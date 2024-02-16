Home

Ita Fort To Namdapha National Park: 5 Best Places To Visit In Itanagar

Nestled in eastern Himalayan foothills with mysterious tribal heritage lies Itanagar – the capital of India’s north-eastern frontier state Arunachal Pradesh fusing natural scenic abundance with indigenous cultural depth still thriving through generations promising adventurers rare glimpses into pristine heritage sites and lush wildlife parks for memorable exploratory sojourns!

Let’s uncover the top five essential experiences beckoning visitors.

1. Ita Fort: Vestige of an Ancient Lost Civilisation

Shrouded in foliage beside serene streams stands the ancient Ita Fort brick ruins intriguing archeologists still tracing back origins possibly thousand years through eras towards mysterious civilisation that constructed its foundations from dual raw material mixes indicating advanced architectural mastery vanished today.

Walk past imposing weathered entrance arches with reliefs still visible in parts pointing possibly towards local Moyal-Bellam tribal town builders long disappeared though their lasting fort remnants continue inspiring imaginations vividly decoding unresolved mysteries about the region’s intriguing undocumented past!

Top tip: Visit during February for the most pleasant weather uphill.

2. Ganga Lake: Postcard Allure Amid Wooded Hills

Just a few kilometres uphill unfolds panoramas over placid Ganga Lake waters set alluringly amid hilly terrains promising visitors an ideal retreat for family picnics, leisurely nature trails and photography enthusiasts alike.

Paddle swan boats spotting migratory birds gliding lazily, try angling big fishes lurking within blue-green waters or simply relish pristine natural views of the Himalayas from a thatched roof top lakeside resort sinking your teeth into delicious local delicacies against sunset.

With plenty outdoor hobby options at hands and lush wilderness besides, Ganga lake makes for irresistible weekend destinations to unwind maximally near Itanagar anytime!

Top tip: Early October promises the most pleasant weather before it gets colder.

3. Jawaharlal Nehru Museum: Celebrating Indigenous Roots

Honouring independent India’s first prime minister legacy lies the insightful Jawaharlal Nehru museum sensitively curated showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse ethnic heritage spanning exquisite beadwork, vibrant hand woven fabrics, carved masks and rich regalia across thoughtfully lit galleries aimed at preserving tribal artistic traditions while showcasing handcrafted excellence for visitors gaining rare cultural insights.

Don’t miss photographing intricate wood carvings by resident Nyishi and Wancho groups still practising regions exceptionally rich craft legacy alive since generations even as modernity expands gradually around sanctuaries shielding precious indigenous wisdom treasuries like this dedicated museum space protecting endangered heritage!

4. Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary: Tryst with Rare Native Flora and Fauna

Craving wildlife thrills adventure sans lengthy safari travels?

Discover remarkable attractions like Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary located right in capital outskirts nurturing incredibly rare species like clouded leopards, elephants and 400 year old giant tree varieties thriving amidst mixed moist deciduous forests over 141 square kilometers area promising jeep safari trails and bird sightings galore for shutterbugs and nature lovers alike.

Spot exotic orchids blooming wildly, unique insects found specific only to these parts besides spotting endangered Hollock Gibbons swinging playfully way over tree canopies occasionally as you immerse yourself completely disconnected from city consciousness!

Top sight: Mithun – semi domesticated bison graze majestically around the buffer zones.

5. Namdapha National Park: Into the Wild Eastern Himalayan Wonderland

An eight hour drive from Itanagar across winding hill roads lies India’s Easternmost National Park Namdapha straddling 1985 square kilometres tropical rainforests in remotest corner providing once-in-lifetime raw jungle expeditions chance spotting Namdapha flying squirrels, clouded leopards, red pandas and over 500 avian species thriving prosperously making it globally one richest biodiversity habitats still left intact for responsible ecotourism practices minimally managed today.

Though challenging to reach over partially restricted zones, its lush evergreen forests promise ultimate wildlife spotting rewards and undisrupted trysts with nature for passionate explorers who dare venture far away from mainstream comforts seeking extreme adventure undiscovered still today largely!

Just be prepared accordingly.

