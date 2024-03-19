Home

Unveiling Agartala's Hidden Gems: 9 Tourist Attractions Not To Miss

Offering diverse gems spanning heritage ruins, rich tribal culture and natural bounty - Agartala promises engaging experiences across its verdant terrain! Let's explore the top 9 attractions you shouldn't miss for that dream vacation vibe.

1.Royal Grandeur at 19th Century Ujjayanta Palace

Marvel at Agartala's regal past wandering through imposing red Ujjayanta Palace halls built in 1901 housing the present State Museum today! Admire intricate tile work, Belgian glass chandeliers and life size portraits imagining the luxurious lifestyle of Tripura's erstwhile Manikya dynasty rulers.

Spread over: 15 acres campus

Highlights: Durbar halls, Mughal Gardens

Entry fees: 20 Indians, 100 Foreigners

Strike that regal pose at ornately carved balconies overlooking lush gardens outside.

2.Lakeside Tranquility at Neermahal Water Palace

Be awestruck by the serene 20th century Neermahal Palace appearing to float magically atop the shimmering waters of Rudrasagar Lake! Take a short boat ride to soak in the striking white facades blending Hindu and Islamic styles beautifully. Marvel at arched corridors, sparkling fountains and intricately tiled floors for royal photo frames.

Built by: King Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya

Highlights: Hanging Garden, two imposing domes

Entry fees: 20 per person

Enjoy delicious dab chingri prawns at the open air restaurant here.

3.Blessings Over History at Tripura Sundari Temple

Soak in five centuries of spiritual aura at Tripura Sundari Temple with its towering shikhara spire believed to fulfil wishes of devotees seeking blessings of Shakti - the mother goddess. Admire mighty stone carvings of various Hindu gods at prayer halls within grounds, with priests recounting legends linked to the temple's unique architecture too.

Built in: 1501 CE by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya

Location: 55 km from Agartala city

Entry: Free

Attend the special evening aarti ritual seeking positivity.

4.Spot Wildlife at Sepahijala Zoo & Sanctuary

Gear up for an engaging wilderness experience at sprawling Sepahijala Zoo and wildlife sanctuary spanning 18 sq km amidst UNESCO recognized tropical wetlands! Go boat riding through mangroves to spot agile monkeys, lazy crocodiles or endangered monocled langurs in their natural habitat for engaging photography. The botanical garden's sheer biodiversity will leave you amazed too.

Fauna includes: Jaguar, clouded leopard, migratory birds

Boat ride fee: 100 for 30 minutes per person

Sanctuary entry fee: 20 Indians

Try capturing unique frames of birds take flight against lush forested backdrops.

5.Find Your Chi at Peaceful Buddha Temple

Escape city noise discovering tranquil vibes at Venuban Vihar set up in 1977 among sprawling greenery. Stroll through picturesque gardens passing praying devotees to reach towering golden Buddha Statue worship chambers. Ring rotating prayer wheels, attend chanting rituals or simply pause beneath Bodhi trees seeking meditation stillness inspired by Buddhist philosophy at this offbeat sanctuary.

Unique architecture: Circular prayer path around idol

Located near: Dhaleshwari River

Entry fees: No charge

Buy scented incense sticks from shops nearby for personal offerings seeking blessings.

6.Insta-Worthy Lanes of Heritage Park

Discover Agartala's diverse tribal legacy like Manipuri, Chakma, Mog communities through replica traditional bamboo thatched houses within this open-air museum styled Heritage Park. Built by artisans using natural material nearly without modern equipment or machinery, they give you envy-inducing backdrops for trendy photos too.

Houses emulate: Royal dwellings to war museums

Built across: 5.5 acre area

Entry fees: 10 per head

Don't forget to buy organic honey & fruit preserves from their shop for back home.

7.Sunrise Meditation at Rabindra Forest Park

Find your happy place surrounded by chirpy birds singing joyfully as gentle beams filter through canopied branches at the serene Rabindra Kanan. Stretch out doing yoga on grassy verdant knolls or find a quiet lakeside perch reading that favourite book as squirrels scamper playfully around this soothing botanical escape promising uplifting vibes.

Flora includes: Bamboo groves, fruit orchards

Location: 5 km from Agartala city center

Entry fee: No entry charge

Carry farm fresh pineapple slices or coconut water to snack whilst here.

8.Glimpse Royal Life at Princely Kunjaban Palace

Take a leaf from regal lifestyle by halting at palatial 20th century built Kunjaban Palace framed against the skyline atop Narsingarh hill despite no entry within. Capture envy-inducing photos featuring its imposing architecture with Mughal domes, Rajasthani chhatris and British porch inspiration too. The panoramas over Agartala city are simply awe-inspiring from this vantage point.

Current use: Official residence of Tripura Governor

Architecture style: Fusion of Mughal and Rajasthani

Location: Theh Manu Bankul NH 08

Nothing like sipping cutting chai against a stunning princely backdrop for your Instagram profile.

9.Revel in Wholesome Local Delights

Tuck into authentic Tripuri tribal cuisine spanning chakoi rice cakes, moa fried balls, mwkhwi vegetarian delicacies and unique dishes spotlighting lentils or bamboo shoots flavours too! Sample fluffy coconut or date laddoos ending sumptuous fare with refreshing local fruits like pineapples and jackfruits bursting with tropics freshness promising the cherry atop a dreamy Agartala trip.

What to try: Masor tenga tangy fish curry

Sweet dish: Sweet pancakes with palm jaggery

Popular local fruit: Lemons grown in Udaipur

End with happy smiles as you indulge in exotic fragrances and textures adorning local plates.

Hope this has got you planning your next holiday in offbeat northeast for heritage discovery fused with amazing hospitality.