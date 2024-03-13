Unveiling Chennai's Hidden Gems: 9 Tourist Attractions Not To Miss!
Top 9 Must-See Attractions for Visitors in Chennai, India
With a lively blend of ancient Hindu temples alongside Britain's first colonial fort, Chennai seamlessly fuses tradition and innovation. When visiting this coastal capital city, be sure to see these top 9 attractions:
1.Marina Beach
- Sparkling 13km coastline running alongside Elliott's Beach making it India's longest urban beach
- Bursting with activity like early morning yoga, kite flying, beach cricket, food stalls and shops
- Flanked by statues of political heroes like Gandhi, Kamarajar as well as majestic lighthouse
- Sunrises and sunsets not to miss
2.Kapaleeshwarar Temple
- Ancient Hindu Dravidian shrine from 7th century AD dedicated to Lord Shiva
- Magnificent stone tower entranceway covered in colorful deity characters from Hindu texts
- Tank with temple reflections to represent cosmic dance connecting art, spirituality and community
- Intricately carved pillars, sanctums and golden ceremonial festival car
3.Fort St George
- Earliest British fortress in India founded in 1644 housing government buildings today
- Site where historic treaties were signed expanding the East India Company's sphere of influence
- Museum exhibits range from bronze statues to military memorabilia chronicling colonial rule
- Nearby St Mary's Church established in 1680 is the oldest standing British-built church in India
4.Government Museum (Madras Museum)
- premium museum established in 1851, second oldest in India after the Indian Museum in Kolkata
- Six sections spanning history, sculpture, anthropology, art plus children's interactive area
- Houses India's largest Roman antiquities collection outside Europe
- Nearby National Art Gallery displays an incredible array of Raja Ravi Varma lithographs
5.Santhome Cathedral Basilica
- One of only three cathedrals built over the tomb of an apostle, St Thomas
- Soaring Neo-Gothic style architecture with exceptional stained-glass windows
- Completed in 1896 by British architect Henry Irwin who also designed the Viceroy's House in Delhi
- Has complex representing 14 stations culminating at the tomb with relics of St Thomas
6.Mylapore Neighborhood
- Historic cultural centre of Chennai containing some of India's oldest surviving architecture
- Tree-lined streets home to age-old temples, diverse religious centers and cuisine influencing the city
- Bustling shopping area with countless stores selling quality silks, saris, religious souvenirs
- Grab a chai at ubiquitous filter coffee cafes known as kadais serving snacks like vadas
7.Chennai Lighthouse
- Red and white candy-striped tower on Marina Beach opened in 1977 replacing 19th c. original
- Only easily publicly accessible functioning lighthouse in India
- Unique interior stepped ramp (not stairs) winds visitors up six stories for excellent city views
- Adjoining museum with miniature models illuminating role of lighthouses safeguarding Chennai's shore
8.DakshinaChitra Living History Museum
- Ten heritage houses spotlighting distinctive regional cultures of South Indian states
- Theatrical storytelling transporting visitors back through homes like an Chettinad courtyard villa or 1920s trade bungalow all furnished to reflect traditional daily life
- Hosts vibrant festivals, craftspeople and artisans to showcase performing arts, cuisine etc
- Set across ten undulating acres with botanical gardens, art gallery and crafts center
9.Valluvar Kottam Memorial
- Limestone auditorium built in 1976 honoring legendary poet Thiruvalluvar
- Circular shrine modeled on temple chariot with life-size statue and 1330 verses inscribed
- Set in manicured garden with pavilion hosting cultural performances and events
- Stunning example of Indo-Saracenic Revival architecture blended with traditional Dravidian style
Chennai wonderfully marries intrinsic Indian identity with distinctive regional charm and contemporary trends. Use this list highlighting top attractions spanning ancient shrines to bustling bazaars when visiting to experience its rich contrasts.