Gateway of India to Colaba Causeway:5 Best Places to Visit in Mumbai

Maximum City Mumbai: Glitz, Glamor and Historic Allure

From bustling bazaars to Art Deco buildings, majestic Victorian Gothic architecture to colourful festivals, India’s commercial hub Mumbai offers visitors an intoxicating experience. Both glamorous and gritty, traditional and modern at once, Mumbai warmly embraces locals and tourists alike in its fast-paced fold.

Join us as we explore the top 5 attractions you must include in your Mumbai itinerary for an unforgettable time in this city of contrasts.

Gateway of India: Iconic First Glimpse of Mumbai

Built to commemorate the first visit of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911, this stunning coastal basalt arch became Mumbai’s most famous landmark. Visit the Gateway of India for its enduring, picture-postcard views of passing ferries, luxury yachts and naval ships with the bustling waterfront behind.

Standing tall at 26m, admire intricate stone carvings and walk on the same steps as royalty did over a century ago. With mango ice-cream in hand also gaze across to The Taj Mahal Palace opposite – the iconic luxury hotel opened in 1902!

Top tip: Visit during monsoon for mesmerising effects amid drizzling rain or striking storms over the Arabian Sea vistas.

Marine Drive: Scenic Waterfront Overlooking Back Bay

Relaxed café culture, mesmerising sunsets and striking views of Back Bay unfolds at Marine Drive – the upscale bay-fronting boulevard in South Mumbai. Also known as Queen’s Necklace owing to its sparkling night time spectacle, join bustling locals lining the palm-fringed promenade for 3km from Nariman Point to Babulnath Mandir.

Breeze past streamlined Art Deco residential buildings facing the waterfront, pose for selfies on the cable-stay bridge, or feast at a luxury hotel’s sea-view restaurants. The street food carts whipped out after dusk at Marine Drive are great too!

Must do: Experience Marine Drive after sunset for its happiest vibe – food, views, and nightlife!

Elephanta Caves: Travelling Back in Time Amid Awe-Inspiring Rock-Cut Art

For an incredible glimpse into artistic splendour of India’s cultural heritage, don’t miss the UNESCO World Heritage Site Elephanta Caves. Just over an hour’s ferry ride from Gateway of India, be amazed by intricate Hindu rock-cut temples and large chambers adorned with 6-metre-high masterful stone sculptures on the island. Dedicated mostly to Lord Shiva, many structures hearken from around the 6th century with Buddhist influences too.

Enjoy the joyride across the harbour while appreciating the city skyline from afar. Walk up 120 steep steps flanked by island souvenir peddlers to the UNESCO site.

Best spot: Cave 1 for the towering Trimurti Sadhashiva sculpture depicting three faces of Shiva, considered Elephanta Caves’ magnum opus.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: Exploring Victorian Gothic Splendour

Designed by legendary British architect FW Stevens, Victoria Terminus station opened in 1887. Now christened Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is considered a pinnacle of Mumbai Victorian Gothic Revival fusion architecture. Gaze up at the lofty dome, carved stone friezes, stained glass windows, elegant arches and buttresses drawing from British and local artistic traditions.

Walk the local platforms, join bustling passengers or browse railway history galleries. Exit north side to navigate the laneways, shops and century-old eateries around CSMT.

Insider tip: Visit both at day and after dark when the heritage building stands illuminated in striking glory.

Colaba Causeway: Retail Therapy in Art Deco Surrounds

The chic Colaba shopping district is where tourists and locals indulge in serious retail therapy. Just 2 kilometres of pedestrian heaven filled with roadside stalls, bohemian Indians goods emporiums, antique furniture shops, art galleries, and jewellery stores – it leaves the senses reeling!

Fuel up on tasty street snacks like Mumbai bhelpuri as you navigate this vibrant bazaar with endless temptation. Don’t forget to look up beyond the distractions too – the elegant Art Deco apartment blocks offer a charming old-world ambience to this ever-evolving Causeway.

Top tip: Come during the four-day Bandra Festival for the very best shopping and dining deals.

Beyond the Top 5: More Awesome Things to Do

Extend your Mumbai trip to appreciate highlights like Bollywood film city studios tours to see behind the scenes magic, the ancient rock-cut Kanheri Buddhist caves amid nature, paying respects at seaside temple Siddhivinayak, delving into history at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad city Museum or relaxing over high tea on British-era luxury hotel Sea Lounge rooftop with sweeping vistas. Treat the family to a weekend getaway to EsselWorld amusement park too!

Maximum Experiences Await in Mumbai

Chaotic yet captivating, gritty yet glamorous, Mumbai takes newcomers on an intense ride – but it’s one you’ll never forget. Experience Mumbai beyond the tourist trail, look beneath the surface, connect with warm locals, and savor its indefinable vibrant energy. You’ll soon be seduced by its indomitable spirit!

