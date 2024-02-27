Home

Kappad Beach To Lokanarkavu Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Kozhikode

Kozhikode’s Culinary Quest: A Flavorful Journey Through Spice Lanes

Kozhikode, formerly known as Calicut, is often hailed as the gateway to Kerala’s Malabar coastline. Its rich trading legacy led explorer Vasco da Gama to discover this vibrant port city back in 1498 AD while sailing the spice route to India.

From pristine beaches to historic landmarks, iconic cuisine to folk arts, Kozhikode charms visitors with its multifaceted experiences. This article covers the top 5 attractions in Kozhikode, promising a memorable affair!

1.Kappad Beach: Tracing History’s Footprints on Golden Sands

Kappad Beach holds significance as the spot where Vasco da Gama’s fleet landed in India, marking its colonial era. Today, Kappad, with its secluded shoreline dotted by fishermen’s boats, continues to retain its old-world charm. Visitors love taking a sunset stroll or enjoying a picnic on golden sands while gazing at the blue ocean, where waves create a scenic splash against rocks on the shoreline.

The bridge nearby also makes for a nice photo spot, with its arch visible through gaps between two elevated rocks amid blue waters.

2.Mananchira Square: Where History Meets Modernity

Mananchira Square is a centrally located public space built around the historically significant Mananchira tank constructed by Manavedan Raja in the 14th century AD. The musical dancing fountain in the centre of the park is a visual delight, attracting scores of evening visitors.

Surrounding the square are imposing heritage structures like the Queen Victoria Museum, Town Hall, and old temples like Tali Shiva Temple and Vadakkunnathan Temple, signifying the cultural essence.

3.Kozhippara Waterfalls: Nature’s Symphony Amidst Bamboo Groves

At a distance of 40 km from Kozhikode city lies the picturesque Kozhippara waterfall, plunging down hillocks from a height of over 100 feet into crystal-clear pools.

Surrounded by bamboo groves and dense forests, getting to the bottom of the three-tiered waterfall requires decent trekking through rocks and natural pools. However, the sight of gushing waters beneath a curtain of hanging vines and unrelenting sound is nature’s orchestra at its dramatic best, especially in monsoons.

4.Thusharagiri Waterfalls: A Trek into Kerala’s Verdant Wilderness

Set deep within the Western Ghats near the forest reserve region are the Thusharagiri waterfalls, the highest in Kerala, standing tall at 75 metres. Two streams, Erattumukku and MazhavilChattom, merge to form this scenic waterfall that splits into three tumbling stages amidst incredibly green surroundings.

Trek through 11 odd hairpin bends, with each step unveiling lovely vistas of misty hills and fields. Dip your legs in the icy cold waters as you enjoy a snack break at the tourism facilitation centre present site.

5.Lokanarkavu Temple: Exploring Myth and Mystique in Kozhikode

Dedicated to the fierce goddess Durga, Lokanarkavu Temple is an important pilgrimage centre situated near Memunda.

The idol in traditional sitting posture displays the Kaliyattam face, considered very rare. Cultural performances like Kathakali, Kalaripayattu martial arts, and occult rituals using temple protection rings still prevail in temple premises steeped in history and myths passed through generations.

Architecture buffs can observe amazing wood and stone carvings narrating mythical tales on the walls of the shrine.

Conclusion

From attractive beaches dotting the coastline to gushing waterfalls amid the hills, Kozhikode lets travelers revel in the scenic diversity of Kerala’s natural bounty while discovering footprints of rich cultural history through historic temples and colonial landmarks.

