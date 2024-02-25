Home

Rajiv Gandhi Park To Satabdi Park: 5 Best Places To Visit In Asansol

Asansol’s Astonishing Attractions: Beyond the Industrial Facade

Asansol is an industrial and mining city located in the Burdwan district of West Bengal. While it may not be a conventional tourist destination, Asansol has some hidden gems worth exploring. From scenic parks and gardens to temples and museums, there are plenty of places in and around Asansol that offer a peek into the region’s rich history and culture.

In this article, we look at the 5 best tourist spots in Asansol that you must visit on your trip here. Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover, or an adventure seeker, Asansol has something to offer every traveller.

1.Green Oasis Amidst Urban Hues: Rajiv Gandhi Park Serene Retreat

Rajiv Gandhi Park is one of the most popular public parks in Asansol. Spread over 24 acres of land, this well-maintained park has lush green lawns, beautiful flowering plants, and trees that provide welcome shade from the summer heat.

It’s a great place to relax, go for morning walks, or simply enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Kids can enjoy the children’s play area with slides, swings, and see-saws. There is also a large water body where you can spot some migratory birds during the winter. Don’t miss visiting the open-air theatre inside the park, which hosts cultural programs. You can also check out the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, after whom the park is named.

2.Kalyaneshwari Temple: Where Divinity Touches the Swinging Shiva Linga

Situated on the banks of the Damodar River, Kalyaneshwari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali and sees scores of devotees around the year.

The main highlight of this temple is the towering 113-foot-high Shiva linga, which is said to have been swaying continuously since the day it was installed. The temple complex also houses several other small temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Radha-Krishna, and Ganesha. The most auspicious time to visit is during Diwali, when impressive lighting decorations and fireworks displays attract huge crowds. Do try the sweet prasad offered to the deity, which is quite famous here.

3.Maithon Dam: A Day Trip Oasis with Scenic Reservoir Views

Built across the Barakar River, located around 48 km from Asansol in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

However, it still lies within a comfortable driving distance for a quick day trip. The unique attraction here is the gorgeous Maithon reservoir nestled in the lush green hilly landscape. You can opt for boating in the shimmering water against the scenic backdrop. There is also a guest house by the dam site operated by Damodar Valley Corporation. Go on hiking trails along the dense forests around the dam or enjoy a small picnic by the riverside for a rejuvenating experience.

4.Asansol Eco Park: Where Nature and Recreation Blend Seamlessly

Asansol Eco Park is spread across 95 acres and has multiple attractions like water fountains, landscape gardens, nursery strips, and well-paved walking areas.

Families love spending time here thanks to facilities like toy trains, battery-powered cars for kids, a skating arena, and cycling tracks. The musical fountain show in the evening, with lights and music, is an artistic spectacle one shouldn’t miss. You can also spot varied bird species near the small water bodies and capture some great photographs. There are multiple entry and exit gates, cafes, and public restrooms available for convenience.

5. Satabdi Park: Settling the Attractions with Greenery

Satabdi Park stands out as a favoured destination for tourists in Asansol.

It’s a picturesque park maintained by the Indian Railways, offering an ideal setting for families to enjoy leisurely walks and recreational activities. Renowned for its well-maintained pathways and ample play spaces for kids, the park features popular attractions like the Columbus and Caterpillar rides. Additionally, visitors can refuel at various food stalls and canteens dotted around the premises. With its serene ambiance, Satabdi Park is particularly enchanting during the evenings, making it a must-visit spot in Asansol.

Conclusion

Beyond its industrial landscape, Asansol has some unique attractions like lush parks, ancient temples, scenic reservoirs, innovative museums, and more. The diverse experiences across these tourist spots provide a glimpse of Asansol’s history, culture, and natural landscape. Whether you love the outdoors, seek spiritual solace, or simply want to try an offbeat travel experience, Asansol’s top attractions guarantee a memorable trip. So don’t miss including them in your West Bengal itinerary for a rewarding holiday experience.

