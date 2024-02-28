Home

Naini Lake To GB Pant High-Altitude Zoo: 5 Best Places To Visit In Nainital

Cuddled amidst the rolling Kumaon hills lies the incredibly scenic hill station of Nainital, reflecting like an emerald gem in the serene

Nainital’s Nostalgic Narratives: A Lake Retreat Like No Other

Cuddled amidst the rolling Kumaon hills lies the incredibly scenic hill station of Nainital, reflecting like an emerald gem in the serene lake waters it is named after and built around. Flanked by lofty peaks, this quaint town promises magical views of mist-wrapped hills.

Besides historic sights, adventure-filled treks, cosy cafes, and charming little boating sojourns across its famous pear-shaped lake promise a soul-stirring escapade.

1.Naini Lake: Jewel of Nainital’s Serene Landscape

The heart of Nainital tourism is undoubtedly the picturesque Naini Lake, enveloped between emerald hillsides built in the shape of emerald eyes, granting it mythical origins associated with Lord Shiva’s consort Sati. Go boating in vividly painted ornate boats, sip coffee by the promenade watching ducks swim by, or catch the golden sunset colours mirrored on rippling waters.

In the evenings, stay enraptured by the musical fountain show on the lakefront.

2.Eco Cave Gardens: Nature’s Artistry in Sukhatal

Located in the Sukhatal region, mere 3 kilometres from Nainital, lie intriguing Eco Cave Gardens crafted out of natural limestone formations spread across lush orchards and forest trails, promising a surreal escapade, especially for nature lovers.

Walk through the network of interlinked hanging gardens, cave passages, and splendid sculptures carved into rocks before arriving at the wishing well near the waterfall, where your secret dreams might just manifest!

3.Naina Peak West: Trekking to the Heights of Majesty

For trekkers, the steep incline path leading 6 km uphill from Mall Road culminating at Naina Peak summit, standing tall at 2615 m, offers magical bird’s-eye scenery of sweeping Kumaon valley ranges blanketed in mist.

Watch bright orange sunset hues cast a scintillating glow over distant Himalayan peaks or towns, mirroring like toy sets against the green carpeted terrain, rewarding every arduous step as you literally walk above clouds, feeling infinitesimal against nature’s grandeur!

4.St. John in the Wilderness Church: A Haunting Glimpse of Nainital’s Past

Ensconced amid towering ancient Deodar trees lies this historical landmark, built in 1844 to commemorate the memory of an anonymous Englishman killed by a tiger. Maintained by ASI now, the Gothic architecture beauty built in stone and wood features intricate Belgian stained glass windows, memorial plaques, and even graves, conveying its hoary past when it served the influential British community.

The spooky cemetery and isolated locale accentuate the old-world haunting charm!

5.GB Pant High-Altitude Zoo: Exploring Mountain Wildlife

Nestled amidst scenic oak and deodar vegetation at 2100m altitude, the unique GB Pant High Altitude Zoo specialises in mountain wildlife, starting with endangered snow leopards, Himalayan bears, and Sambar deer to exotic birds like Monal pheasants seen roaming in open enclosures with amazing valley views.

Time your visit with timings for animals’ feeding sessions, allowing kids to interact closely and understand habits and behaviour traits from friendly guides.

Conclusion

As you bid goodbye, carrying nostalgia-packed memories from boating hand in hand on shimmering Naini waters framed against misty hills or treading offbeat trails discovering relics, Nainital leaves one last footprint etched forever into visitors hearts, longing to return seeking those elusive peaks playing hide and seek within cottony clouds yet again someday.

