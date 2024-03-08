Home

Unlocking Gangtok's Gems: 9 Must-See Tourist Attractions That Will Leave You Spellbound

Nestled amidst Himalayan peaks, Sikkim's capital Gangtok is a scenic wonderland promising magical experiences from ancient monasteries to mountains adventures. Let's explore the top 9 attractions you shouldn't miss for an epic holiday!

1.Find Your Inner Peace at Rumtek Monastery

The tranquil aura welcoming you at Rumtek Monastery near Gangtok is almost palpable right from its colorful traditional doorway flanked by monks. Built in 1960s as a replica of a 16th century Tibetan monastery, explore antique murals, thangka tapestries and golden Buddha shrines in prayer halls as spiritual chants resonate peacefully across wooden balconies. Don't forget watching the mystical Zang Chod drumming ritual!

Highlight: Golden stupa housing relics

Location: 24 km from Gangtok

Entry fee: INR 10 Indians, INR 100 Foreigners

Best time to visit: October to early December

Carry a personal offering of incense sticks as you walk around soaking calm environs.

2.Ride Up to the Indo-China Border at Nathula Pass

Prepare to be awestruck at the Nathula Pass perched 14,000 feet offering incredible views of the jagged snow-frosted peaks being part of ancient Silk Route. Brace yourselves as icy winds at -25 C whip around army barracks built here after the 1962 Indo-China war. But a hot nourishing local meal alongside smiling joyful soldiers will warm you up in no time for sure!

Major highlight: Photography prohibited, keep permits ready

Altitude: 14,400 feet above sea level

Permit cost: INR 200 approx

Best time: Mid May to Mid October

Return with that prized keepsake photograph next to mountain artillery gun poses!

3.Scenic Boating in Holy Changu Lake

The scenic Changu Lake located 12,400 feet above sea level offers picture perfect postcard views all around! Take a leisurely boat ride on its pristine blue waters gazing upon snowy Sikkim peaks reflected in the lake waters as fluffy sheep graze around grassy banks dotted by prayer flags. The area's colourful bloom and spiritual history stemming from its mythical origins promises bliss within.

Travel tip: Carry own snacks as limited shops here

Location: 35 km from Gangtok

Entry fee: INR 50 per person

Best season: October to December

Return with your dreamy couple portraits against colorful rhododendron backdrops!

4.Blessings and Vistas at Ganesh Tok Temple

Be awestruck by majestic Kanchenjunga massif vistas juxtaposed against Ganesh Tok temple's bright facades perched atop wooded hills. Translating to "Ganesh Hill" in Nepali, it is considered the abode of city guardian Ganesha reflecting the Hindu-Buddhist blend. The scenic views of mountain ranges, valleys and fir forests promise both spiritual and Instagrammable thrills here!

Must do: Offer a coin to temple bells for blessings

Location: 5 kms from MG Marg

Entry fee: Free entry

Best time: Clear skies from October to May

Strike that perfect silhouette selfie against wooded slopes and snow peaks.

5.Find Your Own Zen at Enchey Monastery

With its brightly colored facades, Enchey Monastery built around 1909 showcases religion's vivid dimension. Flanked by tall pines, glimpse at its exterior murals on Buddhist deities and symbolic motifs as you enter its prayer hall resonating with gong chants. With alpine scenery unfolding all around this serene site, you are sure to experience spiritual bliss catching the sunset glow!

Architecture style: Chinese Pagoda

Location: 3 km from town center

Entry fee: Free entry

Best time to visit: January to March

Spin the temple bells and wooden prayer wheels for good luck!

6. Tibetan Cultural Insights at Namgyal Institute

Learn about Tibetan heritage away from homeland by visiting Namgyal Institute set up after the 1959 occupation preserving culture globally. Its simple visual exterior housing over 200 Buddhist statues, golden funerary offering urns and 30,000 manuscripts will leave you wide-eyed! Don't miss the museum exhibiting exquisite thangka tapestries either.

Highlights: Temple replicas, heritage souvenir shop

Location: Deorali Area

Entry fee: INR 10 Indians, INR 100 Foreigners

Visiting hours: 10 am to 4 pm, closed Sundays

You're sure to come away with a deeper perspective about the need for cultural education and awareness.

7.Instagram Pretty Colorful Local Markets

Indulge in retail therapy and fill your Instagram with colorful frames by hitting Gangtok's vibrant local markets near the town center! Check out woolens, traditional jewellery and exquisite latte cups at Lal Bazaar or grab Sikkim tea specialties like Temi, Silver Tips and orchid extracts from streetside stalls around the area near the Taxi stand.

What to buy: Woolens, scroll paintings, tea packets

Location: Lal Bazaar Road

Best day: Weekends when markets bustle

Budget tip: Haggle respectfully for best price

Capture trendy travel outfit shots and reels with friendly locals for Insta stories!

8.Ultimate Views with Tea at Tashi Viewpoint

Perched atop a hill 6 km from Gangtok, Tashi Viewpoint offers awe-inspiring vistas of Mt Kanchenjunga massif's snowy peaks floating ethereally amidst cotton ball clouds. Outdoor benches, flowering shrubs and fluttering prayer flags framing the hills make it perfect for grabbing a plate of hot momos, bed tea or enjoying a picnic against this stunning backdrop!

Entry fee: INR 50 per head

Location: 6 km from city center

Best time: Clear skies from October to December

Nearby attraction: Ganesh Tok

Sunrise photography enthusiasts arrive early to catch the first rays fall upon mighty Kanchenjunga before the clouds roll in!

9.Evening Street Food Walk Along MG Marg

By evening, MG Marg transforms into a busy pedestrian street dotted with lively restaurants and shops. Take an evening stroll amidst glittering lights sampling appetizing street food like momos, noodle soup and traditional dishes as you soak in cheerful street vibes all around! It's the perfect happy ending to an epic Gangtok day!

Street food must try: Steamed momos, Shabhaley (noodle soup)

Shopping: Woolens, handicrafts, souvenirs

Location: Main town centre area

Budget tip: Haggle respectfully for best price

End your day with laughter, full tummies and broad smiles as you make happy memories strolling this vibrant marketplace!

Hope this list helps craft your own dream Gangtok itinerary mixing culture, nature and food for the ultimate Himalayan holiday!