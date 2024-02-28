Mahakaleshwar Temple To Maharishi Sandipani Ashram: 5 Best Places To Visit In Ujjain

Home

Ujjain’s Unearthed Secrets: A Pilgrimage to Timeless Traditions

Ujjain, an ancient city located on the banks of the Shipra River, is regarded as one of India’s seven sacred cities for Hindus. As the early capital of the legendary Avanti Kingdom, it was also famed as Ujjayini in classical times, housing one of the twelve celebrated Jyotirlingas besides the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple.

This holy city packs in temples galore, vibrant festivals, and scenic ghats, promising a memorable escapade. Here are the top 5 attractions you must include in your Ujjain itinerary for a soul-stirring trip.

1.Mahakaleshwar Temple: The Sacred Heart of Ujjain

The reigning deity of Ujjain is undeniably Lord Shiva, worshipped as Mahakaleshwar in Puranas for bestowing virtues of longevity onto devotees, which attracts scores of Shaivites. The shikharam, intricately carved from marble and granite, rises over the sanctum housing the sacred Jyotirlinga, which is suffused in billows of incense and sindoor.

Soak in Hindu spirituality while observing amazing frescoes depicting Lord Shiva legends as ancient slokas chanting fill temple corridors during Maha Shivratri celebrations.

2.Ram Ghat Marg: A Magical Evening of Devotion by the Shipra River

Of the multiple scenic ghats dotting River Shipra’s banks, Ram Ghat holds special significance for hosting grand aarti every evening, attended by hordes offering diyas to holy waters. As bells chime loudly amidst chanting and cheering by spectators, priests perform elaborate rituals against the evening glow reflected over rippling green waters, with incense smoke filling the air, promising a magical photo frame!

The stepped embankment comes alive as devotees and tourists gather to absorb sanctified vibes.

3.Bhartrihari Caves: Tracing the Footsteps of Ancient Wisdom

Just 5km outside Ujjain, connected via the scenic banks of Shipra, lie serene Bhartrihari caves historically linked to Raja Bhartrihari, a Sanskrit scholar turned sage associated with Grammarian Panini dating back to the 5th century BC, as inscriptions suggest.

The group of natural caves on river banks was his supposed abode for meditative penance, renouncing royal comforts, making it an important heritage site for religious scholars tracing literary history.

4.Kaliadeh Palace: A Glimpse into Ujjain’s Royal Legacy

Palace transports one back into a majestic era through glimpses into the Scindia rulers’ richly opulent lifestyles, made evident in Italian-influenced architectural details. Stunning Venetian glass mosaic columns, intricate stucco work, Belgian chandeliers, artistically painted walls and ceilings, sprawling gardens—Kaliadeh Palace is a whimsical haven promising delightful insights into princely indulgences reflecting the elite Nawabi Zenana influence.

The light and musical fountain show is a seasonal delight not to miss!

5.Maharishi Sandipani Ashram: Nurturing Spiritual Awakening by the River

According to legends, Lord Krishna and Sudama studied under Guru Sandipani at this ashram, making it an important heritage site. The temple-like structure has idol carvings and tree shrines within serene environs on the outskirts, set amidst a sylvan backdrop perfect for meditating and self-introspection sessions.

The gurukul-style cottages offer overnight stays for longer spiritual immersions through yoga workshops by the riverside without city noise or distractions.

Conclusion

As you pack nostalgia soaked in Shipra riverfront’s holy essence combined with archaeological gems into your luggage, Ujjain certainly leaves all spiritually inclined travelers enlightened through its sacred aura evident in iconic Mahakal temples, divine aartis, and historic shrines symbolic of India’s glorious cultural heritage.

