Dilwara Temples To Guru Shikhar Peak: 5 Best Places To Visit In Mount Abu

Discovering the Tranquil Charms of Mount Abu: Top Destinations for Spiritual Renewal and Natural Beauty Perched prettily amid lush forested Aravalli ranges at 1200m heights lies Rajasthan’s only hi

Discovering the Tranquil Charms of Mount Abu: Top Destinations for Spiritual Renewal and Natural Beauty

Perched prettily amid lush forested Aravalli ranges at 1200m heights lies Rajasthan’s only hill retreat Mount Abu, luring visitors for trekking adventures amid misty lakes, quaint Palaeolithic findings, magnificent Dilwara temples blending seamlessly with Jain heritage beyond charming cafes by sun veiled lakes promising surely a serene haven for body, mind and soul away from the deserts galore!

Let’s indulge our pick of top 5 attractions drawing global pilgrims, history seekers and leisure trippers alike in Mount Abu’s sheltering folds.

1. Dilwara Temples: Masterpieces Carved in Pristine Marble

Settled securely within serene natural settings, the Dilwara temple complex built between the 11th and 14th centuries AD features extraordinary showcases of unadorned white opulent marble sculpting mastery at its purest excellence translated through religious saga depictions within delicately ornate enclosures in a dedicated marvel attracting worldwide architectural enthusiasts!

Be awed by the sheer intricacy and figurines carved while learning depth behind sculptural symbolism portraying non violence ideals of Jain faith embodied artistically through these magnificent temples dotting lush peaceful hillocks – an important pilgrimage gem and surely divine architectural poetry frozen in time promising to overwhelm senses completely.

Top sight: The amazing ornate doorways with intricately carved bands, leaves, flowers, and floral swirls – it’s mesmerizing!

2. Nakki Lake: Picturesque Wooded Allure Riven Through Heart

Bathing Mount Abu gloriously in placid blues serenity lies sprawling picturesque 11th century manmade Nakki Lake enveloped charmingly amid forested hills tempting visitors with scenic reflections of mist veiled mountains amid vibrant blossoms fluttering on branches doubled up dreamlike on unspoiled surface vistas promising ideal idyllic settings for memorable leisure moments capturing imagination – be it relaxed family picnics, strolls along boulders or sunset paddleboat rides watching birds glide smoothly across lake framed by Aravalli hills.

For nature lovers and poetry souls surely an ideal haunt to unwind, find inspiration and rejuvenate fully in lap of mother nature distilling wholesomely through the cool blue heart of Abu’s natural charm itself in all seasons.

Top tip: Best time to photograph is early dusk hours and early dawn against hill backdrops!

3. Sunset Point: Where Skies Ignite Golden Dusk Spectacle

Among the most popular rendezvous around Mount Abu for tourists and locals awaits scenic bald rocks peak called alluringly Sunset Point, promising anyone reaching there well before dusk an unrivalled spectacle spanning heartwarming hospitality, spicy pakora snacks and jaw dropping vistas of setting red sun casting the last golden glow over huge Ranthambhore fortress bastion remnants peeping through peaks all the way into the horizon!

As cameras click feverishly trying capturing Nature’s farewell drama at its peak grandeur through the epic sun’s journey’s end ritual. The sense of cosmic scale timelessness prevails wonderfully atop cliff vantage points indeed in entire setting itself like soul portals! Simply magical always.

4. Immerse Yourself in Mount Abu Sanctuary Aura

Lose the hurried urban ethos and instead soak up the unhurried sunshine and chirpy vibrant dances of vivacious house sparrows nesting soulfully around ancient steps towards Guru Shikhar.

Allow the imposing Dilwara temple spires tranquillity to fuse gently into the laughs of excited kids gliding joyfully in their swan boats in calm Nakki waters under, as distant Koyal sweet melodies resonate occasionally from wooded horizons further.

Feel tensions melt away as the sublime mountain air works; it’s aromatic herbal magic.

5. Guru Shikhar Peak: Panoramas and Temple Legends Abound

No Mount Abu environ visit ever feels complete without eventually a satisfying uphill surge towards its highest mountainous tip located Guru Shikhar, literal meaning peaking guru summit.

Be prepared to achieve the summit named aptly after Dattatreya incarnation glimpsing via twisting roads occasionally stunning aerial glimpse of picturesque Nakki Lake suddenly so tiny now way below!

Discover quaint temple architecture dedicated towards Dattatreya form beyond typical city shrines once hiking breathlessly the very topmost nook by steps where only majestic eagles glide besides and clouds puff their way floating through mountains as reward for persevering souls yearning expansive eye views. Surely the crescendo finale.

Conclusion

Find your inner harmony and meaning, for this is precisely why magical Mount Abu has existed since aeons now—as an ever-welcoming soul sanctuary set alluringly amid earth and skies for human spirits fatigued by artificialities seeking deeper meaning, bliss, and essence now.

Just arrive receptively, leaving biases behind, to soak completely in its divine embrace!

