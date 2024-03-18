Unveiling the Ultimate Dining Guide: 6 Best Restaurants In Visakhapatnam

Home

Unveiling The Ultimate Dining Guide Best Restaurants In Visakhapatnam

From Andhra thalis to sushi rolls, Visakhapatnam adds striking beaches to versatile eateries. Let's check out the hotspots spicing up this port city's food culture.

1.Upper Deck Bar & Lounge

Upper Deck Bar & Lounge, situated within Radisson Blu Resort, is a multifunctional establishment encompassing a caf , bar, and restaurant. Positioned as an 'urban hangout' as per the resort's website, it offers picturesque ocean views. Serving as a collaborative workspace and a place to unwind with a cup of tea or a cocktail post-office hours, it caters to various needs. Located on NTR Beach Road, it provides a laid-back atmosphere distinct from the resort's other dining options. The Upper Deck is an ideal spot for post-work relaxation, offering music, beverages, and serene beachside views. Delight your taste buds with a variety of dishes such as Chapli Kebab, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Garlic Prawns, and more.

Key Points:

Offers ocean views and serves as an urban hangout

Functions as a workspace and a relaxation spot after office hours

Provides a casual ambiance compared to other dining options at the resort

Perfect for unwinding with music and beverages while enjoying beachside views

Menu includes a variety of delectable dishes like Chapli Kebab, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Garlic Prawns, and more.

Location: Radisson Blu Resort, Dr NTR Beach Rd, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam

Price: Rs 3,000 for 2 people

2.Barbeque Nation DIY Grill Nights & Lavish Buffets

Barbeque Nation provides the best of both worlds - mix-and-match grilled meat, seafood and veggies off live counters plus make the most of all-you-can-eat buffet spreads. Perfect for big appetite squads.

Key Highlights:

Family restaurant with interactive grilling experience

Extensive vegetarian and non-vegetarian buffet

Great value for group dining

3.Dharani Authentic Andhra Flavors

Dharani brings alive the exotic spicy, tangy and sweet essence of Andhra through gongura chicken fry, seafood curries and other regional favorites served traditionally in modest yet inviting family settings.

Key Highlights:

Veteran family restaurant beloved for Andhra thalis

Meat-based Naidu community recipes

Warm hospitality amid modest furnishings

4.D Cabana

D Cabana, nestled along Musalaya Palem Gramam, stands out as one of the finest dining spots in Vizag offering a beachside view. Located on the beach road in Sagar Nagar, this restaurant truly comes alive in the evenings. Renowned as one of the top cafes in Vizag, D Cabana is celebrated for its Avakayi Biryani and Gongura Biryani. However, if you prefer lighter fare, the menu also boasts a variety of spicy starters worth indulging in. This beachside eatery provides an open-air setting where diners can enjoy panoramic views of the horizon while relishing their meals. Offering a diverse menu ranging from Chinese appetizers and main courses to authentic Andhra-style dishes, there's something to suit every palate. Noteworthy items include the Fish Dry Roast and Spicy Chicken Winglets. If available, don't miss out on the pomfret and vanjaram, as enjoying seafood by the beach is an experience in itself.

Key Points:

Offers a beachside dining experience with stunning views

Vibrant ambiance, particularly lively in the evenings

Renowned for its Avakayi Biryani and Gongura Biryani

Features a diverse menu including Chinese and Andhra-style dishes

Must-try items include Fish Dry Roast and Spicy Chicken Winglets

Ideal for seafood enthusiasts seeking a memorable dining experience by the beach.

Location: Musalaya Palem Gramam, Musalayya Palem, Visakhapatnam

Price: Rs 600 for 2 people

5.Venkatadri Vantillu

South Indian Classics From hot ghee roast dosas, fluffy idlis to melt-in-the-mouth paneer delicacies and North Indian curries, Venkatadri Vantillu delivers the familiar with a consistency that keeps regulars returning.

Key Highlights:

Veteran pure vegetarian restaurant

North and South Indian all-time favorites

Family-style friendly efficient service

6.Bamboo Bay

Oriental Fusion Twists Bamboo Bay woos the young and hip through baos with blue cheese, sushi burritos, Indonesian satays and similar East-meets-West collisions presented inventively amid quirky interiors and decor.

Key Highlights:

Chic restaurant reinventing Asian flavors

Tailor-made fusion menu and cocktails

Contemporary lounge aesthetics

From native dishes to fusion twists, We found Visakhapatnam's cuisine as diverse and vibrant as its historic port! Got some restaurant bookmarks yet?