Eravikulam National Park To Tata Tea Museum: 5 Best Places To Visit In Munnar

With its rolling hills carpeted in emerald tea plantations, lush forests teeming with exotic fauna, gushing waterfalls, and spice gardens fragranced with clove and cardamom, Munnar is undoubtedly the jewel of Kerala tourism.

This postcard-pretty hill station offers panoramic vistas around every hairpin bend. From scenic treks to plantation stays, here are Munnar’s top 5 attractions, promising travellers an idyllic holiday amid nature’s bounty.

1.Eravikulam National Park: Exploring the Untamed Wilderness

Spread across 97 sq km, Eravikulam National Park is a UNESCO-listed reserve cradled between lush high-range mountains near Munnar.

Home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, the national park runs safari bus tours through the grasslands, offering glimpses into this rare mountain goat’s natural habitat.

Several species of rare butterflies, flowers like Neelakurinji, and exotic birds can also be spotted here. Top station located on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border offers unmatched views of the Western Ghats dense forest cover dotted with Anamudi Peak.

2.Mattupetty Dam: A Serene Retreat Amidst Rolling Hills

Framed by rolling hills, Mattupetty Dam and Lake, located en route to Top Station, make for a picture-perfect pit stop. Boating in speed boats or paddle boats in the pleasant Mattupetty Lake is a favoured tourist activity.

One can enjoy the calm, still waters mirrored against verdant forests and feel rejuvenated by the fresh mountain air. Well-laid-out parks around the dam are also popular picnic spots frequented by families.

3.Attukal Waterfalls: Nature’s Majestic Cascade

Set deep within the forests of Munnar are the mesmerising Attukal Waterfalls, cascading down from nearly 100 feet amidst rocky outcrops swathed in mist.

The roaring sounds of gushing waters plunging into the valley, coupled with the sheer sight of white foamy falls amid lush greenery, make it a must-visit delight during the monsoons. However, its beauty in the rain also makes it risky to get too close to the falls. Cosy hill resorts near Attukal also let you wake up to enchanting waterfall views outside your private balcony.

4.Pothamedu View Point: Where Tea Gardens Meet the Sky

Offering a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of Munnar’s verdant tea gardens is Pothamedu ViewPoint, perched close to 6,000 feet high amidst the lush Muthirapuzha valley.

Standing on this vantage point, overlooking incredibly vast carpets of velvety tea plants interspersed by silver oaks, one feels insignificantly tiny against nature’s green grandiose!

Sunrise and sunset hours bathe these scenic landscapes in a dreamy golden glow for amazing photographs.

5.Tata Tea Museum: Unravelling Munnar’s Tea Heritage

Munnar’s tea plantation legacy and evolution of techniques around tea processing come alive at Tata Tea Museum, located in the original bungalow of erstwhile Tata Group owners.

Spread across Tata’s Nullatanni estate, this museum with guided tours showcases curiosities like the old rusted tea roller and innovative tea-making machinery, along with glimpses into the lives of workers.

Watch the tea production process unfold from green leaf plucking to the final packaging of finished tea packs here. Don’t miss out on the tea-testing session!

Conclusion

As you enjoy soothing hill-made tea or exhilarating forest waterfall views in Munnar, you feel a sense of inner calm and harmony that comes from being one with nature. The sights unfolding around each meandering trail show why Kerala Tourism aptly tags Munnar amongst God’s Own Country’s pride tourism treasures.

