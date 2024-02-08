Home

From City Palace to Fateh Sagar Lake: 5 Best Places to Visit in Udaipur

Udaipur: India’s Romantic Lake City

With fairy tale palaces seemingly afloat on placid blue lakes, the Venice of the East weaves a hopelessly romantic spell. Beyond impressive royal heritage, colorful bazaars, quaint cafés, luxury hotels and friendly locals further elevate Udaipur’s irresistible allure.

Let us dive into the top 5 attractions you must include in Udaipur for an experience that lingers lovingly in memory.

City Palace Udaipur: Where Royalty Still Resides

Sprawling majestically along rippling Lake Pichola shores, City Palace offers delightful insights into the historic royal lifestyle enjoyed by Mewar dynasty rulers since the mid 16th century. Today, part of it still serves as residence for the royal family descendants. Admire fusion architecture blending Rajput and Mughal influences through arches and jharokha windows carved from yellow sandstone and white marble.

Wander through royal quarters with lavish courtyards, paintings, Princess Garden, Crystal Gallery and Government Museum for showcasing Rajput weaponry, miniatures and more. Don’t miss sunset views from Bara Pol with Lake Pichola and Lake Palace Hotel unfolding like a painting below!

Insider tip: Visit around 5pm to enjoy both – daytime palace experience and dusk magic hour views.

Lake Pichola in Udaipur: The Beating Heart of Udaipur

This shimmering lake has been central to Udaipur’s identity since its founding in mid 16th century. Enjoy a 1-hour boat ride to Jagmandir Island Palace, stopping at the plush Taj Lake Palace hotel. Watch daily activity unfold on ghats with havelis, temples and bathing locals framing postcard views.

As sunset paints the lake golden, admire its romantic reflections of majestic City Palace. With Maharana Pratap statue adding patriotic symbolism, Lake Pichola seems to whisper legends and love stories from centuries past.

Don’t miss: The Gangaur Ghat with its triple-arched façade and lively evening aarti ceremony.

Jagdish Temple in Udaipur: Architectural Majesty

Right in Udaipur’s city centre lies the splendid 17th century Jagdish Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, its towering shikhara seen from miles around. Admire sculpted wonders, bells carved on pillars that ring when tapped, and the black stone idol of Vishnu as Jagannath.

Queue here among chanting devotees for puja or simply observe sacred rituals unfold amid floral and lamp offerings under exquisitely carved arches. With shops lining the street behind selling silver keepsakes to local handicrafts, it makes for an interesting cultural immersion too.

Top tip: Visit around the festive Navratri period for the most vibrant energy.

Saheliyon-ki-Bari of Udaipur: The Ladies Garden

Built in the early 18th century as a relaxing retreat exclusively for royal ladies, this gorgeous garden will delight all visitors with its symmetry, flowers, fountains and marble pavilions. The name Saheliyon-ki-Bari translates to ‘Garden of the Maidens’.

Stroll under leafy trees past elegant kiosks, striking lotus pools and fountains for an ambience tinged with romance. Don’t miss the spectacular dancing fountains performance happening twice daily. There is a small museum too offering royal glimpses into bygone eras.

Insider tip: Visit just before dusk as lighting up of lamps creates a fairy-tale atmosphere.

Fateh Sagar Lake at Udaipur: Recreation Hub

Located north in the city, Fateh Sagar is the second largest artificial lake offering visitors recreation galore. Pedal along pathways snaking through verdant hills, and you may spot migratory birds visiting the small island sanctuaries mid-lake.

There are plenty of local chaat food stalls and coconut water vendors to keep energy levels up too! End with sunset drinks at Amantra rooftop bar with uninterrupted views across Fateh Sagar’s glistening waters.

Top tip: Visit during less crowded weekday mornings for the most pleasant and peaceful experience.

Beyond the Famous 5: More Magic Awaits

Stay a few more days in Udaipur area to also visit royal cenotaphs at Ahar set amidst greenery, the Monsoon Palace crowning Sajjangarh Hills with panoramic views, rural villages offering farmstay experiences, Sound and Light shows at City Palace and Bagore-ki-Haveli bringing alive history.

Immerse Yourself in Udaipur’s Romantic Allure

Boasting regal heritage and sublime natural beauty amid lakes and hills, Udaipur casts an enduring spell. Lose yourself in its colourful winding lanes dotted with havelis and cafés, cruise placid waters framed by fairytale palaces, immerse in performing arts shows, and return home with a small piece of Udaipur’s royal magic.

