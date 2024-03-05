Home

Vincent's Bar To Black Sheep Bistro: Best Restaurants To Eat In Goa

Goa - A Food Lover's Paradise

Goa, a tiny state nestled along India's western coast, is a dream destination for every foodie. From spicy curries to fresh seafood to fusion flavors, Goa's food scene has something to satiate every palate. The Portuguese influence on Goan cuisine is evident in the use of vinegar, chili, and coconut milk, making the flavors unique. Let's talk about 6 amazing restaurants in Goa that should be on the bucket list of every food enthusiast.

1.Vincent's Bar & Restaurant

Located in the heart of Panjim, Vincent's is a cozy family-run restaurant serving authentic Goan homestyle dishes. The moment you enter this old Portuguese house, you are hit by the appetizing aromas of local spices. No points for ambience but 10 on 10 for food. Their signature dish is the Goan fish thali - tender fish pieces bathing in an explosive coconut curry. It will set your taste buds on fire, I kid you not. Don't leave without trying the spicy Pork Vindaloo and the fluffy sannas coated with ghee.

Must-try: Fish Thali, Pork Vindaloo Vibe: Unpretentious local joint

2.Thalassa

Ever dined at a Greek taverna perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea? Well, that's the magical experience called Thalassa located in Vagator. Watch the orange sun melt into the ocean as you bite into the juicy Grilled Octopus with salty feta cheese crumbles. My personal favorite is the Moussaka - tender lamb minced with eggplants and b chamel sauce. Everything from the white-washed walls, blue doors, olive tree, the ocean - just transports you to a tiny island in Greece. Go with your special someone for a relaxed romantic meal. You can thank me later!

Must try: Grilled Octopus, Moussaka Vibe: Uber-romantic Greek heaven

3.Gunpowder

Tucked away in Assagao is Gunpowder, a Southern Indian food paradise. The restaurant is set in a restored Portuguese mansion surrounded by lush trees bringing nature to your table. The extensive menu is an explosion of spices and flavors from Kerala to Karnataka, specially curated by the chef from each state. The signature Dish - Andhra Chili Chicken needs no introduction among spice lovers with its fiery red coating with curry leaves. For something more subtle, try the delicate Appam stew with coconut milk. Every meal here is like taking a culinary tour down South India.

Must-try: Andhra Chili Chicken, Appam Stew Vibe: Al fresco in a tropical forest

4.Bomra's

Bomra's is shaking things up on Goa's food scene by introducing Burmese cuisine with a modern twist. Tucked away on Candolim main road, this cozy restaurant spreads the rich yet underrated flavors of Burmese food. Their showstopper is the tea leaf salad with fermented tea leaves that packs some serious umami punch. Then come the rich coconutty curries paired perfectly with rice or noodles. The sleek decor adds to the whole experience making you feel like dining in downtown Rangoon. For an offbeat foodie experience, Bomra's is your go-to.

Must-try: Tea Leaf Salad, Burmese Chicken Curry Vibe: Modern Burmese Haven

5.Pousada by the Beach

Childhood memories of long beach vacations in Goa led me to Pousada by the Beach. Located right on Calangute beach, this shack takes beach dining up a notch. Sink your feet into the sand as you watch the waves crash and enjoy the fresh catch of the day. Don't miss their signature Seafood Platter loaded with prawns, calamari, fish drizzled with zesty lime. For something local, try the Goan Prawn Curry which will teleport you right into a Goan home with its burst of flavors. The sound of the sea, sandy feet, and delicious food - Pousada is beach dining done right.

Must-try: Goan Prawn Curry, Seafood Platter Vibe: Relaxed tropical beach shack

6.Black Sheep Bistro

Last on my list is Black Sheep Bistro (BSB) - a hip European style bistro infusing Goan cuisine with modern techniques. Tucked in a corner of Swami Vivekananda Road in Panjim, its chic decor and exposed brick walls give it a cool urban cafe vibe. Chef Minu's innovative menu spotlights Goan ingredients like chorizo, cashews, kokum, and seafood adding her own unique twist. Their Chorizo Pao sandwich is to die for stuffing Goan chorizo spices between freshly baked buns. For mains, try the perfectly seared Sea Bass on a bed of coconut rice with a kokum emulsion. At BSB, tradition marries modernity creating sheer magic on your plate!

Must-try: Chorizo Pao, Sea Bass Kokum Rice

Vibe: Hip Goan bistro

From beach shacks to cliffside cafes, al fresco restaurants to hip bistros, Goa's dining scene has an eclectic mix that foodies simply can't resist. Pack those stretchy pants, and loosen that top button as you devour the fresh flavors of the sea, the punch of fiery coconut curries, and the tropical aromas of this food paradise by the sea. No matter your craving, Goa has a table waiting just for you!