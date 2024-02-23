Home

Practice Yoga and Wellness In Nature’s Lap at These 5 Stunning Spots In The US

Perfecting discipline of the mind, body, and spirit through yoga is common. But what if you could practice your wellness sessions in the lap of nature and experience both spiritual and physical bliss

Perfecting discipline of the mind, body, and spirit through yoga is common. But what if you could practice your wellness sessions in the lap of nature and experience both spiritual and physical bliss of the best kind? The U.S. national parks are a great getaway if you are looking to add a change of scenery to your yoga practice. Many public and private organizations offer everything from hour-long sessions to day-long retreats at national parks across the country, ranging from desert landscapes of the Southwest to jagged peaks of the Rocky Mountains, to the rocky shores of New England coast. Amongst multiple options available, the following are five stunning spots across USA that provide inspiring and scenic backdrops.

1.Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Ohio in itself is a popular tourist destination, especially during summer and fall. The beautiful, long stretches of the forests make the perfect setting to bask in nature’s essence in your yoga practices. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Cleveland offers an excellent backdrop filled with inspiration. The fall classes that take advantage of the changing colors of nature are particularly spectacular, and these sessions are open to all skill levels.

2.Joshua Tree National Park, California

The inspiration for your poses can come from southern California’s mighty trees at the Joshua Tree National Park. This spiny tree lives all across the 321,000-hectare park 210 kilometers east of Los Angeles, making it the perfect wellness stop during your visit to the US. The arms of these trees bend in all sorts of positions, evocative of yoga poses. Yoga retreats are organized by the University of California San Diego Recreation offering some unique experiences at the park.

3.Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

The Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the US for travelers. But this time, experiencing it with a different perspective will make your visit to the US with your loved ones a trip of a lifetime. Located in northern Arizona and roughly 360 kilometers north of Phoenix, this spot has long been a spiritual gathering place for the Southwest’s Native American communities. You can experience both the natural beauty and the spiritual importance of this national park by participating in a yoga retreat organized by the Grand Canyon Association, the park’s official non-profit partner.

4.Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

The beauty of the Rocky Mountain National Park is an attraction for every tourist who visits the US. However, Estes Park, situated about 110 kilometers northwest of Denver is one of the most ideal spots in the country to bask in spiritual energy through yoga sessions on your own or with your partner. Enjoy yoga classes in the backdrop of crisp mountains to refresh your life. It is a different kind of holiday that challenges your mind and body to grow and see beyond the ordinary. You can enroll in free yoga classes that are offered all summer long at Estes Park.

5.Acadia National Park, Maine

On a multiday retreat provided by several vendors and organizations, you can experience the calm, meditative qualities of the numerous bodies of water in Acadia National Park located about 70 kilometers southeast of Bangor, Maine. The lakes, the endless expanse of nature, and the air, everything collectively adds to an ambiance of reflection and connection with yourself as well as your loved ones.

