Unveiling Nainital's Hidden Gems: 10 Secret Places Worth Visiting

Unveiling Nainitals Hidden Gems Secret Places Worth Visiting

Ringed by lush Kumaoni hills reflected in cerulean lakes, Nainital captivates with alpine beauty that has lured artists, nature seekers and spiritual pilgrims for over a century. While boatmen row dreamy-eyed couples across the rippling Naini Lake waters and mall roads hum with kiosks selling woolens, hidden away still exist portals into the heritage and biodiversity thriving before mass tourism opened Nainital's gates to the world in quaint galleries, groves resonant with birdsong and even remnants of royal secrets.

For travelers seeking to experience the authentic soul of the Lake District beyond brochures, here are 10 enchanting gems often overlooked within the town wrapping mythology around its little finger:

1. Travel Back in Time at Hunter Jim Corbett's Historic Home

Though his legacy popularized Uttarakhand's wilderness, Jim Corbett's former Nainital dwelling itself holds intrigue as the writer-turned-Indian tiger conservation pioneer spent his most creative years penning thrilling chronicles here. Now within the sprawling Gurney House estate framed by oaks, one steps back into the 1930s.

Sepia photographs transport you to an era when Englishmen and Indian naturalists shared camaraderie chasing man-eaters together before lamps in cosy libraries. Wander around the lodge imbued with the spirit of this legendary jungle wallah unlocking sights and stories that sparked global interest in India's wild riches hidden in its backyard.

2. Lose Yourself in Tranquil Woods Around Forest Ranger College

Veiled from the Nainital bustle by deodar forests, a quaint campus logs in future forest rangers and also offers public nature trails that provide a peek into Kumaon's abundant wilderness minus trekking deep. Inside the Ranger College area, stroll through wooded chestnut and rhododendron lanes to suddenly chance upon a clearing where a lake glitters under cobalt skies watched over by mountains.

Further down, a suspended canopy walk bridges tall Sal trees taking one level with colorful orchids and twittering birds revealing fascinating ecosystem connections alive in these woods long before tourists set foot into the lake town.

3. Catch the Oracle in Action at Fatehpur Mosque

Believed to be Nainital's oldest surviving mosque dating back to the 15th century Kashmiri rule, Fatehpur village's stone-carved shrine remains a curiosity more for its unique divining ritual practiced here for centuries. Called the 'Daat', an oracle is woken from his trance-like state only on Fridays to foretell the future by deciphering cryptic letters and divine messages 'revealed to him'!

Skeptics and believers alike gather as the elderly man unravels destinies for visitors - from career advice and lucky gemstones to suggestions around marriages and moves. Watching the surreal Daat tradition that blends occult and faith still thriving centuries on makes Fatehpur a mesmerizing pitstop indeed.

4. Discover Lost Town Secrets Inside Naini Jheel's Waters

Though called the Lake District, Nainital hides some long submerged pieces of its history now only visible to those going beyond boating on the main Naini lake to actually peer under its still waters. An entire town which stood centuries before the British founded Nainital drowned when landslides caused the Naini lake to burst its banks in the 1800s - but remnants remain intact for aquatic adventurers to rediscover while scuba diving here!

Through the blue depths, emerge stone stairways leading up to nowhere, ornate door frames still hanging in dilapidated courtyards and cobbled pathways of this 'Old Nainital' lost forever when the newly formed lake claimed its location - secrets that resurface to scuba divers in Uttarakhand's aquatic trove.

5. Time-Travel through Kumaon History at Court End Museum

To acquaint with Nainital's distinctive cultural mosaic and artistic heritage beyond boats and malls, pay a visit to Court End. Not a mere mansion but over a century old repository displaying chronicles of everything linked to the Kumaon kingdom - stone sculptures, musical instruments, even medieval arms and cosmetics once used by royals now part of this private museum's family-run collection passed down generations.

Beyond intricately carved betel containers and processional deity masks also lies an enlightening section decoding local legends and religious ceremonies most outsiders miss. For connecting poetic dots revealing Nainital's intriguing hill society woven over the centuries, a stopover here lends context before diving into Kumaon's melting pot!

6. Bear Witness to Rapturous Flights of Fantasy at Picture Palace

Nestled in the wooded outskirts beyond Nainital's bright lights lies a unique themed hotel that brings English nostalgia back to life in the Kumaon hills - The Picture Palace. This brainchild of a local hotelier enamored by cinema recreates the baroque grandeur of Victorian halls patronized by well-heeled aristocracy through drama and films once-upon-a-time.

Lush gardens give way to stately verandahs with wrought iron furniture to rival garden party settings. Inside, gleaming mahogany bars and billiards tables call for tuxedos and champagne revelries! Themed luxury suites named after Hollywood golden age celebrities transport one to British nobility's pursuits. Surrounded by such rapturous flights of imagination, Nainital suddenly shapeshifts into an alpine Cinderella revived from black-and-white dreams!

7. Embark on Fruit Foraging Escapades Around Chaubatia Gardens

Spreading colourfully across a mountain slope just 10km outside Nainital town lies the sweet-scented campus Chaubatia - the state government's orchard garden nurturing over 200 temperate fruit varieties introduced to Kumaon peaks. Walking along blossom-laden apple branches and lines of orange trees heavy with fruit, this gorgeous garden is a naturalist's delight even beyond its yearly summer festival each June.

Visitors are welcome to amble around identifications labelling exotic fruits that include glistening Golden Delicious apples and giant pomegranates perfect for some fruit foraging fun! Best visited just before monsoon season, Chaubatia offers fragrant revelations into how British horticulturalists transformed Uttarakhand's wilderness.

8. Practice Yoga Surrounded Only by Meadows and Mountains

For holiday-makers seeking Himalayan heritage beyond lakeside leisure in Nainital, an invigorating option awaits at Bhimtal - The Victor Resort nestled amidst nature for yogic disciplines taught in harmony with the elements by trained instructors. Their Yoga Mountain program tailored for beginner or advanced fitness levels unfolds in the five acres of wilderness with guided meditation sessions focused on 'rest and recovery' from urban stresses.

Practice everything from powerful Vinyasas to relaxation techniques on woody outdoor platforms facing mist-veiled Naukuchiyatal lake for scenic inspiration and pure mountain air ventilating fatigued minds. The soothinginations aim to revive one's equilibrium both inner and outer - quite literally the essence of wellness holidays amidst Kumaon's healing hills!

9. Tee Off Like British Elite at Heritage Nainital Golf Course

Many are unaware Nainital harbors a prestigious 145-year-old golfing legacy from British times when Kennedys and Churchills swung irons at the snorted 'graveyards of putters' built on precipitous inclines. Still challenging golfers on the same Naval Hill greens since 1879, the Nainital Golf Club awards winners with trophies as antique as its Hole 1 commemorating Queen Victoria's Jubilee!

Surrounded by heritage landmarks like the Raj Bhavan Estate, one feels transported back to an era when bureaucrats discussed bureaucracy as caddies followed sahibs across 9 holes traced between flowerbeds and deodar woods chanting 'Fore!' Feel history under your shoes while attempting near-impossible putts on terrain so elevated, clouds float at eye level exclusivity at its vintage best!

10. Step into Tales of Riches & Intrigue at Landsdowne Estate Ruins

Though few venture beyond Nainital's anticipated sights, the town's outskirts hide the locked gates of a once-flamboyant estate now obscured behind overgrown ivy. Moss-eaten statues of British aristocrats along a broken driveway silently guide one to Lansdowne - a crumbling yet still glorious mansion wearing the faded majesty of colonial influence on its walls.

Shrouded in eerie intrigue are the estate's origins linked to a controversial princess awarded this vast property speculated to have derived from 17th century land scams! Rambling through musty rooms, one envisions glamorous parties hosted within these neglected halls now only sheltering ghosts of Kumaoni secrets buried over time, whispering forlorn tales to discover here before they too fade into oblivion.

Though beloved for its postcard outdoor beauty, Nainital conceals wonderful treasures - imperial chambers with unresolved mysteries, lost kingdoms submerged in sacred waters and artistic chronicles spanning centuries in its hidden halls and haunting ruins away from well-trodden trails for discerning travelers to reveal.