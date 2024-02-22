Home

Guide

Mizoram State Museum To Tamdil Lake: 5 Best Places To Visit In Aizawl

Mizoram State Museum To Tamdil Lake: 5 Best Places To Visit In Aizawl

Exploring Aizawl: Immersing in Mizoram's Rich Cultural Tapestry Perched at a lofty height of 4000 feet, Aizawl is the picturesque capital of North-Eastern Mizoram, blessed with verdant hills, quaint

Feature Image of Aizawl

Exploring Aizawl: Immersing in Mizoram’s Rich Cultural Tapestry

Perched at a lofty height of 4000 feet, Aizawl is the picturesque capital of North-Eastern Mizoram, blessed with verdant hills, quaint villages, and colourful tribal culture.

Trending Now

From ancient religious sites to British-era architecture, here are the top 5 attractions in Aizawl that provide an authentic glimpse into Mizo heritage and the city’s natural beauty.

You may like to read

1.Delve into Mizo Heritage at the Mizoram State Museum

Located at McDonald Hill, this excellent museum run by the state government offers deep insights into Mizo tribal lifestyles through exhibits displaying their traditions, customs, and ethnographic history.

Admire vintage photographs, musical instruments, costumes, weapons, archaeological finds, etc. spanning different communities and colonial periods.

Don’t miss the exceptional collection of historical carvings, manuscripts, and period furniture on display across various galleries.

2.Savour Serenity and Scenic Views at Durtlang Hills

Hills For charming views of the hill town, head up to Durtlang Hills, located just 5 kilometres from the main city and bustling with small villages punctuated by little churches.

Go on short guided treks to quaint settlements like Durtlang Leitan, Love Lane, or Ailawng village, interacting with friendly locals as they give you peeks into their lifestyle over a steaming cup of tea with salty snacks.

The picturesque, misty hills come alive during Christmas, illuminated with dazzling lights and stars!

3.Experience Tranquillity at Berawtlang Tourist Complex

Perched atop Aizawl’s highest peak, the Berawtlang Tourist Complex, located 7 km from the city centre, offers sweeping views of the verdant hill ranges and villages below, promising raw rustic delights.

Enjoy standard facilities like gazebos, a children’s park, and a cafeteria amid gorgeous environs blended with spirituality as it houses large cross sculptures too.

Don’t miss the handicraft stalls at the entrance offering authentic souvenirs to take back little slices of Mizoram essence back home!

4.Discover Mizo Craftsmanship at Luangmual Handicrafts Centre

Centre Aizawl has a rich tradition of handicrafts, especially textiles, which visitors can explore at the government-run Luangmual Handicrafts Centre, which supports local artisans engaged in weaving, pottery, and bamboo crafts production.

Watch live demonstrations as craftsmen turn yarns into gorgeous kolhapuris and intricate cane boxes.

The sales centre has great takeaway mementos reasonably priced to take back a slice of Mizo craft mastery back home, supporting cottage industries.

5.Find Bliss Amidst Nature at Tamdil Lake

For laidback nature lovers, the picturesque man-made Tamdil Lake nestled amid bamboo groves and gardens serves as a pleasant picnic spot, given facilities for boating, angling, and kayaking arranged by local authorities.

Watch colourful butterflies dance among orchids as myriad birds call out, soaring through trees beside the blue waters shimmering gorgeously.

The adjoining resort overlooking the lake serves delicious local fare along with western comforts too.

Conclusion

Unaffected by modernity, Aizawl gives travellers an authentic insight into rich Mizo tribal heritage through its quirky museums, verdant hills dotted with thriving craft settlements, and scenic lakes fringed by vibrant churches. The warmth of the locals reflected everywhere makes Aizawl an offbeat destination for guests seeking soulful, rustic experiences symbolic of the North-East’s untouched gems.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.