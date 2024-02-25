Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary To Hong Kong Market: 5 Best Places To Visit In Siliguri

Home

Siliguri's Spectacular Stops: Your Gateway to North-Eastern Wonders Strategically nestled amid Mahananda-Teesta river valley lies North Bengal's largest city Siliguri blessed abundantly as gateway of

Siliguri’s Spectacular Stops: Your Gateway to North-Eastern Wonders

Strategically nestled amid Mahananda-Teesta river valley lies North Bengal’s largest city Siliguri blessed abundantly as gateway offering quick access towards neighbouring sightseeing treasures spanning acclaimed tea estates, Himalayan foothill charms besides gateway ease towards neighbouring Sikkim, Assam and Bhutan – fusing thus an intoxicating cultural blend through its vibrant marketplaces showcasing wonderful handicraft wares besides thriving still intrinsically natural wilderness pockets almost hidden surprisingly behind busy external facade!

Let’s indulge deeper into the top 5 Siliguri attractions that entice visitors alike through this commercial metropolis melting pot cauldron.

1. Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary: Wilderness Untouched

Waiting to be discovered just minutes drive from Siliguri’s outskirts lies Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary sprawling over 160 sq kms area intersected by river Mahananda as it descends from Himalayan snow peaks crossing wildlife rich forests nurturing over 1000 floral varieties, exotic orchids and rare fauna sightings like Asiatic Black Bear amid thriving silence with occasional birdsongs breaking stillness charmingly when strolling forest guest houses wooden balconies!

Indulge further through guided nature trails and jeep safaris hoping to sight majestic tigers or try angling giant Golden Mahseer fishes from river banks for real adventure thrills. Stay overnight hearing intriguing wilderness stories sitting around a bonfire under starlit skies. Certainly soul stirring experience always!

Top tip: Visit during February/March to sight migratory duck flocks near rivers and avoid rains altogether.

2. Coronation Bridge (Sevoke) over Teesta River: Architectural Landmark

Standing tall over gushing Teesta river waters linking worlds lies an iconic architectural marvel conceptualised in 1890s gloriously during British era later renamed ‘Coronation Bridge’ opened finally for public use in 1930s showcasing amazing steel structural brilliance which almost a century later continues linking Siliguri plains to rest of India through ingeniously cantilevered twin bridge lengths still testimony undoubtedly towards construction engineering feats achieved that era built entirely manually but standing resilient gloriously carrying national rail-road communications lifeline persistently since almost a era now becoming thus city’s most identifiable landmark jewel and infrared wonder.

Walk on pedestrian side footpaths or drive across length glimpsing breathlessly deep river waters underneath – indeed an architectural poetry fused eternally with nature forces!

3. Salugara Monastery: Finding Foothold in Exile Culture

Discover another cultural facet in sleepy Salugara town outskirts lies modestly sprawling monastery campus established year 1961 by Tibetan religious refugees finding new foothold after fleeing homeland, showcasing wonderfully now the vibrant Tibetan Buddhist heritage through prayer wheels, Thangka paintings and spiritually elevating Gompas architecture – drawing thus not just followers but historians and culture explorers discovering more about their society traditions wonderfully kept still alive through generations faraway from actual Tibet keeping its essence and teachings still flowing tirelessly while the eclectic place name itself ‘Salugara’ gets derived meaningfully perhaps after the 17th Karmapa – spiritual head himself who ordained its establishment!

Don’t miss their small yet unique inhouse museum exhibits giving precious insights and temple festival times for ultimate cultural extravaganza!

4. Surya Sen Park: Nature Lovers Urban Delight

In sharp contrast to crowded cityscapes lies thoughtfully planned verdant green family recreational park named after Indian freedom fighter Surya Sen spread wonderfully over 20 acres right near Siliguri downtown.

Revel in sylvan open air natural ambience through walking trails, floral beds, artificial fountains besides separate well equipped kids play zones promising afternoon fun or just find a quiet niche on wooden benches savouring snacks from nearby stalls. With abundant open spaces and soothing environs almost magically insulating traffic sounds makes it the perfect go-to retreat for fatigued souls seeking refreshing time out!

Don’t miss musical dancing fountain shows organised occasionally too.

5. Hong Kong Market: Shoppers Paradise in Orient’s Kaleidoscopic Heart

Towards central Siliguri core near iconic Mahabirsthan lies spread out the famed vibrant Hong Kong Market complex – an amazing shopping zone delighting retail addicts through endless narrow lanes brimming with small stores and makeshift stalls selling everything imaginable from trendy apparel with exotic Tibetan motifs to electronic gadgets all under one roof in kaleidoscopic environs offering best touristy bites too from steaming momos and spicy Biryanis amid cacophonic yet charming bylanes perfect for discovering regional treasures besides striking conversational bargains with savvy shopkeepers spanning diverse communities drawn alluringly since decades by the market’s magical commerce charms still pulling crowds relentlessly!

Beyond Fab Five..Ancient Whispers Still Beckon!

Get stepped further through heritage buildings walks during leisurely North Bengal Science tours, indulge tasting premium aromatic teas from sprawling estates carpeting magical landscapes near far with occasional mountain rivers for company or just find oneself gazing meditatively from hilltop Buddhist monasteries towards Mount Kanchenjunga snow peaks emerging tantalisingly along eastern Himalayan skylines reminding thus there’s more awaiting always around the corner for culture explorers tuned in!

Immerse Yourself Completely

Loose hurried senses gradually against shrouded Mahananda dense foliage filled occasionally with unseen tigers roars besides exotic birds flitting among wooden canopies further above.. allow the vividness of Sikkim mask dancers strokes fused intrinsically with Tibetan mystic arts soak perspective expanding soulfully beyond just external costumes drama.. marvel mighty bay suspension bridge engineering feat linking far flung frontiers yearning liberation.. delve gleefully into Hong Kong market bargain heaps unearthing regional handicraft gems wrapped secretively amidst piles of faux designer wear all cramped yet brimming zestfully still after years now..

As the East Himalayan character suffusing Siliguri’s very essence envelopes wholly through its sanctuaries, human stories and legends traversing seamlessly across wooded slopes into modern town streets today.. Just arrive unbiased soaking completely its spirit as nature herself compels!

