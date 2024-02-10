Home

From Shaniwar Wada to Osho Ashram: 5 Best Places To Visit in Pune

Pune: Where History and Spirituality Intersect From mighty hilltop forts narrating tales of Maratha glory to tranquil ashrams immersed in meditation and nature, Pune offers visitors an intriguing ble

Pune: Where History and Spirituality Intersect

From mighty hilltop forts narrating tales of Maratha glory to tranquil ashrams immersed in meditation and nature, Pune offers visitors an intriguing blend of culture, history and spiritual depth.

Let’s uncover the top 5 attractions that make Maharashtra’s cultural jewel an essential inclusion for discerning travellers.

Shaniwar Wada: Epitome of Peshwa Rule’s Magnificence

Constructed in 1730s as the stately residence of Peshwa Bajirao, wandering the now ruined mammoth fort complex visualises glimpses of the imperial lifestyle that Pune city was then famous for three centuries ago. Admire soaring arches, recreate emperor court scenes and major events having unfolded walking past intricately carved wooden pillars, graceful fountains and fortified high walls now mostly skeletal remains yet still impressive.

Don’t miss the light and sound show after dark at Shaniwar Wada bringing alive insightful historical highlights through creative visual effects and commentary for a great experience!

Top tip: Best visit timings are early mornings and evenings to avoid most tourist rush.

Aga Khan Palace: Soul-Stirring Memories Within Walls

Built in 1892, the imposing Aga Khan Palace is a remarkable monument steeped in India’s independence movement like no other. Walking by roomy halls against the backdrop of soothing gardens transports one vividly to the 1947 era when stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi served prison sentences here by the British , resulting eventually in the country’s freedom.

Today, their memorials inside serve as poignant reminders of great personal sacrifices made for the nation including Kasturba Gandhi passing away during confinement. Visiting this landmark venue lets admirable ideals resonate up close!

Must do: Relish meal at Nivedita Restaurant run by independence veteran Pant’s family within premises itself for history high!

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple: Grand Celebration of Faith

In the heart of city unfolds Dagdusheth Halwai Shri Ganesh golden temple, built 1895 AD in honour of main Hindu deity Ganesh known for removing obstacles and ushering prosperity as locals strongly believe based on experiences shared by multitudes who’ve benefited after praying devotedly over generations.

Admire towering construction style fusing architecture from several states of India, get awestruck seeing intricate jewellery adorning idol itself donated by followers, sip sweet modaks served as prasad and soak in festive atmosphere with devotional music playing while observing decorative umbrella crowning temple top – such alluring visual extravaganza seeing Divine come alive!

Fun Fact: Temple also enshrines Nandi, Shiva’s bull mount and in front has a large Ekvira Devi murti which is greatly revered locally.

Sinhagad Fort Pune: Roaring Testament to Maratha Might

Strategically located atop a steep Sahyadri mountain towering 700m high, Sinhagad or Kondhana fort once provided young Maratha leader Shivaji an impenetrable stronghold through lifelong battles before succumbing finally to Mughal conquest later. Trekking uphill is greatly rewarding with majestic views but also memorials dotting the climb reminding visitors of supreme sacrifices by warriors in India’s history during intense faceoffs safeguarding freedom.

Don’t miss the iconic Kalyan Darwaza or Afzal Khan’s tomb permeated in legendary stories or even sound light shows bringing alive multidimensional perspectives from the gory past. Because they highlight human valour which always rises supreme despite blow!

Top tip: Visit during monsoon to find surroundings infused with magical misty glory.

Osho Ashram Pune: Soothing Tranquility Amid Lush Green

In sharp yet soothing contrast to Pune’s power packed historical sites lies theIconic sprawling Osho International Meditation Resort. Originally created by mystic Osho integrating Zen, Taoism and dynamic meditations, these peaceful premises soothe fatigued nerves like no other through varied activities held at facilities within.

Immerse into tranquillity blessing one abundantly strolling through bamboo tree lined walkways, reflecting beside lotus ponds or hearing wisdom discourses at the contemporary auditorium. For panoramas over verdant hills with pure forest air regenerating yourself, it remains an unmissable wellness getaway!

Best experience: At 6 pm, join the iconic Osho Evening Meet meditation with soul stirring music and dance.

Beyond Famous Five: More Cultural Treasures

Get blown over by centuries old Saint Tukaram Maharaj stories at Dehu town temple just 25 kilometres away or immerse amid nature by Pavana dam waterfront perfect for picnics with panoramic views. Because Pune holds precious gems as vast as the warrior’s vision it celebrates gloriously!

Immerse Yourself in Pune’s Vibrant Dynamism

Against the scenic hills dotting its landscape, become one with the profound Maratha energy still pulsating alive through Pune’s celebrated heritage havelis and formidable forts dotting Sahyadri ranges.

Surrender yourself to spiritual calmness at Osho’s sprawling meditation resort, unleash festive frenzy dancing to Lord Ganpati chants or time travel reimagining fiercely embattled eras walking where iconic leaders like Shivaji and Mahatma Gandhi too once gracefully tread as part of shared history scripted eternally here!

