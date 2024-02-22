Home

Junagarh Fort To Bhandasar Jain Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Bikaner

Founded in 1488 AD by Rao Bikaji, Bikaner is a vibrant desert city in Rajasthan, flanked by the Thar desert on one side and the indomitable Bikaner fort on the other.

Discovering Bikaner: Unveiling the Magnificent Desert City’s Treasures

Founded in 1488 AD by Rao Bikaji, Bikaner is a vibrant desert city in Rajasthan, flanked by the Thar desert on one side and the indomitable Bikaner fort on the other.

Dotted with imposing havelis, elegant temples, stately palaces, and bustling bazaars, Bikaner offers visitors a sneak peek into its rich cultural heritage and royal legacies. From the iconic Junagarh fort to the revered Karni Mata temple, here are the top 5 attractions in Bikaner that promise an eventful holiday.

1.Junagarh Fort: A Majestic Citadel Frozen in Time

An absolute must-visit is the magnificent Junagarh fort, an impressive testimony to Bikaner’s rich history, built in 1589 AD. This huge fort complex is studded with palaces, temples, and pavilions built in stunning red sandstone and marble.

Admire the detailed relief carvings, Belgian glass windows, frescoes, balconies, kiosks, and lattice works that transport you to the opulence of Bikaner’s erstwhile rulers. Don’t miss Sound and Light shows held in the evenings that bring fascinating stories of the past to life.

2.Lalgarh Palace: Where Royalty Meets Architectural Splendor

Made of red sandstone, Lalgarh palace boasts sublime Rajputana and European architectural styles dotted with turrets, copulas, and jharokhas. Built for Maharaja Ganga Singhji in 1902, it has now been converted into a museum displaying royal memorabilia like paintings, books, the king’s throne, and family portraits, offering insights into the royal lifestyle.

The grand Durbar Hall with its Renaissance pillars, loggia, and gold leaf paintings is the main highlight here.

3.National Research Centre on Camel: Exploring the Desert’s Iconic Companion

Unique to Bikaner is India’s only research centre dedicated to camels, iconic to life in the deserts.

From camel rides and souvenir shops to breeding farms and camel beauty contests, this modern research facility charts out protection plans for preserving camel populations in Rajasthan through interactive displays, museum exhibits, and guided tours for visitors to better understand behaviour, biological traits, and products derived from them.

4.Karni Mata Temple: The Sacred Shrine of the Rat Goddess

Located close to 30 km from Bikaner, the highly revered Karni Mata temple sees scores of devotees flocking to the shrine dedicated to Karni Mata, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga by locals. Housing over 20,000 holy rats regarded as sacred incarnations of storytellers, the temple prohibits visitors from harming them in any way.

Watching silver-decked rats scurry around on the Charan Paduka-marked white marble floors and relishing prasad is indeed an intriguing affair!

5.Bhandasar Jain Temple: A Tapestry of Tranquility and Devotion

Managed by Bikaner’s Jain community, this 15th-century Bhandasar Jain temple is dedicated to the 5th Tirthankara Sumatinath, making it an important pilgrimage centre. The magnificent structure is built entirely from red sandstone, bedecked with gorgeous paintings, golden leaf decorations, and intricate mirror work seen vividly in the main prayer hall.

The Durbar Hall, with its pillars, shikharas, and engraved panels, showcases exceptional Rajputana-style architecture, reflecting their zenith grandeur during the Bikaner dynasty’s epoch.

From royal forts to sacred rat temples, camel conservation centres to erotic architecture, Bikaner offers intriguing sights and magical desertscapes for the wandering soul hungry for heritage discoveries beyond conventional tourist trails in Rajasthan.

