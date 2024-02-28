Har Ki Pauri To Shanti Kunj: 5 Best Places To Visit In Haridwar

Home

Haridwar’s Heavenly Horizon: A Spiritual Encounter with the Ganges

Haridwar, meaning ‘Gateway to Gods’, is regarded as one of the seven holiest places for Hindus, tucked along the banks of the holy River Ganges. The sight of evening aarti rituals by gushing river steps attended by thousands or floating diyas during Kavad yatra remains etched in memory, reaffirming the faith of pilgrims who flock here seeking the Ganga’s divine blessings in their purest, pristine form.

But beyond sacred ghats and temples, Haridwar holds more delightful secrets waiting to be discovered across offbeat streets.

1.Har Ki Pauri: Witnessing the Divine Aarti on Ganga River Banks

The pulsating heartbeat of Haridwar is undoubtedly the riverside sacred stairway Har Ki Pauri, which hosts the resplendent Ganga aarti each evening, attended by thousands, where priest’s chant shlokas as brass lamps are floated over glittering waters amidst clanging bells, flute music, and fragrant flowers, transforming the entire ambiance ethereal.

Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples located on nearby hilltops also draw plenty of devotees involved in mela preparations and trade.

2.Shri Maa Chandi Devi Temple: Trekking to Goddess Chandi’s Abode

Perched atop Neel Parvat Hill near Har Ki Pauri, the ancient Chandi Devi Temple, built in 1929, is one of the Shaktipeeth dedicated to Goddess Chandi, worshipped as a slayer of demons. One has to trek almost 3 km uphill across Devi’s footsteps to reach the main shrine, which is decorated with carvings, panels, and canopy domes made attractive by bells and lamps.

Being an army-run property, it offers splendid bird’s-eye views of Haridwar and is best enjoyed early in the mornings, beating the tourist rush.

3.Sapt Rishi Ashram: Tranquil Retreat Along the Ganges

5 kilometres from bustling Haridwar near the tranquil banks of the Ganges lies the pristine Sapt Rishi Ashram, where seven great sages—Kashyapa, Vashisht, Atri, Bharadwaj, Viswamitra, Gautam, and Jamadagi—are said to have meditated.

Walk along tree-lined pathways to an ancient Banyan tree near crystal-clear waters, conveying the mythological origins of this serene spot ideal for travellers seeking retreat from frenzied city vibes for relaxed picnics, evening walks, or self-introspection stays in a cottage amid a spiritually inclined ambiance.

4.Maya Devi Temple: A Glimpse into Haridwar’s Ancient Origins

Haridwar’s ancient origins can be traced back to this temple dedicated to Goddess Maya, located adjacent to Har Ki Pauri, dating back to the 11th or 12th century, built by King Haridas with the deity idol discovered among forests, according to legends.

Admire the diverse collection of sculptures, idols, and carvings belonging to various Hindu deity forms housed in various sub-temples within the complex, conveying its antiquity value while co-existing in devotional harmony.

5.Shanti Kunj: Spiritual Haven Amidst Verdant Estates

Established in the early 1900s by followers of the Arya Samaj movement, Shanti Kunj campus sprawls across verdant estates, conducting social, cultural, and spiritual activities. The main attractions are a Vedic museum displaying attractive models, the Panch Teerthi walk, and rituals held twice daily at a hall that leave visitors overwhelmed by its discipline and spiritual ambiance.

The charitable institutions and DAV school run by Gurukul are also involved in research, women’s upliftment, and organic farming.

Conclusion

As you bid adieu, walking past Har Ki Pauri steps flanked by blazing lamps with Ganga waters murmuring ancient tales, Haridwar leaves one spiritually recharged, having blessed every searching soul with tranquillity sought in its divine waters, mystical temples, and serene ashrams, symbolic of spiritual legacies synonymous with this timeless place.

