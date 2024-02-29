Home

Karim’s To Moti Mahal: Best Restaurants To Eat In Delhi

Unraveling Delhi's Culinary Gems From chaat in Old Delhi's narrow lanes to fusion food in slick restaurants, Delhi woos through cuisine reflecting India's incredible diversity. My gastronomic trails

Unraveling Delhi’s Culinary Gems

From chaat in Old Delhi’s narrow lanes to fusion food in slick restaurants, Delhi woos through cuisine reflecting India’s incredible diversity. My gastronomic trails in this historic city introduced me to myriad flavors as I bit into butter chicken born here, feasted on royal Mughlai recipes and savored global ingredients infused into desi dishes.

Walk with me to six incredible Delhi eateries beyond the mainstream, for conversations as delightful as their food.

1. Karim’s – Traveling Back in Time with Mughlai Cuisine

Nestled near the magnificent Jama Masjid, Karim’s transports you to royal Mughal era through aromas of simmering curries and kababs lingering in their vintage interiors. This decades old restaurant reproduces recipes perfected in princely kitchens boasting secret spices and cooking techniques.

Gorge on their signature Burra Kebab grilled to smoky perfection or dive into legendary curries. Through flavors unchanged for generations, Karim’s offers authentic glimpse into Old Delhi’s culinary hues.

-Spot located close to historic Jama Masjid

-Mughlai curries feature rare spices and cooking methods

-Signature dishes like Burra Kebab a must try

-Run by generations of same family

2. Indian Accent – Innovative Desi Dishes and Fusion Food

In the chic environs of The Lodhi hotel sits Indian Accent – my favorite for mindblowing fusion of global ingredients into Indian cooking. Through award winning chef creations, traditional dishes get quirky makeovers like Butter Chicken Kulcha Tacos while exotic ingredients beautifully blend into desi curries.

Be surprised by the sheer genius of blue cheese stuffed Naan or bacon pakodas while reveling in classy ambiance. For memorable meals, Indian Accent always tops my list.

-Features quirky fusion Indian dishes

-Bagged many prestigious international awards

-Elegant fine dining restaurant decor

-Part of elite The Lodhi property

3. Bukhara – Rustic Magic of Tandoori Cuisine

For lip-smacking tandoori delights coupled with unmatched rustic charm, the legendary Bukhara at ITC Maurya hotel enchants. For decades food connoisseurs and celebrities have relished their signature sizzling platters brought right from smoky clay ovens to your tables.

Watch chefs tending to succulent tandoori meats inside the open shacks, as you gorge on melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, Dal Bukhara with simplicity that amplifies the stellar food quality. A true blue Delhiite like me fondly swears by forever favorite Bukhara!

-Renowned globally for clay oven dishes

-Signature Dal Bukhara in rich gravy

-Hosted countless celebrities over the years

-Rustic themed decor with open kitchen

4. Cafe Lota – For Healthy Regional Indian Bites

When I feel like enjoying Indian regional bites packed with flavor minus the guilt, Cafe Lota in National Crafts Museum makes the cut. Relish their gluten free millet pancakes, delicious jackfruit biryani or Kerala style avial with brown rice as you admire gorgeous surroundings dotted by heirloom artifacts.

The fresh nutritious produce lending familiar desi dishes innovative spin keeps me hooked!

-Dishes inspired from India’s regional cuisine

-Emphasis on fresh and nutritious ingredients

-Located within National Crafts Museum

-Use millets, jackfruit and more indigenous ingredients

5. Moti Mahal – Going Back to the Origins of Butter Chicken

Any talk of butter chicken immediately links to Moti Mahal – the iconic Old Delhi eatery that gave India its most loved curry way back in 1950s. The signature creamy gravy Recipe balancing spices and butter optimally still remains unmatched for me.

I enjoy conversations with current gen owners carrying forward their grandfather’s legacy as I polish off portions of the original butter chicken – a culinary treasure forever!

-Place where first butter chicken was served

-Continues founder’s legacy of innovative cooking

-Taste the original buttery recipe

-Unpretentious decor keeping focus on food

6. Spice Route – Pan-Asian Treasures

My final pick promises a journey across Southeast Asia without stepping outdoors. Spice Route, the award winning restaurant at The Imperial hotel creatively presents delicacies from regional cultures – be it Kerala, Sri Lanka or Thailand through flavor intense curries and preparations.

I love how they imbibe cultural touches further through little details in the ancient temple-like architecture and artistic tableware. For an exclusive culinary discovery no passport needed, visit Spice Route!

-Award winning pan Asian specialty cuisine

-Dishes and decor reflect regional cultural influences

-Set in restored ancient temple replica setting

-Uses spices and ingredients indigenous to Southeast Asia

Through decades old kitchens, inventive global fusions and regional delights, Delhi keeps me hooked with myriad flavours reflecting our diverse culinary legacy. Here you travel through history and geography by merely following your palate!.

