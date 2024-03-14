Unveiling Udaipur's 9 Hidden Gems Every Tourist Should Explore
Nicknamed the "City of Lakes," Udaipur is located in the state of Rajasthan and is known for its rich history, ornate palaces, tranquil lakes, and vibrant culture. When visiting this "Venice of the East," be sure to include these 9 top attractions:
1.The City Palace Complex
- Iconic architectural complex on Pichola Lake consisting of an array of courtyards, pavilions and hanging gardens
- Founded in 1559 as a royal residence, now open to visitors to explore via a museum or guided tour
- Features intricate glass, mosaic and mirror embellishments along with decorative paintings and murals
- Offers unforgettable panoramas of Lake Pichola and the surrounding Aravalli hills
2.Lake Pichola
- Picturesque lake named after a nearby village, enlarged in 1362 to serve the Chittor Kingdom
- Backdrop for sprawling City Palace complex and luxury Lake Palace hotel seemingly floating in the center
- Boat tours drift past lakeside palaces and temples like Jag Mandir and Mohan Mandir, especially atmospheric at sunset
- Scenic photo opportunities or relaxed sunset picnic dinners aboard available cruises
3.Jagmandir Island Palace
- Palace refuge completed in 1623 on Jag Mandir island nestled in Lake Pichola
- Provided scenic sanctuary for Mughal Prince Khurram while rebelling against his father in 1623
- Distinctive domed gazebos and stone-carved elephants surround fragrant gardens of the palace courtyard
- Accessible by short boat ride from City Palace docks offering views of City Palace towers across the lake
4.Saheliyon-ki-Bari Gardens
- 18th century courtyard gardens designed for royal ladies to casually mingle away from palace life
- Translates to "Garden of the Maidens," featuring delicate lotus pools, bubbling fountains, and structured pathways bordered by greenery
- Home to multi-tiered fountains with over 400 individually carved stone elephants and horses
- Represents the duality of extravagance and restraint balanced in traditional Rajput gardens
5.Fateh Sagar Lake
- Second artificial lake built 1678 by Maharaja Jai Singh north of Lake Pichola
- Three small islands; largest features renowned Udaipur Solar Observatory among lush tropical foliage
- Wide range of family-friendly activities like paddle-boating rentals, lakeside cafes serving snacks and Chai tea
- Especially lively in evenings when locals take in sunsets along the scenic pathway ringing the water
6.Sajjan Garh "Monsoon Palace" on Bansdara Peak
- Historic hilltop palace 944m above sea level overlooking all of Udaipur's lakes and landmarks
- Originally planned as astronomical center to observe seasonal monsoon clouds and weather patterns
- Offers breathtaking 360 panoramas from the roof - perfect for marveling at glittering sunset vistas
- Film location for climax sequence in 1983 James Bond movie "Octopussy" spy thriller
7.Bagore Ki Haveli Museum
- Converted 18th century lakeside mansion of the former Prime Minister of Mewar kingdom
- 100+ rooms feature cultural exhibits like traditional costumes, art, pottery illuminating history and society
- Highlight is evening dance/music show with skilled performances of Rajasthani folk arts on display
- Location overlooking Gangaur Ghat on Pichola Lake; can access by traditional stepped wells
8.Jagdish Temple
- Striking three-tiered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu built 1651 in central Udaipur
- Soaring shikhara tower with carved stone domes dominates skyline and is visible from all over city
- Intricately decorated interiors have finely carved pillars, painted walls depicting Lord Vishnu legends
- Daily prayer ceremonies involve flickering lamps, fresh flower garlands and devotional hymn singing
9.Shilpgram Interactive Arts and Crafts Village
- Sprawling open-air ethnographic museum established to spotlight regional culture of northwestern India
- Traditional mud houses feature various craft demonstrations for up close view of artisan's specialized skills
- Cottage workshops sell wide array of handicrafts and souvenirs like pottery, textiles, paintings and more
- Annual December festival presents music, dance, drama performances showcasing Rajasthani culture
With ornate palaces seemingly floating atop serene lakes backed by rugged mountains, Udaipur conjures images of an exotic fairytale kingdom. Use this list of top attractions to fully experience the enduring magic emanating across the City of Lakes.