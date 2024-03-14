Unveiling Udaipur's 9 Hidden Gems Every Tourist Should Explore

Nicknamed the "City of Lakes," Udaipur is located in the state of Rajasthan and is known for its rich history, ornate palaces, tranquil lakes, and vibrant culture. When visiting this "Venice of the East," be sure to include these 9 top attractions:

Iconic architectural complex on Pichola Lake consisting of an array of courtyards, pavilions and hanging gardens

Founded in 1559 as a royal residence, now open to visitors to explore via a museum or guided tour

Features intricate glass, mosaic and mirror embellishments along with decorative paintings and murals