Pinch of Spice To Cafe Sheroes Hangout: Best Restaurants To Visit In Agra

Savor the Flavors of Agra Through Its Top Eateries

Agra is renowned as the city of the Taj, but it also offers incredible culinary adventures beyond monumental wonders. From classic North Indian flavors to global cuisines, I uncovered myriad flavors that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of this historical city. Join me as I present 6 must-visit diners and standout bites that Foodie You cannot miss in Agra!

1. Pinch of Spice

To indulge in aromatic curries and kebabs, mark Pinch of Spice on your food trail map. Known for North Indian and Mughlai preparations, it attracts curry lovers with flavorful gravies and tandoori delights.

– Lip-smacking butter chicken in creamy tomato curry

– Elegant decor with traditional Indian elements

– Royal Platter lets you taste the best menu items

2. Esphahan at The Oberoi Amarvilas

Esphahan at the Oberoi Amarvilas offers royal treatment through tradition-inspired luxury thalis. Savor a gastronomic journey across India as the thali presents an array of regional dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters.

– Thali featuring a gourmet pan-India culinary experience

– Live classical music setting regal vibes

– Breathtaking view of Taj Mahal from restaurant

3. Shankara Vegis Restaurant

Shankara Vegis Restaurant makes vegetarians happy through delicious global preparations made using fresh ingredients and no trace of meat. Sink your teeth into fluffy paneer tikka masala or opt for vegan and gluten-free dishes too.

– Lip-smacking Indian and continental vegetarian fare

– Casual, cozy and friendly for relaxed dining

– Vegan, gluten-free dishes catering to food preferences

4. Peshawri at ITC Mughal

For a rugged foodie experience, Peshawri presents flavorsome frontier food of North-West India in royal style. Clay ovens add aroma to dishes like Bukhara Dal and Raan. Skewered kebabs, marinated patiently, are cooked on slow fire for that melt-in-mouth taste.

– Authentic meaty cuisine of North-West frontier

– Clay ovens for smoky kebabs and curries

– Rustic themed fine-dining space

5. Rooftop Restaurant at Saniya Palace Inn

I wrapped up my Agra food trail by dining under the stars at Rooftop Restaurant of Saniya Palace. With Taj Mahal before your eyes, relish flavorful Mughlai, Chinese and continental preparations. Magical!

– Al fresco rooftop dining setting

– Scenic view of Taj Mahal from restaurant

– Multi-cuisine menu

6. Cafe Sheroes Hangout

Cafe Sheroes Hangout serves yummy bites alongside contributing to a heartwarming cause – empowering female survivors of acid attacks. This vibrant café with messages of hope runs on a pay-what-you-want model for meals. Your support through each bite counts.

– Freshly made sandwiches, smoothies and more

– Pay-what-you-want model fuelling a noble cause

– Positive vibe through inspirational décor

Conclusion

Through ancient recipes and global influences, Agra’s culinary landscape weaves a tasty tapestry beyond monumental heritage. History lives on through flavourful spreads at restaurants practicing age-old cooking traditions with a touch of innovation. Taj Mahal Apart, food is Agra’s treasure waiting to be discovered, one bite at a time!

