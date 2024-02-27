Home

Maa Kamakhya Temple To Dighalipukhuri: 5 Best Places To Visit In Guwahati

Guwahati’s Gateway to the Unseen: Mysteries of the Northeast Revealed

Straddling the mighty Brahmaputra River, Guwahati is the gateway to north-east India, dotted with ancient temples, vibrant markets, museums, and wildlife sanctuaries.

This bustling city offers stunning views of the majestic river alongside attractions ranging from holy pilgrimage sites to scenic hills that are sure to leave an impression on any traveller. Here are the top 5 tourist places in Guwahati you simply cannot miss.

1.Maa Kamakhya Temple: Where Myth Meets Majesty

Perched atop the Nilachal hill, the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya temple is one of 51 ancient sites commemorating goddess Sati’s sacrifice. The dark chamber here, symbolising goddess Kamakhya’s yoni, is the main shrine, where offerings include flowers and animal sacrifices even today.

During the annual Ambubachi festival, devotees gather in huge numbers. Walk past stimulating stone carvings narrating mythological tales as you soak in scenic vistas of Guwahati city from the temple courtyard.

2.Navagraha Temple: Embracing Celestial Harmony atop Chitrachal Hill

Regarded as the abode of nine planetary deities as per Hindu astrology, the historic Navagraha temple atop Chitrachal hill features one central lingam encircled by smaller shrines of the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu.

The early morning aarti, coupled with views of sunrise casting a golden glow on Guwahati city and the Brahmaputra river below, makes it an ethereal experience for visitors to cherish for a long time.

3.Umananda Temple: Serenity Amidst Brahmaputra’s Peacock Island

Perched over the Peacock island in the middle of the Brahmaputra River is the ancient Umananda temple, accessible via a short ferry ride. Dedicated to Lord Shiva as Umananda, the scenic journey amidst the channel to reach this tiny island dotted with Himalayan golden macaques makes it worthwhile.

Surrounded by serene waters, the Shiva temple provides a peaceful ambiance to soak in spiritually amid beautiful natural settings.

4.Assam State Zoo: A Wildlife Wonderland in the Heart of Guwahati

Famous as the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden, this sprawling habitat established in 1957 hosts rare flora and exotic fauna. White tigers, Asiatic lions, and Himalayan bears are key attractions in huge enclosures mimicking natural environs, allowing closer observation of animal behaviour for both kids and adults.

The botanical garden section has an impressive collection of indigenous orchids, palms, and other plants, providing environmental education. Battery-operated vehicles are available for convenience, minus tired feet!

5.Dighalipukhuri: Tranquil Waters and Historic Charms in Central Guwahati

This historic tank located in Guwahati’s centre has a small island in the middle of the sporting temples of Shiva, Vishnu, and Devi, which lights up beautifully in the evenings.

Constructed during the erstwhile Ahoms kingdom, locals love taking a leisurely evening stroll around the tree-lined Dighalipukhuri tank, which translates literally into ‘long lake’. Watch kids sail tiny boats while soft music plays as snack stalls do brisk business amid this charming recreational spot doubled up as lung space.

Conclusion

From holy shrines perched on hills to riverside temples, one realises Guwahati is where heritage seamlessly merges with scenic nature. The city offers a window into Assam’s composite culture through its iconic satras and archaeological museums while letting you enjoy Brahmaputra river sights, wild habitats, and verdant hills easily accessible from the town centre.

