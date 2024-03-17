Unveiling the Top 8 Must-Know Facts Before Traveling to Aizawl

Situated in the rolling hills of Northeast India lies Aizawl, a city filled with vibrant Mizo culture, stunning landscapes and warm hospitality. Before visiting this capital of Mizoram, learn key insights to make your trip memorable. From embracing local traditions to admiring unique sights, here are 8 things to know.

Aizawl is the cultural center of Mizoram state.

Streets come alive with traditional music and colorful attire.

Join festivals like Chapchar Kut to see customary dances and songs.

Visit the State Museum to discover the history of the Mizo people.