 11th-13th century Dilwara Jain Temples.

Mount Abu has deep spiritual significance with many temples and shrines.

Additional information:

The Dilwara temples are considered among the finest examples of temple architecture

White marble was transported here from the mines of Mount Abu itself