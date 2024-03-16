Home

Villa Maya To Mothers Veg Plaza: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Thiruvananthapuram

Beyond pristine beaches and lush hillside temples, Thiruvananthapuram tantalizes through restaurants retaining ancestral culinary wisdom passed within families for generations and inventive spaces fusing global influences into regional Kerala favorites. Be it traditional Sadya meals or experimental wood-fired pizzas, I uncover 6 delicious dining gems packed with cultural spirit.

Let's venture into handpicked places guaranteed to make you relish authentic dishes to contemporary variations under one food-loving roof.

1. Villa Maya - Flavors from the Past

My culinary rendezvous begins beautifully at Villa Maya restaurant lounging inside an exquisitely restored 18th century Dutch mansion. Under ancient timber roofs and glittering chandeliers, traditional Kerala recipes converge innovatively with global accents as I relish their Travancore style prawn curry or wood-fired vegetable pizza soaked in history. For a heritage experience coupled with inventive flavors, Villa Maya shines.

Housed within restored heritage mansion

Blends traditional Kerala and continental cuisines

Al fresco garden dining option available

Perfect for fine dining events

2. Zam Zam - Signature Flavors from Arabia

In mood for aromatic Middle Eastern delicacies, Zam Zam dishes out favorites from Arabian kitchens in simple setting. Watch fresh meat, rice, spices brought together in gigantic vessels as I polish off their signature chicken dum biryani with raita and juicy kebabs. For relishing unadulterated mutton mandi and moreish shawarmas packed generously, drop in at ever bustling Zam Zam icon of the city.

Popular family restaurant since early 1990s

Specializes in Arabian dishes like Mandi, Shawarma

Value pricing attracting crowds daily

Basic seating in vibrant setting

3. Paragon Restaurant - Culinary Excellence in Trivandrum

Nestled in the heart of Trivandrum, Paragon Restaurant stands as a beacon of culinary excellence, captivating locals and visitors alike with its irresistible array of dishes. Renowned for its superior service and strategic location near the city center, Paragon has consistently been hailed as one of the premier dining destinations in Trivandrum. The restaurant's allure extends beyond its gastronomic offerings; its exquisite interior design seamlessly blends Kerala heritage and culture, elevating the dining experience to new heights and earning it a well-deserved spot among the city's famous eateries.

Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of Koonthal Thenga Kothu, Dingri Dolma, and Kozhi Prochathu, alongside the renowned biryani and varutha kozhi, which remain perennial favorites. Conclude your meal with the soothing satisfaction of a glass of Irish Coffee.

Paragon Restaurant specializes in authentic local cuisine, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds with an explosion of flavors.

Situated in Kesavadasapuram, Trivandrum, Paragon Restaurant offers convenient access to both locals and travelers seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

Open from 07:00 AM to 10:30 PM, Paragon Restaurant welcomes diners throughout the day, ensuring that you can savor its culinary delights at your convenience.

With an average cost of INR 800 for two, Paragon Restaurant offers exceptional value for money, making it an ideal choice for a memorable meal with friends and family.

4. The Ocean Grill - Fresh Catched Treasures

The Ocean Grill perched beside the sea makes evenings special through stellar seafood repertoire creatively churned from freshest catch. I lose myself relishing their coconutty squid fry as the last rays of sun soak the vivid interiors. For ocean-to-table dining minus sand in toes, Ocean Grill is my go to place for seafront flavors plated artfully.

Multi-award winning al fresco beachside restaurant

Specializes in innovative seafood preparations

Part of premium beach resort

Menu changes as per daily catch

5. Kethel's Chicken - Unbeatable Spice and Smoke!

During my wanders in the labyrinthine bazaars, I invariably find myself getting lured towards the wafts of spice and smoke emanating from a tiny shack called Kethel's Chicken! Watch them deep fry or grill succulent meat pieces slathered in magical marinade passed down generations as you polish off these flavor bombs with pratha or rice wraps nearby. For no frill just thrill chicken indulgence, Kethel masters the art.

Small decades old takeaway chicken shop

Uses secret family spice mix for marination

Signature dish is fried chicken with spices

Open only evening with basic facilities

6. Mothers Veg Plaza - Plant-based Nourishment

To conclude on a nourishing note, Mothers Veg Plaza makes me swoon through hearty vegetarian thalis where diverse Keralite curries, stir fries and rice come together thoughtfully presented on banana leaf. Under authentic Kerala style decor, relish the wholesome platters guilt-free as traditional practices converge subtlety with hospitality promising comfort cuisine done right.

Popular pure vegetarian restaurant

Known for traditional Kerala thalis

Serves food on eco-friendly banana leaf

Quality and hygiene given high priority

Through decades old family treasures reinvented inventively to contemporary global plates fusing seamlessly with native goodness, Kerala cuisine's brilliance sparkles eternally in Food Paradise Thiruvananthapuram.