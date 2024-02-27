Home

Gwalior Fort To Tansen Tomb: 5 Best Places To Visit In Gwalior

Gwalior's Grandeur Unleashed: Palaces, Forts, and Untold Stories A historical city in Madhya Pradesh steeped in the legacies of Rajput and Mughal rulers, Gwalior charms visitors with ancient hilltop

A historical city in Madhya Pradesh steeped in the legacies of Rajput and Mughal rulers, Gwalior charms visitors with ancient hilltop forts, regal palaces, colourful bazaars, and intricate memorials narrating fascinating tales of its rich past. From the iconic Man Mandir palace to Scindia Fort, sacred temples to majestic cenotaphs, Gwalior warrants exploration beyond just the renowned Gwalior Fort. This article covers the must-see attractions that promise a memorable trip.

1.Gwalior Fort: A Majestic Citadel of Rajput and Mughal Splendor

Towering atop a sandstone hill overlooking Gwalior, the mammoth hilltop Gwalior Fort with its eye-catching blue facade is an architectural marvel fusing Rajput and Mughal styles.

Flanked by statues of Jain tirthankaras, the fort has intricately carved Hindu and Jain rock-cut sculptures dating back to the 8th century inside multi-story palaces like Gujari Mahal and Man Mandir. Sound and light shows bring alive tales linked to the historically crucial Gwalior Fort as India’s iconic witness to mediaeval power struggles.

2.Suraj Kund: Royal Baths Adorned with Sun-Kissed Elegance

Built in honour of King Suraj Sen, these royal sun-shaped baths served as recreational retreats for royals through the early Mughal era, as evident in the well-preserved embellished ceilings and water channels.

Surajkund itself is a uniquely structured tank with artistic steps, fountains, and canopied seating sections named after zodiac signs. The yellow sandstone carvings featuring carved elephants and dense jungles inscribed on walls and pillars are true marvels of aesthetics, showcasing ancient sculpting mastery.

3.Sas Bahu Twin Temple: A Testament to Ancient Artistry and Devotion

Located inside the Fort premises near Man Mandir Palace, Sahastrabahu temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu feature 11th-century Nagara style architecture famed for intricately carved panels narrating stories through its exquisite pillars, brackets, and doorway arches in local pink sandstone and grey granite.

Sas Temple with ornate interiors and Bahu Temple with monumental elongated shikharas dotted with idols present a study in contrast bound by a common spiritual essence.

4.Ghaus Mohammed Tomb: A Blend of Lodhi and Mughal Grandeur

Regarded as the country’s first dated Muslim monument, the 16th-century tomb complex of Afghan prince Ghaus Mohammed located near Hazira features awe-inspiring architecture fusing Lodhi and Mughal styles evident in jalis, chhatris, and arches.

The complex has multiple courtyards with a central sandstone mausoleum encased by intricate screens, followed by a Shahpir mosque in pure Mughal style showcasing stone lattice jalis. Bohra bazaar nearby is great for souvenir shopping.

5.Tansen Tomb: Echoes of Musical Mastery in Behat Village

Commemorating iconic 16th-century Hindustani classical singer Tansen is his memorial tomb located in Behat village on the outskirts of Gwalior city, near Nadi Gate. Surrounded by lawns, the simple white domed structure has sixteenth-century stylistic carvings on the entrance gate.

Tansen was a gem in Emperor Akbar’s court who created magical ragas that made lamps light up automatically, as legends go! Evening musical concerts hosted here showcase budding cultural talents, keeping his soulful legacy alive.

Conclusion

With forts overlooking the modern city, age-old rock-cut temples, Mughal-glazed tileworks, and much more, Gwalior lets you discover delightful gems representative of India’s rich cultural mosaic in myriad monuments sprinkled across this erstwhile princely state.

