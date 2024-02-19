Home

Guide

Patna Sahib Gurudwara To Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park: 5 best places To Visit In Patna

Patna Sahib Gurudwara To Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park: 5 best places To Visit In Patna

Patna: An Intriguing Blend of Spiritualism, Nature and History Capital of Bihar state blending devotional treasures, leafy escapes and powerful legacies, downtown Patna offers explorers an exciting m

Feature Photo of Patna

Patna: An Intriguing Blend of Spiritualism, Nature and History

Capital of Bihar state blending devotional treasures, leafy escapes and powerful legacies, downtown Patna offers explorers an exciting mix of intriguing sites vividly showcasing the region’s spiritual and cultural essence through the decades.

Trending Now

Let’s uncover top 5 attractions for soul-gripping expeditions to remember!

You may like to read

1.Patna Sahib Gurudwara: Awe-Inspiring Sikh Pilgrimage Experience

Regarded among five holiest Takht shrines shining beacons for Sikh devotees globally lies Patna’s revered Harmandir Sahib constructed to commemorate birthplace in 1570s of legendary tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh inspiring spiritual revolution merging honour with justice.

Marvel sacred sanctum’s carved silver canopy donated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, glimpse priceless heirlooms like Guru’s four poster bed, old weaponry and handwritten manuscripts. Join devotees partaking langar community vegetarian meals blessing equality before concluding surreal time travel soaked in his visionary words teaching all.

Top tip: Plan your pilgrimage in December-January coinciding ethereal celebrations and processions associated with Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

2.Golghar: Majestic Grain Silo Structure with Panoramas

Crowning Patna’s skyline soars this mammoth beehive shaped granary built by British in 1786 AD following famine to contain over 140000 tonnes of grain cushioning poverty’s cruel blows.

Hike atop using winding steps glancing past arched alcoves architecturally built supporting the mammoth structure while soaking bird’s eye views stretching upto Ganges riversides. Such pivotal heritage spatial brilliance leaves visitors utterly awestruck still today!

Must do: Capture unmissable sunsets with stone steps offset against descending ball beyond for Instagram winning photography attempts!

3.Bihar Museum: Discovering Land’s Rich Tapestry

Conceptualised over a decade with vision integrating global architecture norms showcasing Bihar’s extraordinary heritage spanning Maurya rule to British-era lies state-of-art Bihar Museum near Stimson Garden frequented greatly by connoisseurs.

Interactively roam through galleries with precious sculptures, terracotta seals, traditional handicrafts and replica stupas transporting one vividly into origin stories of Buddhism and Jainism from the region besides bronze age exhibits in veritable visual treat lasting few hours for inquisitive minds!

Don’t miss: The latent Bodhi tree sapling adding sublime spirituality.

4.Patna Planetarium: Stargazing Marvel and Scientific Zeitgeist

In Bihar’s capital, visitors are transported fascinated into mysteries of cosmic galaxies several light years away through pioneering sky theatre Patna Planetarium’s spectacular projections emulating space immersion since early 1980s heydays.

Recline gazing upwards spellbound as constellations glow swirling overhead mimicking nights spangled infinity besides eye opening scientific temper shows decoding astronomical phenomena and space age advancements for fact hungry souls. Such techno steam punk time travel remains rare and underrated still!

Top tip: Do catch the mesmerising laserium music themed shows organised occasionally.

5.Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park: Up Close with Exotic Natural Wonders

Verdant woods, scattered ponds and rare fauna connect you to nature just 10 kilometres from Patna’s bustle at sprawling Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park established as one of Asia’s significant zoos during the 1970s for protecting endangered species.

Safari exotically or stroll spotting royal Bengal tigers, Guatemalan vulture, spectacled cobras in thoughtfully created enclosures resembling their native habitats while beautifully themed garden replicates Indian equatorial fantasy. Don’t miss interactive elephant joyrides sessions with bathing!

Fun fact: Patna Zoo pioneered successfully hatching first rhino conceived through artificial insemination here!

Beyond Famous Five: Ancient Ruins and Relics Lure

Venture further Buddh Gaya’s spiritual aura, pay homage Bodhi tree under which Prince gained nirvana, walk slowly though age old monastery ruins, losing track of earthly time lines merged in soulful contemplation – thus setting the cycle continuum in motion again through the land which gave refuge to peace centuries ago! Because Bihar’s legacies lie as much in her bold future trajectory as they do in hallowed antecedents luring time travellers eternally!

There’s Always More to Uncover in Ancient Magadh Realm!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.