Lalbagh Botanical Garden to Nandi Hills: 5 Best Places to Visit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Garden City of India

With its vibrant technology scene, cosmopolitan cafes, lush gardens, medieval heritage and friendly locals – India’s Silicon Valley seamlessly fuses history and modernity into an energetic urban experience.

Let’s uncover the top 5 attractions you must include in your Bengaluru itinerary for a memorable rendezvous with its iconic landmarks.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden of Bengaluru: Lush Green Oasis

Spread over 240 acres right in the city center, Lalbagh stands as one of India’s most beautiful public gardens since 1760 with over 1,854 species of flora. Admire the Glass House inspired by London’s Crystal Palace, soak in tranquil views strolling past flower beds, lotus pools, currant bushes and shady trees.

Don’t miss seeing one of the oldest tropical plants – the strangely branching Double Coconut Palm. Visit during Republic Day and Independence Day when elaborate floral tableaux draw crowds. The bi-annual flower show held in January and August with cultural programs is a huge hit too.

Insider’s tip: Join free guided morning walks arranged by authorities to know the park’s rich history.

Bangalore Palace: Discovering Turrets and Tudor Arches

Sprawled over 430 acres behind flower-laden gates in North Bangalore, this elegant palace styled on England’s Windsor Castle was built in 1887 in Tudor architectural style by the region’s Wodeyar dynasty rulers.

Still the city royal family’s residence, explore furnished regal interiors on an audio tour for insights into British influences on décor alongside treasured souvenirs spanning paintings, swords, hunting trophies and family photos. Don’t miss the private Durbar Hall with elephant motifs, marble flooring and teak-framed ceiling. The Palace grounds make an excellent venue for lively concerts too!

Top tip: Visit on Sunday mornings for old car rallies and superbike gatherings in the outer lawns.

Cubbon Park Bengaluru: Green Lung Area for Locals and Tourists

In the heart of the Central Business District yet oozing tranquil charm lies over 300 acres of lush landscapes known as Cubbon Park since 1870. There is something for all with curving walkways under canopies of flowering gulmohar trees, cultural hubs, play areas for kids, open-air amphitheatre hosting music events and the Attara Kacheri colonial High Court building overlooking the leafy vista.

The park’s history library and city museum offer quiet indoor enrichment too. Visit the vibrant local snack shops dotting the park for hot bajjis and dose with filter coffee on the go!

Do not miss: The musical dancing fountains near the imposing red Gothic-style State Central Library.

Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru: Grand Seat of State Legislature

No first-timer’s travel guide to Bengaluru is complete without visiting the imposing neo-Dravidian granite building housing the State’s Legislative Chambers and Secretariat since 1956.

Spared during working hours on weekdays, visit on Sunday mornings to admire intricate floral carvings, four impressive domes representing four houses of legislature, grand staircases and exquisite interiors under expert guidance. The colossal structure remains lit up beautifully post-sundown too.

Fun fact: Vidhana Soudha incorporates motifs from all major Karnataka temples signifying cultural unity!

Nandi Hills Bengaluru: Breathtaking Views and Tipu Sultan’s Summer Retreat

Perched at 4,800 feet altitude just 60 kilometres north of Bengaluru near charming township Nandi lie the verdant Nandi Hills, highly regarded for serene trekking trails, dazzling sunrise views and remains of Tipu Sultan’s historic summer palace. Feel refreshed hiking past Parvathi and Yoga Nandeshwara temples and soaking in stunning aerial sights of clouds sweeping across lush valleys down below besides spotting endemic birds.

Do not miss visiting the grandly pillared Tipu Sultan’s seasonal retreat built in the 18th century, especially if history interests you.

Best spot: Sunset point next to Tipu’s Drop cliff offers unparalleled panoramas, besides an interesting tragic legend!

Beyond the Top Five: More Awesome Things to Do

From ancient architectural marvels like Hazara Rama Temple to vibrant shrines like ISKCON and 19th century neoclassical metropolis structures like Bangalore High Court to natural escapes like Big Banyan Tree and Hebbal Lake – this buzzing metropolis offers delightful diversity beyond top attractions.

Immerse Yourself in Bengaluru’s Cosmopolitan Allure

With an innovative start-up scene, verdant gardens, old-world bazaars, luxury hotels and warm welcoming people – sink your teeth into India’s Silicon Valley beyond tech campuses. Bowl over local flavours at ethnically diverse eateries, meditate amid hidden heritage gems, feel inspired by youthful exuberance and return positively surcharged by Bengaluru’s infectious spirit.

