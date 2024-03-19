Unveiling The 6 Hidden Gem Eateries In Shillong

Home

Unveiling The Hidden Gem Eateries In Shillong

Embarking on a Culinary Journey in Shillong: A Symphony of Flavors

Beyond majestic hillslopes, Shillong tantalizes me through decades old hearth delights tracing grandma's recipes innovatively plated and chic bistros giving global cuisine inventive Khasi touches urging foodies to come savor hill station flavors spanning roots and shores.

Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Shillong's culinary tapestry - one flavorful bite at a time.

1. Dejavu - Fusion Dining and Karaoke Haven

Nestled in the heart of Shillong, Dejavu stands out as a captivating restaurant cum lounge bar, drawing in patrons with its unique charm and vibrant ambiance. Catering predominantly to the younger crowd, Dejavu offers a perfect blend of delectable cuisine and lively music, making it a sought-after destination for those seeking an unforgettable dining experience. The soft glow of dim lights envelops the restaurant, creating a tranquil atmosphere that provides a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. A standout feature of Dejavu is its exclusive karaoke station, a rare offering in Shillong, allowing guests to unleash their inner rockstar while enjoying delectable dishes.

Police Point, Laitumkhrah | Dejavu Restaurant, 3rd Floor, Branto Complex Building, Red Hill Rd, Shillong 793003, India.

Dejavu welcomes guests from 12 PM to 10 PM, ensuring you can enjoy its offerings during both lunch and dinner hours.

With an average cost of INR 1000 for two, Dejavu offers an affordable yet indulgent dining experience.

Delight your palate with signature dishes like the Honey Glazed Roast Pork and the Spicy Chicken Corn Soup, ensuring a culinary journey that delights all the senses.

2. Cafe Shillong - Where Flavors And Artistry Meet!

Cafe Shillong spells comfort through delectable global bites coupled with charming streetside seating letting us soak in buzzing state capital. Under artistic walls, lose yourself feasting on thin crust wood-fired chicken tikka pizza or reveling in complex textures of Burmese Khow Suey as melodies from nearby performances lighten the ambiance. For food that delights the eye through presentation as much as palate, Cafe Shillong tops my list!.

Award winning al fresco lounge cafe

Globally inspired fusion food menu

Young creative hangout hub amidst city center

Occasional live music band performances

3. Dylan's Cafe - Celebrating The Music Legend

Dylan's Cafe keeps me hooked with quirky bric-a-brac celebrations paying homage to music icon Bob Dylan while satisfying hunger pangs through generous burgers, salads and more. Under cool pop-art walls sip on fruit smoothies as you admire Dylan's journey captured through memorabilia. For artful bites couple with music nostalgia, this little cafe hits the right notes!.

Award winning music-themed cafe

Serves snacks, burgers, healthy bowls etc

Youth friendly pricing attracts college crowds

Dylan song's play in backdrop

4. Red Rice Restaurant - Southeast Asian Flavors

Take your palate on an exotic journey without passport at Red Rice Asian restaurant through chef special stir fries, aromatic Thai curries and more crafted from culinary treasures of Orient. Under elegant artwork, relish the bursting flavors of tender chilli lamb paired beautifully with white rice as culinary wisdom of distinct cultures fuse to pamper your palate impeccably. For experimental Asian flavors coupled with slick hospitality, Red Rice always delivers!.

Award winning contemporary Asian cuisine fine dining restaurant

Specializes in Thai, Vietnamese and Oriental delicacies

Sophisticated modern minimalist interiors

Extensive pan-Asian menu

5. The Living Roof - Scenic Al Fresco Delights

The Living Roof cafe perched literally on hilltop makes evenings special through thin crust wood-fired pizzas, creamy pastas and moreish Asian plates from their compact world menu. Under strings of fairy lights, grilled meat platters turn out irresistible as a light breeze caresses us reminding of the sublime decision to dine outdoors for unmatched views!.

Chic al fresco lounge cafe

Offers selection of Indian, Chinese and Italian dishes

Outdoor seating with panoramic valley, city views

Cocktails and mocktails menu

6. Bamboo Hut Restaurant - Indigenous Tribal Flavors

I discover relatively unexplored gems from North East's indigenous cuisines at Bamboo Hut designed dramatically as a tribal hut. Under traditional wood carvings, relish the unique texture of skewered meats or try the rice beer as cultural performances keep you company. For experiencing North Eastern cuisine traditions innovatively yet authentically, drop in at Bamboo Hut promising little surprises.

Award winning cultural themed restaurant

Showcases North Eastern tribal cuisine through pork, shellfish dishes

Daily dinner performances by ethnic artists

Tribal hut theme derived seating

Through decades old hearth delights innovatively plated to slick spaces thoughtfully fusing global influences with native goodness - Shillong keeps my palate excited with its versatile flavors spanning roots and shores.