Mysuru Palace to Chamundi Hills: 5 Best Places To Visit in Mysuru

Mysuru: Where History and Heritage Collide Seamlessly Renowned as the City of Palaces with rich cultural depth, verdant gardens blooming with vibrant flowers and enduring legends - the royal ambience

Mysuru: Where History and Heritage Collide Seamlessly

Renowned as the City of Palaces with rich cultural depth, verdant gardens blooming with vibrant flowers and enduring legends – the royal ambience of Mysuru city leaves visitors enthralled.

Let’s dive into the top 5 attractions that make Karnataka’s treasure an essential gem glistening with enduring allure.

Mysuru Palace: Glimpses of Royal Opulence

Without doubt, the magnificent Mysore Palace built in 1912 remains this southern city’s crowning jewel fusing Hindu, Mughal, Rajput and Gothic architectural styles into an imposing princess cake-pink creation also flaunting exquisite interiors. Particularly breathtaking here are the Golden Royal Elephant Throne, jewel studded Durbar Hall, painting gallery with gigantic Keralan murals and magnificent temple styled entrance archways displaying true regal splendour.

Don’t forget seeing the special Palace lighting spectacle on Sundays and during Dussehra festival held with incredible pomp here annually attracting thousands in awe!

Insider tip: Reach just before dusk to enjoy both – its daytime showcase and illuminated evening avatar.

Brindavan Gardens of Mysuru: An Ode to Artful Landscaping

Conceptualised in 1927, sprawling 60 acres geometrically landscaped Brindavan Gardens behind the colossal Krishnaraja Sagar dam offers unbeatable perspectives. Walk under bright colourful water channels and fountains dancing playfully after dusk against a backdrop of mighty river Kaveri waters. The experience at this veritable fairytale dreamland with abundant flower beds is truly magical!

For most photogenic views minus weekend crowds, ascend steps beside the majestic Nugu dam built during Tipu’s reign to capture perfectly synchronised fountain shows and lit terraces from higher vantage points. The evening symphony truly captivates minds.

Must do: Enjoy cute toy train rides circling the entire garden perimeter for kid-friendly fun!

St. Philomena’s Church Mysuru: Architectural Grandeur

Constructed in neo-Gothic Renaissance style way back in 1933, awe-inspiring St. Philomena’s Church with its lofty twin spires is recognized as Asia’s second tallest church today and an incredible architectural beauty even 90 years hence!

Getting lost admiring Belgian stained windows depicting events from Christ’s birth, imposing arches inside, ornamental facades and walking the hallowed front yard where papal masses have been held occasionally is an elevating experience for history and culture lovers regardless of one’s personal faith too. Don’t forget to light a candle here with a small prayer in your heart!

Top tip: Visit on 10th August when the spectacular annual St. Philomena’s feast mass is held.

Mysuru Zoo: Where Exciting Wildlife Encounters Happen

In operation since over a century, expansive Mysore Zoo spread over sprawling 150 acres offers close rendezvous with countless exotic and native endangered species like majestic tigers, leopards, giraffes, rhinos through thoughtfully designed enclosures resembling natural habitats.

Don’t miss visiting the special Nocturnal House replica showcasing dark environments for glowing scorpions and cute fruit bats. The extensive botanical conservatory here modelled upon London’s Kew Gardens amid old trees and vibrant flower beds promises delightful escapism too!

Fun fact: Mysore Zoo is credited with India’s first ever caesarian performed on elephant Rani in 1961

Chamundi Hills Mysuru: Where Nature Meets Divinity

Perched around 1000m high, the mellowing vibe atop Chamundi Hills offers imposed respite given its location so near the city centre below. Challenge yourself climbing over 1000 steps flanked by towering statues and lush trees to hilltop Durga temple with intricate pillars hailing Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding patron goddess.

Up here, breathe in tranquil air taking in panoramas of Mysuru from above before exploring 7th century stone Nandi bull carved from single rock and paid respects at site commemorating Mysuru’s world famous resident – Ashtavadhani Subba Rao, an eminent multitasking intellectual extraordinaire indeed.

Top tip: Best visit early mornings for cooler treks and fewer crowds.

Beyond Famous Five: More Intriguing Marvels

Royal Mysore has no dearth of magical discoveries waiting including Devaraja Market’s colourful bustle, Rail Museum insights into India’s rail heritage, grand nineteenth century Jaganmohan Palace and Tibetan Monasteries steeped in positive spiritual energy ensuring there’s always more intriguing avenues left still to be uncovered on your personalised journey!

Immerse Yourself in Mysuru’s Sensory Explosion

Lose yourself wandering through aromatic spice shops within century-old Devaraja Market or appreciate fresco ceilings inside golden Gothic St. Philomena Church, indulge all senses immersed in symmetry of Brindavan Gardens musical fountains, find harmony with nature at sacred Chamundi Hill before paying respects to Wodeyar royalty at imposing Mysore Palace. From fragrant incense sticks to royal symbolism to smiling residents – India’s City of Palaces embraces all visitors in its sensory extravaganza lasting eternal impressions!

