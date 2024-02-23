Home

Guide

Panambur Beach To Tannirbhavi Beach: 5 Best Places To Visit In Mangalore

Panambur Beach To Tannirbhavi Beach: 5 Best Places To Visit In Mangalore

Mangalore's Coastal Symphony: Unearthing Hidden Gems Where History Dances with Modernity Dotting the sun kissed Malabar Coast at the confluence of rivers Netravati and Gurupura lies the port city of

Feature Image Mangalore

Mangalore’s Coastal Symphony: Unearthing Hidden Gems Where History Dances with Modernity

Dotting the sun kissed Malabar Coast at the confluence of rivers Netravati and Gurupura lies the port city of Mangalore, luring visitors for splendid beaches, majestic places of worship from mediaeval times and remnants of war history interspersed intriguingly today with modern urbanisation changing face gradually of Karnataka’s bustling coastal hub today galloping towards emerging cosmopolitan atmosphere yet retaining still old world tropical charm through quaint churches, lush hillside pilgrim haunts and sleepy fishing hamlets perfect for weekend getaways from chaotic big metro hypes!

Trending Now

Let’s indulge top 5 facets revealing Mangalore’s distinctive allure.

You may like to read

1. Panambur Beach: Sun-Kissed Coast Awash with Water Sports Fun!

Set dramatically upon sun drenched sands with sparkling blue waters lies the immaculately maintained Panambur Beach, buzzing as city’s favourite scenic stretch for indulging water activities galore from parasailing to surfing and jetskiing for adventure lovers while beach shacks serve refreshing sea food alongside mocktails and smoothies giving perfect Tourism advertisement for fun loving visitors!

Don’t forget enjoying amazing silhouettes of giant shipping vessels occasionally gliding majestically along the horizon to complement your beachside reveries framed gorgeously sometimes against stunning crimson sunsets. Certainly the best spot to soak completely tropical atmospherics!

Top pick: The iconic 300 metre long attractive Mangalore port walkway promenade alongside beach ideal for evening strolls.

2. Kadri Manjunatha Temple: Spiritual Haven Amid Lush Hillscapes

Perched scenically atop verdant Kadri Hills lies ancient Manjunatha temple dedicated to Lord Shiva built during 10th century with mentions in Hindu Puranas itself. Be engulfed by the powerful ambience as stone carvings, murals and ornate bronze pillar decorations narrate religious stories from hoary past.

Climb around 350 stairs lined with shops for reaching hilltop viewpoint to admire amazing aerial glimpses of city landscapes before partaking in ceremony rituals with chanting priests and devotees within temple sanctum sanctorum. Certainly both panoramic and heritage treat!

Don’t miss: Yellow coloured Kadri mango local fruit – considered as special ‘Prasad’ offerings.

3. St. Aloysius Chapel: Baroque Architecture Fused with Stunning Interiors

Nestled within city hub lies 19th century built stunning Catholic church St.Aloysius Chapel dazzling devotees and architecture lovers equally through its aesthetic brilliantly white façade and imposing grandeur besides renowned interiors completely covered through 700 stunning fresco artworks hand painted meticulously by Italian artists across ceiling and walls inspired intuitively from Renaissance era conveying biblical stories vividly for bringing alive Christian religious chronicles.

Marvel the divine visually treat soaked in golden hues falling streaming through gorgeous painted glass windows then relax awhile at peaceful garden sit outs before concluding soulful tryst! Certainly among Mangaluru’s under rated dazzling diamonds.

4. Sultan Battery: Testament of a Warlord’s Stratagem

Overlooking serenely the meandering River Gurupura lies a brief relic from 18th century built during ruler Tipu Sultan regime as observation stronghold spotting arriving ships through Arabian Sea – translated aptly into Sultan Battery historic location which has stuck since although most structure laid now in partial ruins still bearing testimony to early fortification attempts along the strategic coastal area.

Visitors walk and explore remnants of this erstwhile warlord era reviving snippets imagining the region’s intriguing transition through British and post independence urbanization gradually. Don’t miss panoramas from watchtower ruins!

5. Tannirbhavi Beach: Postcard Beauty in Beachside Temple Town

Flanked picturesquely between swaying groves of coconut palms and Mangalore port outlines lies relatively secluded Tannirbhavi beach attractions promising visitors cleaner sands for relaxing amid more locals and fisherfolk unwinding through ‘kai-pidi’ sea delights shacks dotting waterfront after returning from catches than usual tourist bustle.

Inland area dotted by few colourful Hindu temples and Dutch remnants promising interesting offbeat town getaway for indulging water activities, delicious seafood lunches by beach stretching legs freely over golden sands then witnessing stunning sunrises reflective over gentle Arabian Sea waters with scenic Western Ghats silhouettes visible occasionally to frame the horizon! Certainly Shangri La for escaping weekend crowds.

Beyond Famous Five.. Ancient Action Still Stirs Alive!

Get stepped further by archaeological vestiges like 7th Century Venue Rock edicts stone inscriptions, tech toy train museum, centuries old Jain Gommateshwara monoliths nearby showcasing antiquity or indulging tasting aromatic fruits bounties like Alphonsos, delicately yielding Jackfruits reaffirming region’s natural riches galore awaiting persistent explorers ready dive deeper always around the corner!

Because in this coastal town the sacred and secular amalgamate seamlessly with tropical nature’s abundance for culture travellers ready to discover its distinctive sensorial charm. Just tune in accordingly for more gems primed to be spotted!

Immerse Yourself Completely in Coastal Allure

Perched languorously atop breezy Maye hillocks, the lush sun-soaked picture postcard of the Mangalore coast caresses eyes with shimmering blue waters lapping playfully across Panambur sands, where colourful parasails glide gently under cotton ball clouds occasionally.

Walk narrow cobbled temple lane ways further inland, incensed with sandalwood joss sticks, then get surprised occasionally by towering laterite St. Aloysius spires merging with coconut groves as the moving shadows from the sea breeze filter mystically through 400-year-stained Belgian glass panes within.

Lose hurried senses gradually then see mangroves merge into Dutch lighthouse ruins as imperial warlord Tipu’s obelisks stand testimony to eras of intriguing rulers walking the land earlier. Allow the coastal town’s sensorial delights to envelope you without man-made boundaries, but tune harmoniously as nature herself timelessly compels!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.