Uncover The Hidden Secrets Of Mount Abu Before Your Visit

An Insider's Guide: 8 Key Things to Know Before Visiting Mount Abu
Nestled in the Aravalli hills, Mount Abu is an oasis of natural beauty, cultural riches and spiritual calm in Rajasthan. Before visiting this popular hill retreat, get key insights to make your trip truly fruitful. From admiring magnificent temples to tasting delectable cuisine, here are 8 things to know.
Discover the Spiritual Legacy
- Mount Abu has deep spiritual significance with many temples and shrines.
- Marvel at the exquisite 11th-13th century Dilwara Jain Temples.
- See the peaceful Brahma Kumaris Spiritual University.
- Meditate in tranquil gardens and explore the museum.
Additional information:
- The Dilwara temples are considered among the finest examples of temple architecture
- White marble was transported here from the mines of Mount Abu itself
- Many pilgrims come during the annual Mahavir Jayanti festival
Witness Breathtaking Sunsets
- Mount Abu has awe-inspiring valley and plain vistas.
- Head to Sunset Point or Honeymoon Point.
- Watch the sunset paint brilliant hues across the sky.
- Stroll along scenic paths overlooking hills and forests.
Additional information:
- The rocky outcrops along the cliff edge offer picture perfect views
- On clear days even the Rann of Kutch salt plains are visible
- Locals celebrate the arrival of monsoon here
Enjoy Serene Nakki Lake
- Nakki Lake is a beautiful water body amidst greenery.
- Take boat rides and absorb the surrounding hills and sunsets.
- Explore the charming lakefront shops and stalls.
- See quirky Toad Rock resembling a stone toad overlooking the lake.
Additional information:
- Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed here as a tribute
- Flamingos and other birds can be spotted during winter
- Nightly laser show features folk dances
Trek Through Bountiful Nature
- Lush forests, falls and scenic spots for nature lovers.
- Spot deer and birds in Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary.
- See Achaleshwar Shiva Temple and Achalgarh Fort.
- Climb Guru Shikhar Peak for sweeping landscape views.
Additional information:
- Rare orchids and medicinal plants found in the woods
- Water activities at Trevor's Tank surrounded by hills
- Peak blooming of wildflowers during monsoon
Indulge in Flavorsome Food
- Taste spicy Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine.
- Try dal bati churma lentils, bread, sweet flour.
- Eat gatte sabzi, sangri curry and mirchi vadas.
- Finish with ghevar, malpua and other sweets.
Additional information:
- Hot masala chai (tea) perfect with pakoras in cool weather
- Many restaurants offer thalis for sampling array of dishes
- Beer and wine available at some places
Observe Customs and Traditions
- Rich heritage and deep-rooted customs to respect.
- Dress modestly, cover shoulders and legs for temples.
- Seek blessings before photographing shrines or rituals.
- Greet with "Namaste." Ask locals for guidance if required.
Additional information:
- Women wear traditional ghagra cholis with intricate jewelry
- Folk music and dances performed during various festivals
- Fishing prohibited in certain sacred lakes
Time Your Visit for Festivals
- Experience Mount Abu's culture during festivals.
- May's Summer Festival has music, dance, boat races etc.
- Navratri celebrations honor Goddess Durga elaborately.
- Festive atmosphere, elaborate rituals and cultural insight.
Additional information:
- The popular kite flying festival coincides with Makar Sakranti
- Patotsav celebrates temple anniversaries colorfully
- Holi is marked by vibrant gatherings and herbal colors
Prepare for Pleasant Weather
- Mount Abu has moderate temperatures all year.
- Summers (Mar Jun) see 15 C to 30 C days - pack light.
- Winters (Nov Feb) drop to 0 C nights - carry warm layers.
Additional information:
- Mid-June to September is monsoon season
- Mornings and evenings can get windy
- Misty skies enhance natural landscape's beauty
In summary, visiting Mount Abu proffers rich rewards admiring sacred architecture, embracing vibrant culture and tasting sumptuous cuisine, all amidst idyllic nature. Use these key tips for an insiders' perspective to unveil this Aravalli treasure