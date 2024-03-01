Home

Dutch Garden To Dumas Beach: 5 Best Places To Visit In Surat

Surat, a vibrant port city flanking the banks of the River Tapi in Gujarat, has been the state's historic trading centre since the Mughal era and is well known for its thriving textile and diamond cutting industries.

Surat’s Sparkling Secrets: Where Diamonds Meet Delicacies

Surat, a vibrant port city flanking the banks of the River Tapi in Gujarat, has been the state’s historic trading centre since the Mughal era and is well known for its thriving textile and diamond cutting industries.

But beyond the market hubs lie heritage vestiges and natural escapades waiting to be explored by discerning travellers seeking engaging facets beyond stereotypical perceptions associated with the city.

1.Dutch Garden: A Tranquil Oasis in Surat’s Heart

Built in quaint European style, the sprawling Dutch Garden, also referred to locally as Kotalipith, offers relaxing vibes amid its floral beauty, making it a favoured spot for morning walks, especially for senior citizens and health enthusiasts.

Dotted with gazebos, sculptures, and manicured hedges sculpted into arches alongside pretty fountains, it serves as the city’s green lung space for locals to unwind while savouring hot snacks sold by vendors at the entrance.

2.Sri Ambika Niketan Temple: Marvel at Divine Splendor in Marble

Boasting impressive architecture made from pure white marble, the iconic Ambika Niketan temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga and was established in 1969 near Surat station, alluring scores of pilgrims and visitors.

Admire the exquisite carvings adorning its artistic entrance doors, conveying legends from Hindu epics done by skilled artisans, besides the decorative interiors housing over 70 idols belonging to Jain lords Adinath, Rama Sita, Lord Ganesha, etc., conveying a peaceful spiritual essence symbolic of composite culture.

3.Gopi Talav: Delve into Surat’s Mythical Past

Meaning Pond of the Maidens, a 16th-century heritage site Gopi Talav, located in the old quarters of the city, has an intriguing folktale involving Lord Krishna charming cowherd damsels with his flute skills.

Surrounded by pillared cloisters featuring weathered stone arches, sculpted gateways, and shrines, it offers amazing photo opportunities, especially at dusk when soft lighting coupled with reflections of the architecture in its waters creates an eye-catching view.

4.Surat Science Center: Where Learning Meets Fun for Kids

Managed by the city’s civic corporation, the Surat Science Center is an educational haven ideal for kids to understand science theories practically through highly informative gallery displays, exhibits, working models, and regular shows conveying insights in an easy interactive format without being didactic.

From 3D movie rides, virtual online learning sessions, and outdoor games testing skills, it warrants at least half a day fruitfully spent towards positive mind enrichment for children.

5.Dumas Beach: Sunset Serenity on Surat’s Mysterious Shoreline

Famous for its mysterious black sands owing to their high iron content, Dumas Beach, stretching for over 2 kilometres, makes for leisurely evening strolls while watching vibrant sunsets over the Arabian sea waves.

Flanked by stalls serving hot bhajiyas and corn, you can ride camels, click selfies against palm-lined vistas, or simply plonk down on golden sands, listening to the hypnotic sounds of sea waves washing ashore. Just beware not to venture too far at night owing to its spooky, lonely environs!

Conclusion

There’s indeed more to Surat than textiles and diamonds, as shining facets unravel through ancient riverfront ghats, verdant parks based on vintage templates, and even mysterious beaches, promising varied and memorable experiences for the wandering soul seeking vestiges of enduring history coexisting in harmony with modern industrial hubs.

