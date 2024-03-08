Unlocking Gangtok's Gems: 9 Must-See Tourist Attractions That Will Leave You Spellbound
9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Gangtok Trip
Nestled amidst Himalayan peaks, Sikkim's capital Gangtok is a scenic wonderland promising magical experiences from ancient monasteries to mountains adventures. Let's explore the top 9 attractions you shouldn't miss for an epic holiday!
1.Find Your Inner Peace at Rumtek Monastery
The tranquil aura welcoming you at Rumtek Monastery near Gangtok is almost palpable right from its colorful traditional doorway flanked by monks. Built in 1960s as a replica of a 16th century Tibetan monastery, explore antique murals, thangka tapestries and golden Buddha shrines in prayer halls as spiritual chants resonate peacefully across wooden balconies. Don't forget watching the mystical Zang Chod drumming ritual!
- Highlight: Golden stupa housing relics
- Location: 24 km from Gangtok
- Entry fee: INR 10 Indians, INR 100 Foreigners
- Best time to visit: October to early December
Carry a personal offering of incense sticks as you walk around soaking calm environs.
2.Ride Up to the Indo-China Border at Nathula Pass
Prepare to be awestruck at the Nathula Pass perched 14,000 feet offering incredible views of the jagged snow-frosted peaks being part of ancient Silk Route. Brace yourselves as icy winds at -25 C whip around army barracks built here after the 1962 Indo-China war. But a hot nourishing local meal alongside smiling joyful soldiers will warm you up in no time for sure!
- Major highlight: Photography prohibited, keep permits ready
- Altitude: 14,400 feet above sea level
- Permit cost: INR 200 approx
- Best time: Mid May to Mid October
Return with that prized keepsake photograph next to mountain artillery gun poses!
3.Scenic Boating in Holy Changu Lake
The scenic Changu Lake located 12,400 feet above sea level offers picture perfect postcard views all around! Take a leisurely boat ride on its pristine blue waters gazing upon snowy Sikkim peaks reflected in the lake waters as fluffy sheep graze around grassy banks dotted by prayer flags. The area's colourful bloom and spiritual history stemming from its mythical origins promises bliss within.
- Travel tip: Carry own snacks as limited shops here
- Location: 35 km from Gangtok
- Entry fee: INR 50 per person
- Best season: October to December
Return with your dreamy couple portraits against colorful rhododendron backdrops!
4.Blessings and Vistas at Ganesh Tok Temple
Be awestruck by majestic Kanchenjunga massif vistas juxtaposed against Ganesh Tok temple's bright facades perched atop wooded hills. Translating to "Ganesh Hill" in Nepali, it is considered the abode of city guardian Ganesha reflecting the Hindu-Buddhist blend. The scenic views of mountain ranges, valleys and fir forests promise both spiritual and Instagrammable thrills here!
- Must do: Offer a coin to temple bells for blessings
- Location: 5 kms from MG Marg
- Entry fee: Free entry
- Best time: Clear skies from October to May
Strike that perfect silhouette selfie against wooded slopes and snow peaks.
5.Find Your Own Zen at Enchey Monastery
With its brightly colored facades, Enchey Monastery built around 1909 showcases religion's vivid dimension. Flanked by tall pines, glimpse at its exterior murals on Buddhist deities and symbolic motifs as you enter its prayer hall resonating with gong chants. With alpine scenery unfolding all around this serene site, you are sure to experience spiritual bliss catching the sunset glow!
- Architecture style: Chinese Pagoda
- Location: 3 km from town center
- Entry fee: Free entry
- Best time to visit: January to March
Spin the temple bells and wooden prayer wheels for good luck!
6.Tibetan Cultural Insights at Namgyal Institute
Learn about Tibetan heritage away from homeland by visiting Namgyal Institute set up after the 1959 occupation preserving culture globally. Its simple visual exterior housing over 200 Buddhist statues, golden funerary offering urns and 30,000 manuscripts will leave you wide-eyed! Don't miss the museum exhibiting exquisite thangka tapestries either.
- Highlights: Temple replicas, heritage souvenir shop
- Location: Deorali Area
- Entry fee: INR 10 Indians, INR 100 Foreigners
- Visiting hours: 10 am to 4 pm, closed Sundays
You're sure to come away with a deeper perspective about the need for cultural education and awareness.
7.Instagram Pretty Colorful Local Markets
Indulge in retail therapy and fill your Instagram with colorful frames by hitting Gangtok's vibrant local markets near the town center! Check out woolens, traditional jewellery and exquisite latte cups at Lal Bazaar or grab Sikkim tea specialties like Temi, Silver Tips and orchid extracts from streetside stalls around the area near the Taxi stand.
- What to buy: Woolens, scroll paintings, tea packets
- Location: Lal Bazaar Road
- Best day: Weekends when markets bustle
- Budget tip: Haggle respectfully for best price
Capture trendy travel outfit shots and reels with friendly locals for Insta stories!
8.Ultimate Views with Tea at Tashi Viewpoint
Perched atop a hill 6 km from Gangtok, Tashi Viewpoint offers awe-inspiring vistas of Mt Kanchenjunga massif's snowy peaks floating ethereally amidst cotton ball clouds. Outdoor benches, flowering shrubs and fluttering prayer flags framing the hills make it perfect for grabbing a plate of hot momos, bed tea or enjoying a picnic against this stunning backdrop!
- Entry fee: INR 50 per head
- Location: 6 km from city center
- Best time: Clear skies from October to December
- Nearby attraction: Ganesh Tok
Sunrise photography enthusiasts arrive early to catch the first rays fall upon mighty Kanchenjunga before the clouds roll in!
9.Evening Street Food Walk Along MG Marg
By evening, MG Marg transforms into a busy pedestrian street dotted with lively restaurants and shops. Take an evening stroll amidst glittering lights sampling appetizing street food like momos, noodle soup and traditional dishes as you soak in cheerful street vibes all around! It's the perfect happy ending to an epic Gangtok day!
- Street food must try: Steamed momos, Shabhaley (noodle soup)
- Shopping: Woolens, handicrafts, souvenirs
- Location: Main town centre area
- Budget tip: Haggle respectfully for best price
End your day with laughter, full tummies and broad smiles as you make happy memories strolling this vibrant marketplace!
Hope this list helps craft your own dream Gangtok itinerary mixing culture, nature and food for the ultimate Himalayan holiday!