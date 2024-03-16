Home

Unlocking Varanasi: 8 Hidden Gems Waiting To Be Explored

Spiritually Enlightening Varanasi

Resting peacefully on the banks of India's holiest river Ganga, Varanasi city envelops visitors in an aura of ancient rituals, vibrant culture, and timeless traditions. As the cradle of Hinduism for thousands of years, Varanasi holds profound religious importance.

Understanding its spiritual context before visiting gives deeper meaning to experiences of ceremonies, customs and everyday life in the city. Whether meandering along riverfront ghats, beholding the sunset ritual of Ganga Aarti, inhaling sweet paan aromas in old city bazaars or observing cremation rites along the sacred waters, Varanasi offers captivating insights into the essence of India's spirituality.

1.Spiritual Significance

Mythology and History Interwoven

Revered as the abode of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, Varanasi finds mention in legendary scriptures. Beliefs root its origins to over five millennia ago.

Some prominent spiritual connections:

Centre of theological philosophy and Sanskrit literary works

Cosmic pillar of light penetrates the earth at Varanasi linking it to the heavens

Auspicious site where Buddha gave his first sermon on enlightenment in nearby Sarnath

Sacred waters of River Ganga said to liberate souls and cleanse mortal sins

Varanasi has endured invasions and natural disasters yet continued to be a vibrant wellspring of Hindu devotion. Despite the influx of international visitors in recent times, the city proudly retains deep philosophical, socio-cultural core values treasured for generations.

2.Kaleidoscopic Ghats of Varanasi

At the soul of the cityscape lie over eighty vibrant riverfront Ghats with an alluring life of their own. These are the beating heart of sacred practices - from ritual bathing to emblematic cremation pyres and daily prayer ceremonies.

Prominent Ghats:

Assi Ghat

Southernmost Ghat where pilgrims traditionally begin their walk along the series of steps, with locals also flocking to enjoy festive celebrations.

Manikarnika Ghat

One of the main cremation grounds, the perpetual flames at this Ghat symbolize the Hindu philosophy of death and rebirth.

Darbhanga Ghat

Scintillating Devi Arti performed at sunrise, accompanied by bells and conch shells by temple priests.

Dashashwamedh Ghat

Most popular for the magnificent evening Ganga Aarti ritual with flames, chants and offerings to River Ganga.

3.Boat Rides on the Ganges

A memorable perspective of Varanasi's radiant riverfront is from early morning boat rides along the Ganges. Voyages typically start from Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Key highlights:

Sunrise views of bathing, prayer, laundry at the Ghats

Insights into the symbiotic river lifestyle from friendly boatmen

Gleaming Hindu temples along the riverfront

Spectacular views of imposing palaces from the boats

Excellent photo opportunities but light can be low early morning and evenings

Pro tip: Haggle firmly with boat company agents as they often inflate prices for foreign tourists. Do not pay any large upfront deposits before the ride.

4.Magnificent Evening Ganga Aarti

Among the most vivid recollections tourists take back from Varanasi is witnessing the glorious evening Ganga Aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The elaborate ritual pays tribute to Goddesses Ganga and Shiva using auspicious lamps, incense, flowers, gongs and prayer offerings.

When to reach: Check for Ganga Aarti timings but arrive early by 5:30 pm in high seasons as crowds multiply nearer showtime.

Where to sit: On the ghat steps behind lamp holders or on upper platform edges reachable from the main road by small entry fee. Boat rides also make their way around for viewing.

What to expect: Marvel at fifteen elaborately choreographed priests under towering brass lamps, synchronizing movement to chant Sanskrit shlokas with the resonance of bells, conch shells and gong sounds as the sun goes down. Be prepared to jostle among hundreds of photography enthusiasts!

5.Old City Wandering

Like entering a magical maze, meandering through the narrow cobblestoned alleyways of Varanasi old city area transports travelers back in time. These tiny paths hold delightful surprises from holy cows grazing on tasty garbage to eagerly chatting locals practicing ancient regional crafts outside tiny hole-in-the-wall shops.

Navigating Tips:

Easy to get lost! Have Google maps ready but be prepared for patchy internet

If feeling uncomfortable, politely request shop owners to guide towards main thoroughfares

Beware of dark steps leading towards the river

Check for cow dung before blindly turning corners!

6.Shopping Dose

The atmospheric lanes sell everything from shiny silk Banarasi saris to sparkling costume jewelry, Krishna paintings and even touristic guesthouse souvenirs.

Must buys:

Miniature brass diyas or ornate sandalwood puja item sets

Fluffy wool shawls and stoles to combat cold winter boat rides

Delectable sweet and salty titbits stacked high at crammed food shops

Cheap bangles and anklets from makeshift street carts

7.Mouthwatering Local Flavors

Beyond visual and spiritual nourishment, Varanasi offers gastronomic delights on every corner. Whether breakfasting on hot sizzling puris, diving into creamy rich kulfi on afternoons or munching spicy chaats from tiny gully stalls, the regional cuisine shines through in all meals.

Signature savory snacks to savor:

Kachoris fried crisp pastries with stuffings of lentils, potatoes or mincemeat served with zingy chutneys

Jalebis juicy orange pretzel-shaped sweet fritters soaked in sugar syrup

Malaiyyo fluffy milk-based dessert with saffron, pistachios and cardamom

Thandai refreshing cooler made from almonds, fennel, rose petals and pepper with light kick of bhang (cannabis)

Paan - betel leaf palate cleanser digestif stuffed with fennel, sweet chutneys, spices and chewy tobacco

8.Mindful Travel in the City of Light

The timeless rituals, beliefs and lifestyles intrinsic to Varanasi civilization warrant mindful travel behavior from visitors. While the city graciously hosts tourists from far and wide, it pays to be respectful towards local customs.

Etiquette Tips

Request permission before photographing individuals, rituals or inside sacred spaces

Dress conservatively in places of worship no shorts/sleeveless outfits

Sit a respectful distance away when observing cremation ceremonies on Manikarnika Ghat

Never point soles of feet towards deities, temple altars or passing holy processions

Don't be offended if staring occurs- you're a visitor in their home!

Ideal Time for Varanasi Sojourns

Braving the summertime heat of 45 C is only for the bold. Late October through March remains peak visitor season with pleasant weather in the balmy 20-30 C range. While winter mornings and nights dip cooler, sunny days allow enjoyable long walking tours.

Vibrant festivals like Holi and Diwali immerse visitors in exhilarating local fervor a riot of colours and a feast of flavours! But expect pushed accommodation rates and bulging crowds. Budget extra time for traffic and transport too.

The year 2025 heralds grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple inauguration, attracting even greater Hindu congregations into the city. Early reservations recommended for 2025.

Hopefully these insights provide a helpful blueprint of things to expect before embarking on your meaningful passage to Varanasi - the radiant City of Light.