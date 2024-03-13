Unveiling Chennai's Hidden Gems: 9 Tourist Attractions Not To Miss!

With a lively blend of ancient Hindu temples alongside Britain's first colonial fort, Chennai seamlessly fuses tradition and innovation. When visiting this coastal capital city, be sure to see these top 9 attractions:

Sunrises and sunsets not to miss

Flanked by statues of political heroes like Gandhi, Kamarajar as well as majestic lighthouse

Bursting with activity like early morning yoga, kite flying, beach cricket, food stalls and shops

Tank with temple reflections to represent cosmic dance connecting art, spirituality and community

Magnificent stone tower entranceway covered in colorful deity characters from Hindu texts

Ancient Hindu Dravidian shrine from 7th century AD dedicated to Lord Shiva

Nearby St Mary's Church established in 1680 is the oldest standing British-built church in India

Museum exhibits range from bronze statues to military memorabilia chronicling colonial rule

Site where historic treaties were signed expanding the East India Company's sphere of influence

Earliest British fortress in India founded in 1644 housing government buildings today

Nearby National Art Gallery displays an incredible array of Raja Ravi Varma lithographs

Six sections spanning history, sculpture, anthropology, art plus children's interactive area

premium museum established in 1851, second oldest in India after the Indian Museum in Kolkata

One of only three cathedrals built over the tomb of an apostle, St Thomas

Soaring Neo-Gothic style architecture with exceptional stained-glass windows

Completed in 1896 by British architect Henry Irwin who also designed the Viceroy's House in Delhi