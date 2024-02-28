Home

Gurudwara Charan Kamal Sahib To Nehru Rose Garden: 5 Best Places To Visit In Ludhiana

Ludhiana’s Looming Legacies: Unravelling the Threads of Time

Ludhiana is popularly hailed as Punjab’s metropolitan hub, famed for its bustling industry set amidst incredibly green agricultural plains. But beyond the garment hubs and lively markets, there are intriguing facets waiting to be explored through historically significant shrines, quirky museums, serene parks, and more to acquaint you with vibrant Sikh cultural influences permeating this city’s very soul.

1.Gurudwara Charan Kamal Sahib: A Spiritual Haven in Machhiwara Village

Perched atop Machhiwara village lies this revered gurudwara dedicated to Guru Hargobind Singh, which hosts his historic footwear bearing imprinted marks symbolising humility. Surrounded by sylvan environs,listening to kirtans while absorbing the spiritual ambience overlooking green fields rejuvenates like nothing else.

Do sample the famous kada prasad makhan served in langar hall for a sweet ending to your soulful sojourn.

2.Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort: Exploring Punjab’s Architectural Legacy Along the Sutlej River

Standing tall since the 15th century, the imposing Phillaur fort is situated on the banks of the Sutlej River, delving into Punjab’s rich architectural history from the Mughal era. Maintained by ASI, it has remarkably preserved Mahal structures like Jahangir Mahal and Shahjahan’s Baradari with striking cupolas besides Androon Shehar ruins, allowing fantastic vistas of nearby villages from ramparts.

Make pit stops at the quaint dhabas lining the road to the fort for lip-smacking choley kulche tinged with rural flavours!

3.Rakh Bagh: Ludhiana’s Timeless Oasis

Nestled in Ludhiana, Rakh Bagh stands as a cherished park, beckoning locals for generations. At its heart lies the renowned mini train, a beloved attraction weaving through the park’s verdant expanse, capturing the hearts of both young and old alike.

Embark on this enchanting joyride, an essential experience for any visitor to this idyllic haven.

4.Tiger Safari Zoo: A Wildlife Adventure in Ludhiana’s Natural Wonderland

Sprawling over 200 acres lies Ludhiana’s wonderful Tiger Safari Zoo, blending open-air naturalised habitats with dense woodlands brought alive through ample walkways, allowing closer views of Royal Bengal Tigers, Asian Lions, and exotic wildlife in various zones.

Battery-powered vehicles are also available for guided jungle safari rides, sighting free-roaming animals,carnivore enclosures, and aviary sections housing myriad colourful birds for a comprehensive wildlife spectacle.

5.Nehru Rose Garden: A Floral Paradise in the Heart of Ludhiana

Spread over 30 acres of landscaped beauty in the heart of the city lies the splendid Nehru Rose Garden, featuring 15,000 varieties of vibrant roses known globally for their sheer scale. Meandering trails are punctuated by arches, fountains, pools, and artistic sculptures, with floral arrangements exhibited year-round.

Visit during January for the Rose Festival to catch colourful cultural programs and fragrant bloom-carved tableaux competitions, truly justifying the ‘Rose City’ tag it earned.

Conclusion

As you pack fond memories of floral extravaganzas, spiritual trails, and heritage vestiges, Ludhiana indeed unveils surprising facets beyond just bustling bazaars and factories, reaffirming cultural richness woven into the very essence of Punjab’s welcoming fabric.

