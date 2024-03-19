Home

Unveiling Pushkar's Hidden Gems: 9 Tourist Attractions Not To Miss

9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Pushkar Trip

Nestled amidst scenic hills, Pushkar paints a pretty picture with its sacred lake, vibrant temples and oodles of Rajasthani charm! This guide will tell you about the 9 attractions you shouldn't miss to keep your Instagram buzzing! Let's explore!

1.Spiritual High at Serene Pushkar Lake

No trip to Pushkar is complete without admiring vibrant sights around dreamy Pushkar Lake believed to be created by Lord Brahma himself according to legends! From priests chanting prayers on ghats to flower laden shrines in vivid hues reflected in placid waters with parakeets fluttering overhead, it presents postcard scenes galore. Don't miss the golden Mahapuja ceremony at sunset too!

Built in: 12th century AD

Nearby temple: Ancient Brahma Temple

Famous for: Holy dips, spiritual retreats

Remember to strike that perfect lakeside yoga pose for your gram wellness album

2.Architectural Marvel of Brahma Temple

Intricately engraved arches, pillars and religious emblems embellish the exteriors of the 14th century old Brahma temple one of the rare shrines on the planet dedicated to Lord Brahma. But the real jewel lies within its sanctum: a life size four faced idol of the Creator deity himself glittering with priestly adornments and silver accents carrying holy offerings. Spellbinding!

Main deities worshipped: Brahma, his wife Gayatri

Built in: 14th century AD

Entry fee: No entry charges

Bow down in awe witnessing the rarest Brahma murthis for divine blessings

3. Panoramas from Savitri Hilltop Temple

Be awestruck by golden pink vistas of Pushkar city and distant Aravalli hills from Savitri temple perched atop Ratnagiri Hill. Built in 1687 AD, you need to climb about 600 steps to reach the summit for sublime views but it's totally worth it! The temple pays ode to Goddess Savitri, Lord Brahma's wife as devotees chant mantras underneath shade giving banyan trees all around.

Surrounded by: Natural date plantations

Entry fee: No entry charges

Best time: Early mornings for trekking

Offer belpatris to the Devi seeking blessings as soft breeze caresses your face

4.Find Inner Bliss at Pap Mochani Temple

Trading frenzied city scenes for green wilderness brings you to serene Pap Mochani temple believed to hold special powers to provide salvation from past sins. With a sacred pond, flowering groves nearby, mystical energy envelopes you sitting inside its stone intricately carved walls glowing under diyas when special prayers are chanted especially during Shivratri.

Main deities worshipped: Goddesses Durga & Kali

Built in: Early 18th century AD

Must do: Offer flower garlands

Attend the evening aarti on new moon days for powerful outcomes

5.Shop Vibrant Souvenirs Near Brahma Temple

From embroidered cloth shoulder bags to lac bangles etched with funky patterns to quirky deity fridge magnets, the bustling marketplace lanes around Pushkar Lake glitter tempting you for some retail therapy! Flip through patchwork ghagras woven with mirrors or simply dig into hot kachoris bursting with spiced goodness from local stalls.

What to buy: Camel leather journals, tie dyed stoles

Average pricing: Camels motifs shirts - 450+

Location: Sadar Bazaar near Gau Ghat

Strike a pose with your vibrant bazaar finds for that awesome Insta shopaholic reel

6.Find Your Inner Photographer's Eye

Against the golden pink Aravalli ranges, Pushkar paints natural postcard scenes everywhere you glimpse! Vibrant street frames of flower garlanded camels, majestic forts beside gleaming lakes, bustling evening bazaars stuffed with goods or vendors selling colorful textiles...let those creative photographer juices flow capturing local life.

Top photography spots: Savitri sunset point, Brahma evening aarti

Best time: Early morning golden hours

Equipment: Wide angle lenses

Turn those likes green with dreamy Rajasthani captures

7.Get Spiritual High on Maha Aarti Night

Evenings at Varah Ghat come alive with resonant drums, blowing conches and divine chants during illuminated aarti ceremonies paying respect to Lord Varaha - the boar incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Watch bright diyas float along flickering river reflections as crowds chant "Om Namah Shivaya" feeling sublime joy!

Lord Varaha saved Earth from: the ocean

Temple built in: 12th century

Best for: Soothing evening vibes

If possible, offer your own diya to the water seeking blessings

8.Stay in Heritage at Man Mahal Palace

Experience Pushkar like royalty by booking a heritage hotel stay at 400 years old luxurious Man Mahal palace by the ghats! Feast like kings on their open air terraces gazing upon lake views or take relaxing massages from their in-house spa tucked away in majestic quarters built in Rajput-Mughal architectural styles. Fit for modern day princesses!

Built by: Raja Man Singh I of Amber

Entry fee: Hotel tariffs - 8000+ per night

Inclusions: Breakfast, WiFi, spa discounts

Don that gorgeous traditional ghagra choli for the gram against royal interiors

9.Revel in Desert Scenes at Pushkar Fair

When November ends, get set to experience Rajasthan's vibrant carnival celebrating livestock and rural life at the iconic annual Pushkar Camel Fair! From furry camels and horses adorned attractively to moustache competitions, you'll be awed witnessing rustic rural essence come alive through competitions, shows, handicraft stalls and more!

Spanned over: 7 days

Major highlight: Cattle trading tradition

Entry pass: Free entry

With festive colours all around, strike that happy pose in vibrant turbans and traditional attire

Hope you enjoyed these Awesome ideas - ready to pack your bags now for Pushkar?