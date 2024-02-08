Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: Best Places to Visit in Jaipur

Home

The Pink City of Jaipur: A Kaleidoscope of Color and Royalty From imposing forts nestled in the Aravalli Hills to vibrant bazaars bursting with color and craftsmanship, Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur

The Pink City of Jaipur: A Kaleidoscope of Color and Royalty

From imposing forts nestled in the Aravalli Hills to vibrant bazaars bursting with color and craftsmanship, Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur offers visitors an intoxicating immersion into India’s rich history and culture. Built in the 18th century by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, Jaipur continues to showcase a remarkable harmony between the ancient and the modern.

Get ready to feast for the senses as we explore the top 5 attractions you must visit in Jaipur for soaking in what makes the alluring Pink City so special.

Hawa Mahal Jaipur: Catch the Breeze at the Palace of Winds

Jaipur’s most distinctive landmark, Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary five-storey façade built from pink sandstone and standing tall in the heart of the old city. Constructed to resemble Lord Krishna’s crown, it has 953 delicately carved jharokha (casement) windows designed to resemble a honeycomb.

This unique structure allowed royal ladies to observe city life and processions below in privacy through the small windows, while the west-facing rear wall funneled cool breezes inside – giving it the name ‘Palace of Winds’. Spend an hour admiring detailed carvings, getting lost in labyrinthine chambers, and buying colorful souvenirs.

Top tip: For budget travelers, you get the same iconic view from outside for free too!

Amber Fort Jaipur: Get Lost in Opulence of Royalty

The formidable Amber Fort, built with red sandstone and white marble is an architectural wonder reflecting Hindu Rajput and Mughal influences. Just 11 km outside Jaipur, spend at least half a day exploring palatial rooms, striking carvings, precious stones inlayed walls, and the stunning mirror embellished Sheesh Mahal chamber.

Don’t miss the Chance to ride up the fort hill on elephant back for that quintessential Indian vibe. The view over Maotha Lake from ramparts is great too. End your visit watching the breathtaking light and sound spectacular after dusk at Amber.

Must do: Dress up in ornate royal costumes for those Instagrammable photographs!

City Palace Jaipur: Gaze into Royal Splendor

In the heart of the old city lies the sprawling City Palace complex – a striking fusion of Mughal, Rajasthani and European architectural styles. Flanked by impregnable walls, part is still home to Jaipur’s Royal Family. The public rooms like Diwan-e-Khas offer a glimpse into royal grandeur as you admire ornately painted walls, sparkling chandeliers, carved pillars and mosaic glasswork.

The Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum also houses an enviable collection of royal costumes, arms, carpets and miniature paintings for history buffs. Don’t forget to peek into the palace’s specialty restaurants before leaving!

Insider tip: Visit around 11:30am on weekdays to avoid most crowds.

Jantar Mantar of Jaipur: Stargazing and Sci-Fi Meets History

Constructed in the 1700s, Jantar Mantar is a fascinating collection of 19 fixed architectural astronomical instruments. Ranging from the 90 foot tall Sundial to misshapen walls and winding staircases, each served medieval astronomers to track cosmic positions, movements, and time. This historical park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site will appeal to visitors of all ages.

Let your imagination run wild as you navigate Jantar Mantar’s quirky structures, examining the world’s largest stone sundial and masonry astronomical instruments that seem almost alien, yet were built nearly 300 years ago!

Top tip: Download the informative audio guide for unlocking mysteries behind this ancient astronomical paradise even further!

Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur: Panoramas and Lavish Meals with a View

Crowning a rugged hilltop overlooking Jaipur, Nahargarh Fort was constructed in 1734 to bolster the city defenses. Though never saw battle itself, Nahargarh offers spectacular views over the scenic Aravalli ranges and Jaipur itself.

Stroll along ramparts or check out the wax museum recreating stately courtyards and battle scenes. Only 8km from the city center, save an hour for sunset drinks or fine dining at one of Nahargarh’s restaurants. Padmendra Lal Joshi’s Nahargarh Biological Park with Asiatic lion and tiger safari is right next door too making a great combo!

Best spot: Madhavendra Palace for Daniell’s 19th century paintings of the city and coffee at Baradari overlooking sprawling views.

Beauty Beyond the Big 5: More to Discover

Beyond Jaipur’s famous forts and palaces, also make time for highlights like the opulent 18th century water palace Jal Mahal, shopping for crafts and jewelry in colorful bazaars or a Bollywood movie at heritage Raj Mandir Cinema. Treat yourself to high tea at royalty-approved heritage hotels or go on an early morning hot air ballooning adventure for bird’s eye vistas.

Immerse Yourself in Jaipur’s Enduring Allure

The best way to experience fascinating Jaipur? Lose yourself in its colorful maze-like streets and markets, taste lip-smacking Rajasthani cuisine, admire intricate craftsmanship up-close, and soak in the quintessential Indian vibe. As Jaipur seamlessly fuses rich heritage with contemporary comforts, fall in love with India’s unforgettable Pink City.

