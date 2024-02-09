Home

Guide

From Fort Kochi to Marine Drive: 5 Best Places to Visit in Kochi

From Fort Kochi to Marine Drive: 5 Best Places to Visit in Kochi

Kochi: Where Old World Charm Meets Modern Allure With its breezy tropical charm, colourful fishing harbours, ancient Jewish synagogues, Dutch Palace delights, aromatic spice warehouses, Kathakali d

Feature Image Kochi

Kochi: Where Old World Charm Meets Modern Allure

Trending Now

With its breezy tropical charm, colourful fishing harbours, ancient Jewish synagogues, Dutch Palace delights, aromatic spice warehouses, Kathakali dances and biryani feasts – Kochi offers visitors an intoxicating blend of historical allure and contemporary comforts by the Arabian Sea.

You may like to read

Let’s explore the top 5 attractions you must include in your Kochi itinerary for discovering its diverse cultural gems and laidback seaside vibe.

Fort of Kochi: Trading Outpost Turned Hipster Haven

The fascinating waterfront district of Fort Kochi allows an enchanting glimpse into Kochi’s eventful past as an Indian Ocean trading port coveted by Indian, Chinese, Arab, Portuguese, Dutch and British merchants since mediaeval times. Today, the artsy neighbourhood is lined with rainbow-hued heritage bungalows built in Portuguese and Dutch architectural styles houses chic cafes, boutique hotels, creative spaces, spice shops and goldsmith studios sprinkled around iconic tourist attractions.

Wander at leisure, admiring traditional Chinese fishing nets silhouetted against the sea, dropping in at curio shops brimming with Kerala treasures and staying to witness Kathakali dance drama under the stars.

Top tip: The best way to soak in Fort Kochi’s relaxed atmosphere? By bicycle or just on foot!

Mattancherry Palace in Kochi: Glimpses of Medieval Majesty

Built by Portuguese in 1555 atop palace foundations laid two centuries earlier, Mattancherry or Dutch Palace offers an insightful peek into Kerala’s royal architecture before European influences crept in. Brilliant Hindu murals depicting scenes from the Ramayana epic cover interiors today managed by the state’s archaeological department.

Check out Belgian chandeliers, carved rosewood ceilings, polished stone sculptures arranged in shady courtyards, brass utensils hinting at lavish royal feasts, and the thought-provoking Coronation Hall with life-size effigies of Kochi maharajas.

Insider tip: Buy the economical photographer’s ticket if you wish to shoot inside.

Chinese Fishing Nets of Kochi: Postcard Stunners on Fort Kochi Waterfront

No trip to Kochi is complete without seeing the mammoth cantilevered Chinese nets that jut over Vasco Da Gama Square at Fort Kochi beach, providing photographers endless clicking joy. Though originally introduced by traders from Imperial China’s court at the port during 14th century rule, today fishermen from surrounding villages operate the nets to sustain traditional livelihoods.

Watch them skilfully manoeuvre poles and ropes to dip baskets into sea waters, enticing squirming fish as their fresh catch. Sunset views of Chinese fishing nets silhouetted against the sinking sun remain most memorable.

Top tip: Sample just-caught seafood treasures sold right on the spot by fishwives!

Jewish Synagogue: Lasting Links to a Community Past

Constructed in 1568 overlooking Mattancherry Market’s aromatic spice shops, the oldest active synagogue in the former Jew town stands testament to Kochi once sheltering one of India’s earliest Jewish settler groups since the 1st century. Admire gleaming Chinese floor tiles, Belgian chandeliers suspended midair and scrolls of sacred Torah in wonderfully preserved interiors.

Though most Jews emigrated after Israel’s 1948 establishment, four elderly caretakers remain ensuring the synagogue’s continued use in a neighbourhood dotted with evocative traces of Kochi’s multi-cultural heritage spanning centuries.

Don’t miss: Intricately detailed willow and oriental flower patterns hand-painted across interior walls.

Marine Drive of Kochi: Scenic Esplanade for Relaxed Strolls

Built on reclaimed land during Kochi harbour’s modernization, the picturesque walkway stretching over 3 km from northern High Court Junction to southern Rajendra Maidan makes an excellent spot for leisurely sunset strolls against the shimmering backwaters.

Skirt the bustling boat jetty, pose under “Kochi” installation artworks, grab a snack from roadside vendors or just sink into waterside benches for some breezy people-watching as locals throng here in evenings. With Science Park, mega shopping malls, hotels, eateries, boat jetty – Marine Drive remains abuzz with activity through the night too.

Best Spot: For sun-downer drinks, head to the walkway’s Rainbow Bridge area bustling with cafes and restaurants besides the backwaters.

Beyond the Famous Five: More Gems Beckon

Parts of Kochi lying beyond touristy Mattancherry and Fort Kochi offer delightful new perspectives too. Discover traditional coir rope-making skills at villages near Cherai Beach, explore the historic European-style Hill Palace museum set in 26 acres containing royal collections, or visit ancient Tripunithura to admire exotic murals inside 16th century Vamanamoorthy temple.

Immerse Yourself in Kochi’s Tropical Allure

With Kochi’s extraordinary multicultural lineage, get lost amid crazy-colourful faceted heritage buildings, spend silent moments inside 298-year old basilicas, feast on buttery appams with piquant seafood curries , figure out complex headdresses to panoramic Kathakali dance dramas or just breathe in ocean air infused with a five-spice story. You’re guaranteed to take back a little piece of Kochi’s tropical allure!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.